Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion to Be Subject of NFL, NFLPA Joint Investigation

The NFL announced Wednesday it would be investigating the Miami Dolphins' handling of the concussion protocol on Sunday regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa alongside the NFL Players' Association. "A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway," the league said...
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Best Potentially Available NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023 Season

The 2022 NFL campaign hasn't even ended yet, but several head coaching jobs already need to be filled for next season. The Denver Broncos became the latest team to part ways with their head coach—joining the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers—before playing out the string. With Nathaniel Hackett out of the picture, Denver immediately becomes one of the hottest spots for a high-profile candidate to land.
Bleacher Report

Titans' Ryan Tannehill Placed on IR with Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 17

The 2022 season has reportedly come to an end for Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans placed Tannehill on injured reserve on Wednesday while he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered in Tennessee's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. ESPN's...
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Patriots with Concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to Start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, and he added that Tua should "worry about his health first."
Bleacher Report

With Derek Carr Benched, Where Do the Raiders Go from Here?

Smack dab in the midst of his prime and with elite talent at his disposal at wide receiver, left tackle and running back, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a 2022 season to forget. In fact, it was his worst since he was a rookie in 2014. Carr's abysmal...
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Darren Waller on Jarrett Stidham Replacing Derek Carr: 'We Believe in Him'

Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller offered a vote of confidence in the team's new starting quarterback, Jarrett Stidham. Waller told reporters Wednesday that he and his teammates "took note that he knew what he was doing" in training camp, which helped build belief in his abilities. The roster is now looking to maintain a unified front around Stidham with him taking over for Derek Carr.
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion

Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa. "It's probably time to maybe consider shutting...
Bleacher Report

College Football Picks for Every Game: CFB Playoff and New Year's Six

We're about to reach the biggest games in college football's bowl season. From Dec. 30 through Jan. 2, the New Year's Six bowl games—including the College Football Playoff semifinals—will be played. TCU and Michigan will face off in the first semifinal on Dec. 31, as both teams will...
Bleacher Report

Dolphins RB Mostert 'Shocked' Tua Tagovailoa Has Concussion but 'Kind of Made Sense'

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert admitted he was surprised to learn Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Speaking to reporters about the situation, Mostert said he was initially "shocked" when he learned about the diagnosis, but he added it "kind of made sense" after watching how Tagovailoa looked at the end of the game.
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 17

If you're reading this column, then odds are you are one win away from fantasy football's ultimate prize. For starters, congratulations. Making the playoffs at all is often a truer test of skill and fantasy knowledge than having success in them. That you have done both merits a backslap. Secondly,...
Bleacher Report

CFB Twitter Hypes Bo Nix for Comeback Win vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl

Bo Nix: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl hero. The Oregon Ducks signal-caller struggled for much of Wednesday's matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels but found the magic just in time to lead his side to a dramatic 28-27 victory. Oregon scored touchdowns on its final two drives, with the last one coming on a fourth-down pass to wide receiver Chase Cota with 19 seconds remaining.
