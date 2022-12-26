ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion

Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa. "It's probably time to maybe consider shutting...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Patriots with Concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to Start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, and he added that Tua should "worry about his health first."
Bleacher Report

Titans' Ryan Tannehill Placed on IR with Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 17

The 2022 season has reportedly come to an end for Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans placed Tannehill on injured reserve on Wednesday while he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered in Tennessee's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. ESPN's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Darren Waller on Jarrett Stidham Replacing Derek Carr: 'We Believe in Him'

Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller offered a vote of confidence in the team's new starting quarterback, Jarrett Stidham. Waller told reporters Wednesday that he and his teammates "took note that he knew what he was doing" in training camp, which helped build belief in his abilities. The roster is now looking to maintain a unified front around Stidham with him taking over for Derek Carr.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Best Potentially Available NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023 Season

The 2022 NFL campaign hasn't even ended yet, but several head coaching jobs already need to be filled for next season. The Denver Broncos became the latest team to part ways with their head coach—joining the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers—before playing out the string. With Nathaniel Hackett out of the picture, Denver immediately becomes one of the hottest spots for a high-profile candidate to land.
Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion to Be Subject of NFL, NFLPA Joint Investigation

The NFL announced Wednesday it would be investigating the Miami Dolphins' handling of the concussion protocol on Sunday regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa alongside the NFL Players' Association. "A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway," the league said...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Chargers' Bosa returns to practice for 1st time in 3 months

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill had a broad smile on Thursday, not just because of how his unit has performed over the past three games. Hill was giddy because Joey Bosa returned to practice for the first time in three months. Bosa took part in 15 practice snaps after he was designated to return from injured reserve. The seventh-year linebacker has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin on Sept. 25 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I have a big smile on my face any time somebody mentions Joey. I know what it brings to this team,” Hill said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Dolphins RB Mostert 'Shocked' Tua Tagovailoa Has Concussion but 'Kind of Made Sense'

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert admitted he was surprised to learn Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Speaking to reporters about the situation, Mostert said he was initially "shocked" when he learned about the diagnosis, but he added it "kind of made sense" after watching how Tagovailoa looked at the end of the game.
New York Post

Immaculate Reception video shows very little of famous NFL play

Weird, how things turn out. While it’s likely the most famous and most replayed replay in NFL history, it’s not very good. It’s unclear, grainy. It shows little and proves nothing. Yet it remains with us, always. And the unexpected passing of Franco Harris, last week, still doesn’t mean that it’s in need of much introduction. “I was a 22-year-old NBC production assistant that day in Pittsburgh,” said Mike Weisman, who would ascend to become NBC Sports’ Executive Producer. “I was in charge of graphics — just getting the score right plus down-and-distance. “We couldn’t miss that Franco Harris catch. We were prepared....
MISSOURI STATE
Bleacher Report

With Derek Carr Benched, Where Do the Raiders Go from Here?

Smack dab in the midst of his prime and with elite talent at his disposal at wide receiver, left tackle and running back, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a 2022 season to forget. In fact, it was his worst since he was a rookie in 2014. Carr's abysmal...
Bleacher Report

JJ Watt Confirms NFL Retirement; Cardinals, Texans Star Won 3 DPOY Awards in 12 Years

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt announced Tuesday he's retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season:. Koa's first ever NFL game. <br>My last ever NFL home game. <br><br>My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure. <br><br>🙏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/wXbDUcHM8B">pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B</a>
HOUSTON, TX

