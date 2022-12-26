Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion
Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa. "It's probably time to maybe consider shutting...
Fantasy Managers Mourn Title Hopes With Derrick Henry Likely to Sit Out with Injury
Some fantasy football managers got very unwelcome news Wednesday after the Tennessee Titans listed Derrick Henry as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Titles are on the line in fantasy leagues around the country, so Henry's hip injury could have significant ramifications. The three-time Pro Bowler ran for...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Patriots with Concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to Start
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, and he added that Tua should "worry about his health first."
Titans' Ryan Tannehill Placed on IR with Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 17
The 2022 season has reportedly come to an end for Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans placed Tannehill on injured reserve on Wednesday while he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered in Tennessee's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. ESPN's...
Russell Wilson to Remain Broncos' QB amid Struggles, Interim HC Jerry Rosburg Says
The Denver Broncos are going to stick with Russell Wilson for the final two games this season. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg announced Wilson will remain the starting quarterback to close out the 2022 campaign. There have been calls throughout the season for the Broncos to bench the nine-time Pro...
Cardinals Had 'No Idea' J.J. Watt Was Going to Announce Retirement, Kingsbury Says
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, which caught many in the organization by surprise, including head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday that he "had no idea" Watt would be announcing his retirement this week.
Raiders' Derek Carr Benched, Jarrett Stidham Will Start at QB vs. 49ers
The Derek Carr era for the Las Vegas Raiders could be coming to an end. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday he will start backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham over the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. McDaniels opened the door for the move Tuesday. "I think there's a...
Raiders' Darren Waller on Jarrett Stidham Replacing Derek Carr: 'We Believe in Him'
Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller offered a vote of confidence in the team's new starting quarterback, Jarrett Stidham. Waller told reporters Wednesday that he and his teammates "took note that he knew what he was doing" in training camp, which helped build belief in his abilities. The roster is now looking to maintain a unified front around Stidham with him taking over for Derek Carr.
Ranking the Best Potentially Available NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023 Season
The 2022 NFL campaign hasn't even ended yet, but several head coaching jobs already need to be filled for next season. The Denver Broncos became the latest team to part ways with their head coach—joining the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers—before playing out the string. With Nathaniel Hackett out of the picture, Denver immediately becomes one of the hottest spots for a high-profile candidate to land.
Cardinals' J.J. Watt on Retirement Announcement: 'It Feels Like the Right Time'
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, and he opened up about his decision to hang up his cleats on Wednesday. Watt told reporters he had been preparing for the announcement, per NFL.com's Nick Shook:. "I've known...
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Benched 'in Part' to Avoid Injury For Potential Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly benched quarterback Derek Carr in part because they don't want to risk injury before pursuing a potential trade this offseason. Jarrett Stidham will be the Raiders' starting quarterback, and Chase Garbers will back him up, leaving Carr as an inactive player, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Stepping Away from Raiders for Final 2 Games After Benching
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham, is stepping away from the team for the final two games of the regular season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Carr and the Raiders determined that him not being around the team would be...
Raiders' Davante Adams Supports and Defends Derek Carr amid Benching and Trade Rumors
While it looks like Derek Carr's time with the Las Vegas Raiders may be coming to an end after his benching on Wednesday, star receiver Davante Adams showed support for his quarterback on social media. The wideout took to Instagram and posted a photo of him and Carr together at...
Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion to Be Subject of NFL, NFLPA Joint Investigation
The NFL announced Wednesday it would be investigating the Miami Dolphins' handling of the concussion protocol on Sunday regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa alongside the NFL Players' Association. "A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway," the league said...
Chargers' Bosa returns to practice for 1st time in 3 months
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill had a broad smile on Thursday, not just because of how his unit has performed over the past three games. Hill was giddy because Joey Bosa returned to practice for the first time in three months. Bosa took part in 15 practice snaps after he was designated to return from injured reserve. The seventh-year linebacker has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin on Sept. 25 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I have a big smile on my face any time somebody mentions Joey. I know what it brings to this team,” Hill said.
Dolphins RB Mostert 'Shocked' Tua Tagovailoa Has Concussion but 'Kind of Made Sense'
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert admitted he was surprised to learn Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Speaking to reporters about the situation, Mostert said he was initially "shocked" when he learned about the diagnosis, but he added it "kind of made sense" after watching how Tagovailoa looked at the end of the game.
Immaculate Reception video shows very little of famous NFL play
Weird, how things turn out. While it’s likely the most famous and most replayed replay in NFL history, it’s not very good. It’s unclear, grainy. It shows little and proves nothing. Yet it remains with us, always. And the unexpected passing of Franco Harris, last week, still doesn’t mean that it’s in need of much introduction. “I was a 22-year-old NBC production assistant that day in Pittsburgh,” said Mike Weisman, who would ascend to become NBC Sports’ Executive Producer. “I was in charge of graphics — just getting the score right plus down-and-distance. “We couldn’t miss that Franco Harris catch. We were prepared....
With Derek Carr Benched, Where Do the Raiders Go from Here?
Smack dab in the midst of his prime and with elite talent at his disposal at wide receiver, left tackle and running back, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a 2022 season to forget. In fact, it was his worst since he was a rookie in 2014. Carr's abysmal...
Kayshon Boutte Entering 2023 NFL Draft After Previously Deciding to Stay at LSU
Kayshon Boutte is heading to the 2023 NFL draft after all. The LSU wide receiver announced Wednesday that he is declaring for the draft. ESPN's Field Yates noted he previously planned on returning to the Tigers but has since changed his mind. It was already known that Boutte would not...
JJ Watt Confirms NFL Retirement; Cardinals, Texans Star Won 3 DPOY Awards in 12 Years
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt announced Tuesday he's retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season:. Koa's first ever NFL game. <br>My last ever NFL home game. <br><br>My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure. <br><br>🙏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/wXbDUcHM8B">pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B</a>
