dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $3,200,000,000 in Stablecoins Exit Crypto Exchange Binance in 30 Days: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says billions of dollars worth of stablecoins are being withdrawn from top crypto exchange Binance. Glassnode says that Binance has witnessed $3.2 billion in combined outflows of Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD) and Dai (DAI) in a 30-day period. Based on Glassnode’s chart,...
coingeek.com
Global blockchain payments wallet, Centbee, raises $1 million pre-Series A funding from Ayre Ventures
London – December 23, 2022: Blockchain payments company, Centbee, announced today that it has closed its pre-Series A round with entrepreneur Calvin Ayre, founder of Ayre Ventures. Ayre Ventures first invested in Centbee in 2019. Speaking on the new raise, Ayre said, “My faith in Centbee has been rewarded through Angus and Lorien’s ongoing commitment to making Bitcoin – the original protocol in the form of BSV – easily usable and accessible to everyone. Unlike other blockchains, BSV is focused on utility, not speculation, and Centbee is working hard to further Bitcoin’s adoption as a true peer-to-peer electronic cash system.”
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin cumulative transfer volume exceeds $100 trillion milestone
Bitcoin’s cumulative transfer volume (CTV) exceeded $100 trillion in recent weeks, coming in at $105 trillion at present, according to Glassnode data. CTV refers to the accrued monetary value of transactions settled on a particular network. As a measure of activity, it can be used to gauge adoption and pinpoint adoption trends.
coingeek.com
Chico Crypto exposes the Digital Currency Group plot to destroy Bitcoin
Popular Youtuber and digital currency influencer Chico Crypto recently released a video explaining his thoughts on the Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) links to the so-called ‘deep state’ and Bitcoin’s hostile takeover. An overview of Digital Currency Group and the corporate takeover of Bitcoin. Chico Crypto begins...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
This 48-year-old FTX user who lost access to $120,000 plans to diversify into real estate and luxury collectibles - but hasn't lost faith in crypto
This software developer has been investing in crypto for two years, and planned to use the FTX funds for his three childrens' college education. He had roughly five bitcoin on his account, as well as a smaller position in Avalanche, which added up to about $120,000 based on November prices.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Everything we know about Nishad Singh, the 27-year-old former FTX exec who had an 8% stake in the crypto exchange
Nishad Singh was FTX's Director of Engineering and had a 7.8% stake in the crypto exchange. The 27-year-old has been out of the public eye even as other top execs make headlines for their role in FTX's collapse. Singh received a $543 million loan from Alameda Research, per bankruptcy filings.
Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from Alameda to buy Robinhood shares
Sam Bankman-Fried has revealed he and former executive Gary Wang borrowed more than U.S. $546 million from their his trading and investment firm Alameda Research to purchase a nearly 8 percent stake in Robinhood Markets, according to court documents released on Tuesday. The transactions, that were made earlier this year,...
coingeek.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
cryptopotato.com
Another Crypto Company Dismisses 40% of its Employees to Survive the Bear Market
The Octopus Network will trim the size of its team by 40% and reduce the salaries of its remaining employees. Octopus Network – a multichain crypto network supporting Web3 applications – will lay off 40% of its staff members to ensure its survival amidst the ongoing crypto winter.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
FTX Founders Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang Bought $600 Million Robinhood Stock Using Alameda Loans
Bankman-Fried affirmed that 56 million Robinhood shares were bought with loans from Alameda Research between April and May 2022. The loans were issued in several amounts to Sam and his co-founder Gary Wang, per a court affidavit. FTX lawyers asked a judge to freeze the assets after BlockFi claimed ownership...
ambcrypto.com
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
u.today
Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges
According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
CoinDesk
Binance Failing to Get US Exchange Listings for BNB Is Yellow Flag for Crypto Analysts
Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has been the focus of crypto-market speculation in recent weeks after blockchain watchers detected billions of dollars of deposit outflows, the company’s auditor begged off and reports emerged the company might be under investigation by U.S. authorities. Such anxieties...
ambcrypto.com
XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why
The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.
