coingeek.com

Global blockchain payments wallet, Centbee, raises $1 million pre-Series A funding from Ayre Ventures

London – December 23, 2022: Blockchain payments company, Centbee, announced today that it has closed its pre-Series A round with entrepreneur Calvin Ayre, founder of Ayre Ventures. Ayre Ventures first invested in Centbee in 2019. Speaking on the new raise, Ayre said, “My faith in Centbee has been rewarded through Angus and Lorien’s ongoing commitment to making Bitcoin – the original protocol in the form of BSV – easily usable and accessible to everyone. Unlike other blockchains, BSV is focused on utility, not speculation, and Centbee is working hard to further Bitcoin’s adoption as a true peer-to-peer electronic cash system.”
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin cumulative transfer volume exceeds $100 trillion milestone

Bitcoin’s cumulative transfer volume (CTV) exceeded $100 trillion in recent weeks, coming in at $105 trillion at present, according to Glassnode data. CTV refers to the accrued monetary value of transactions settled on a particular network. As a measure of activity, it can be used to gauge adoption and pinpoint adoption trends.
coingeek.com

Chico Crypto exposes the Digital Currency Group plot to destroy Bitcoin

Popular Youtuber and digital currency influencer Chico Crypto recently released a video explaining his thoughts on the Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) links to the so-called ‘deep state’ and Bitcoin’s hostile takeover. An overview of Digital Currency Group and the corporate takeover of Bitcoin. Chico Crypto begins...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
coingeek.com

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
ambcrypto.com

Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders

Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
u.today

Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges

According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
CoinDesk

Binance Failing to Get US Exchange Listings for BNB Is Yellow Flag for Crypto Analysts

Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has been the focus of crypto-market speculation in recent weeks after blockchain watchers detected billions of dollars of deposit outflows, the company’s auditor begged off and reports emerged the company might be under investigation by U.S. authorities. Such anxieties...
ambcrypto.com

XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why

The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.

