LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since late last week, temperatures will go above freezing today. We have discussed cold and snow for roughly a week. Now we get to change our focus and talk about a temperature surge that takes us back above freezing. Not only are we discussing above-freezing, I think we talk highs above normal as well.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO