WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
fox56news.com
Lexington car washes see high customer turnout after snow
If you’re rushing to the closest car wash after all the snow, you’re not alone. Lexington car washes see high customer turnout after …. If you’re rushing to the closest car wash after all the snow, you’re not alone. Morning weather forecast: 12/29/22. Justin Logan's forecast:...
fox56news.com
Winchester businesses recovering from weekend weather
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Warmer weather may be moving in, but the winter storm is leaving behind a mess for water companies. Several are reporting dramatic drops in their storage tanks after responding to dozens of leaks. Many downtown businesses in Winchester have had to deal with water...
WTVQ
Lexington homes, businesses flooded with water shutoffs and pipe bursts after winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over a three-day period, the Lexington Fire Department responded to hundreds of water shutoffs and pipe bursts at homes and businesses following the winter storm. From Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, crews estimate they responded to 220 water shutoffs and 175 private alarms, which were...
WKYT 27
Good Question: How many ‘white Christmases’ has Lexington experienced?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow in Lexington is finally starting to melt, but the ground was covered on Christmas. That’s the topic in today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Terrie asks: How many white Christmases has Lexington experienced?. Believe it or not, there is an...
WKYT 27
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
WKYT 27
Many Nicholas County residents go days without water
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many in Nicholas County look for answers as they go days without water. “We haven’t got a straight answer yet. Different excuses. Different people. Same thing,” said resident John Vickers. Like John and Karol Vickers, many in Nicholas County are living without water. Some...
WKYT 27
Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
WKYT 27
Water services restored to customers in Versailles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Water service is back for a neighborhood in Versailles. They are just one of the countless areas across the region where lines are breaking from the thaw. Crews have repaired a water line break on Elm Street. That is the only issue they’ve had so far...
WKYT 27
Winchester Municipal Utilities issues water shortage advisory
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Joining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the latest to issue a water shortage advisory. According to a press release, WMU says they’ve experienced record demand on the water system over the last several days due to record low temperatures and wind.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Active Pattern Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Very mild winds are blowing out there today as our temps continue to surge. This surge is ahead of a series of storm systems rolling in over the next week with the return of winter trying to show up later next week. This first system moves...
WTVQ
Man hospitalized after Thursday morning house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man is in the hospital Thursday morning after a house fire. The Lexington Fire Department says around 3:45 a.m., they received reports of smoke coming from a home on the 100 block of W Seventh Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and a...
WKYT 27
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
fox56news.com
One person injured in early morning Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person was hurt in a house fire in Lexington early Thursday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said multiple units responded to the fire on West Seventh Street at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Multiple items were damaged within the house, and according to...
WKYT 27
UK’s campus feeling the effects of cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures. School leaders say more than two dozen buildings and facilities across campus have been impacted in some way. Problems have ranged from busted pipes to power outages that have caused equipment failures. A university...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps are set to go above freezing and beyond
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since late last week, temperatures will go above freezing today. We have discussed cold and snow for roughly a week. Now we get to change our focus and talk about a temperature surge that takes us back above freezing. Not only are we discussing above-freezing, I think we talk highs above normal as well.
WTVQ
Powell County nursing home patient wing floods Christmas night
STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A patient wing at a Powell County nursing home flooded Christmas night after a break in its sprinkler system. According to a Facebook post from the Stanton Fire Department, around 8 p.m., crews arrived at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation where they saw a break in a line of the sprinkler system causing “atrocious amounts” of water to flow into the patient wing.
WKYT 27
Good Question: What do the color dots on tires mean?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you got some new tires for Christmas, you may be wondering the same thing as the person who sent in today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Lindsay asks, What do the color dots on tires mean? I have yellow, but I have seen red dots.
WKYT 27
Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
Winter weather disrupts Kentucky Blood Center collections, supply critical
The Kentucky Blood Center is urging those who can to donate blood after recent winter weather and arctic temperatures negatively impacted the supply.
