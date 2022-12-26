Berlin, VT — Early in the morning of December 26th between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., officers of the Berlin Police Department were advised of a reported vandalism at 297 Junction Road, the Montpelier-Berlin Amtrak Station (MPR). The station is on Amtrak’s Vermonter line and provides services to Montpelier and Barre.

BERLIN, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO