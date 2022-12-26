Read full article on original website
NECN
Police Trying to ID Woman Who Fired Gun Inside Vermont Bar
Police in Burlington, Vermont, are looking to identify a woman who reportedly fired a gun inside a local bar on Christmas night. Around 1:42 a.m. on Monday, Burlington police said they received a call from the owner of Esox on Main Street reporting that about an hour earlier, a woman had discharged a firearm inside the bar.
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
Four arrested in connection to Jay burglary
Last month, police responded to a home in the Adirondack town of Jay for a burglary complaint. Over the ensuing weeks, State Police say that four suspects related to the incident have been arrested, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14.
mynbc5.com
New York State Police arrest 4 following armed burglary attempt in Essex County
JAY, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested four people in connection to an armed burglary incident in November. Troopers said they received a call on Nov. 20 just after midnight about a burglary. Investigators said the suspects entered a home on Dockum Way in the town of...
WCAX
South Burlington stabbing suspect turns himself in
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man who police say stabbed a woman in South Burlington has turned himself in. Police say Kevin Mack, 51, of South Burlington, attacked a woman at an apartment building on Lime Kiln Road at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, punching and stabbing her several times.
mychamplainvalley.com
Berlin police officer assaulted at Hilltop Inn
Berlin, VT — On December 26, officers from the Berlin Police Department were called to the Hilltop Inn located at 3472 Airport Rd. Officers were advised the 29-year-old male, Robert Spears, was not renting a room at the Hilltop Inn and was reported to be drunk and disorderly. Officers...
suncommunitynews.com
Multiple arrests in November strong-armed robbery
Early morning break-in on Dockum Way leaves four facing charges. JAY | Authorities said a violent early morning home invasion left one person fleeing to safety and four facing charges. The strong-armed home invasion happened on Dockum Way in Jay at about 12:15 a.m. Nov. 20 when armed suspects broke...
Man wanted in South Burlington stabbing turns himself in, ordered jailed
Police said they are looking for Kevin Mack, 51, and believe he is driving a late-model Chevrolet Malibu with the Vermont license plate KAN 932, South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said Tuesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man wanted in South Burlington stabbing turns himself in, ordered jailed.
Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft
Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to the Vermont State Police. The agency said it was conducting a criminal investigation into alleged theft in the temporary evidence storage room in the Williston Barracks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft.
WCAX
Search underway for man suspected in South Burlington stabbing
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early Monday morning. It happened at an apartment building on Lime Kiln Road at about 1:15 a.m. Police say the responding officer found a woman suffering from several stab wounds...
With bus drivers in short supply, Winooski’s immigrant parents take the wheel
The 1.5-square-mile city serves nearly 800 students but, until now, has never had a dedicated bus service for K-12 students, according to school Superintendent Sean McMannon. Read the story on VTDigger here: With bus drivers in short supply, Winooski’s immigrant parents take the wheel.
mychamplainvalley.com
Multiple cars vandalized near Berlin Amtrak Station
Berlin, VT — Early in the morning of December 26th between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., officers of the Berlin Police Department were advised of a reported vandalism at 297 Junction Road, the Montpelier-Berlin Amtrak Station (MPR). The station is on Amtrak’s Vermonter line and provides services to Montpelier and Barre.
WCAX
Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty to wire fraud
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of the suspects in a 2018 murder-for-hire plot pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday to wire fraud charges. Serhat Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay of Las Vegas were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Danville resident Gregory Davis. Gumrukcu and Eratay appeared in Vermont U.S. District Court by video.
mynbc5.com
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
WCAX
Starksboro home destroyed by fire
STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A mobile home in Starksboro was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning. Fire officials say it started on the porch at 114 Mason Hill North just before 7:30 a.m. Several departments were called to help battle the blaze. The people inside got out safely but officials say...
mynbc5.com
Swanton Border Patrol reports hundreds of 'encounters' in November
SWANTON, Vt. — The Swanton Border Patrol has dealt with hundreds of "encounters" just over the course of a month. Agents said November reports showed a more than 900 percent increase from 2021. And the number of encounters shows no signs of slowing down. In August, agents reported a...
WCAX
Christmas Day truck fire temporarily closes Colchester road
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A mechanical issue led to a fire that damaged a pickup truck and closed down a road in Colchester on Christmas Day. It happened on Main Street Sunday afternoon. Police say the driver was having mechanical issues and pulled over. Officers say he stepped away from...
NECN
Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm
A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
newportdispatch.com
Newport Center man wanted by police arrested
NEWPORT CENTER — A 34-year-old man from Newport Center is facing multiple charges after being arrested yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an attempted assault outside a home on Vermont Route 105 back in November. Police allege that Jake Buck swung a baseball bat twice in the direction...
