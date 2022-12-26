ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Related
NECN

Police Trying to ID Woman Who Fired Gun Inside Vermont Bar

Police in Burlington, Vermont, are looking to identify a woman who reportedly fired a gun inside a local bar on Christmas night. Around 1:42 a.m. on Monday, Burlington police said they received a call from the owner of Esox on Main Street reporting that about an hour earlier, a woman had discharged a firearm inside the bar.
BURLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Four arrested in connection to Jay burglary

Last month, police responded to a home in the Adirondack town of Jay for a burglary complaint. Over the ensuing weeks, State Police say that four suspects related to the incident have been arrested, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14.
JAY, NY
WCAX

South Burlington stabbing suspect turns himself in

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man who police say stabbed a woman in South Burlington has turned himself in. Police say Kevin Mack, 51, of South Burlington, attacked a woman at an apartment building on Lime Kiln Road at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, punching and stabbing her several times.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Berlin police officer assaulted at Hilltop Inn

Berlin, VT — On December 26, officers from the Berlin Police Department were called to the Hilltop Inn located at 3472 Airport Rd. Officers were advised the 29-year-old male, Robert Spears, was not renting a room at the Hilltop Inn and was reported to be drunk and disorderly. Officers...
BERLIN, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Multiple arrests in November strong-armed robbery

Early morning break-in on Dockum Way leaves four facing charges. JAY | Authorities said a violent early morning home invasion left one person fleeing to safety and four facing charges. The strong-armed home invasion happened on Dockum Way in Jay at about 12:15 a.m. Nov. 20 when armed suspects broke...
JAY, NY
VTDigger

Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft

Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to the Vermont State Police. The agency said it was conducting a criminal investigation into alleged theft in the temporary evidence storage room in the Williston Barracks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft.
WILLISTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Multiple cars vandalized near Berlin Amtrak Station

Berlin, VT — Early in the morning of December 26th between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., officers of the Berlin Police Department were advised of a reported vandalism at 297 Junction Road, the Montpelier-Berlin Amtrak Station (MPR). The station is on Amtrak’s Vermonter line and provides services to Montpelier and Barre.
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty to wire fraud

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of the suspects in a 2018 murder-for-hire plot pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday to wire fraud charges. Serhat Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay of Las Vegas were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Danville resident Gregory Davis. Gumrukcu and Eratay appeared in Vermont U.S. District Court by video.
DANVILLE, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
CASTLETON, VT
WCAX

Starksboro home destroyed by fire

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A mobile home in Starksboro was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning. Fire officials say it started on the porch at 114 Mason Hill North just before 7:30 a.m. Several departments were called to help battle the blaze. The people inside got out safely but officials say...
STARKSBORO, VT
mynbc5.com

Swanton Border Patrol reports hundreds of 'encounters' in November

SWANTON, Vt. — The Swanton Border Patrol has dealt with hundreds of "encounters" just over the course of a month. Agents said November reports showed a more than 900 percent increase from 2021. And the number of encounters shows no signs of slowing down. In August, agents reported a...
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Christmas Day truck fire temporarily closes Colchester road

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A mechanical issue led to a fire that damaged a pickup truck and closed down a road in Colchester on Christmas Day. It happened on Main Street Sunday afternoon. Police say the driver was having mechanical issues and pulled over. Officers say he stepped away from...
COLCHESTER, VT
NECN

Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm

A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
CASTLETON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Newport Center man wanted by police arrested

NEWPORT CENTER — A 34-year-old man from Newport Center is facing multiple charges after being arrested yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an attempted assault outside a home on Vermont Route 105 back in November. Police allege that Jake Buck swung a baseball bat twice in the direction...
NEWPORT, VT

