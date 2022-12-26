ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Justin Jefferson break Calvin Johnson's receiving record?

Justin Jefferson’s career could not have had a better start. The star receiver put up prolific numbers since he joined the league.

Jefferson’s career is on a record pace and he just broke the Vikings‘ single-season receiving record. Calvin Johnson’s NFL record could be up next.

Johnson’s record-setting campaign of 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 still holds. With two games left to play, Jefferson is at 1,756. He needs 209 yards to catch Johnson.

It’s worth noting that Johnson set his record while the NFL was still using a 16-game schedule, not the 17 games Jefferson gets now. The Vikings’ final two games are on the road in Green Bay and Chicago. The weather this time of year could make passing a bit harder than it is in the comfort of Minnesota’s dome.

The Packers and Bears rank 27th and 30th in yards per pass allowed, which could make up for any difficulty posed by the weather. Jefferson’s season is already seventh-best on the single-season yardage list.

