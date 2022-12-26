Read full article on original website
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife is the Daughter of an SEC Quarterback Legend
Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
Football World Reacts To Wild Nick Saban Rumor
In the 24 or so hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates. One seems to have grabbed the attention of football fans more than any other. Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback made waves ...
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
There Are 4 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are four bowl games on the schedule, with the first matchup starting at noon. The action kicks off with Georgia Southern and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl. This will take place at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. A...
Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
thecomeback.com
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Football World Shocked By Cheez-It Bowl Announcement
A Cheez-It Bowl representative cleared something up for college football fans around the globe. The representative told Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat that there is no such thing as "Cheez-Its." Apparently, one Cheez-It is a Cheez-It, and two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers." This...
saturdaytradition.com
Nico Ragaini, Iowa WR, reveals plans for 2023 season
Nico Ragaini was one of Iowa’s most experienced receivers during the 2022 season. On Tuesday, he provided a jolt to the Hawkeyes for next season. The veteran wide receiver announced he will return and utilize his sixth season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2023. Ragaini was the top WR piece for the Iowa offense this season.
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
Mac Jones gave the lamest excuses for his dirty hit on Eli Apple
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been racking up a bunch of dirty plays in his young career and that continued in Week 16 when he dove at the legs of Bengals DB Eli Apple during a fumble return that was later ruled intentional grounding. The NFL should suspended...
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Lane Kiffin alleges Texas Tech player spit on, potentially used racial slur towards Ole Miss player
Lane Kiffin said that a Texas Tech player may have potentially used a racial slur and spit on an Ole Miss player following the Rebels’ loss to the Red Raiders in the Texas Bowl. Kiffin spoke to the press, discussing what went down in Wednesday night’s Texas Bowl. An...
Report: Notre Dame Expected To Land Prominent Transfer Quarterback
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday morning, becoming the latest of a long line of quarterbacks to change schools this offseason. Hartman's decision doesn't come as a shock, as his departure from Wake Forest had been rumored for a ...
wearebuffalo.net
Former Buffalo Bills Coach Loses Job In Record Time
It is not often that an NFL head coach loses his job before the end of his first season. But that is exactly what happened to a former Buffalo Bills coach and offensive coordinator. This was Hackett's first-ever head coaching job in the NFL or in college and it did...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema previews staff changes after key departures following 2022 season
Bret Bielema has been dealing with some staff turnover following the 2022 season. Ryan Walters — Bielema’s highly-regarded defensive coordinator each of the past two seasons — left for the head coaching job at Purdue. In the aftermath, a few assistants left to be a part of that staff in West Lafayette.
