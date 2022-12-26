ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Oden, 4-star prospect out of Michigan for 2024, drops top 5 list

Jacob Oden is one of the top prospects out of Michigan for the class of 2024. He’s trimmed down his list of potential destinations, and his top 5 list is predominantly headlined by B1G programs. Out of the conference, Oden kept in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State in the...
Jeremiah Beasley, 4-star 2024 LB, names 2 B1G teams in top 5

Jeremiah Beasley is starting to narrow the focus of his recruitment, naming a top 5 with 2 in-state Big Ten teams. Beasley, a blue-chip linebacker out of Belleville (Michigan), has 18 scholarship offers. He revealed a top group of Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Tennessee on Tuesday. A back-to-back...
Peach Bowl drops thrilling hype video for Ohio State-Georgia matchup

The Peach Bowl is just about ready to get the College Football Playoff semifinals rolling! That matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in Atlanta is not short of storylines on either side of the game. For the Buckeyes, Ryan Day’s squad has new life after a disastrous loss to Michigan...
Pintstripe Bowl features lawnmower DJ rocking on sidelines

Sponsors will do anything for their brand recognized on the biggest stage. At the Bad Boys Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, the brand is getting creative with its publicity design. Spotted on the sidelines of Yankee Stadium at the Pinstripe Bowl was an upscale lawn mower patrolling the grass. Sure, grass and mowers would make sense on most occasions, but this isn’t your average mom and pop-type mower for trimming the turf on weekends.
Joel Klatt previews Fiesta Bowl matchup between Michigan and TCU

Joel Klatt knows what most fans around college football understand. Flash and finesse aren’t two words that describe Michigan Football. Tough and tenacious are likely better adjectives when talking about Jim Harbaugh’s program. That’s how the No. 2 Wolverines are going to have to play if they expect...
