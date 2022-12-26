TIPP CITY — The cause of a Christmas day fire on Sterling Court in Tipp City has been deemed to be undetermined. According to Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES), firefighters responded to 5990 Sterling Court, Sunday, Dec, 25, at 1:22 p.m., on a report of a “family room filling with smoke from fire place.” Medic 31 arrived first, a TCFES press release said, ensuring all occupants were evacuated and assisted to remove multiple feline pets from the home. Medic 31 confirmed smoke in the home and probable fire in the walls of the property owned by Jeffrey L. and Carla J. Ungerecht.

