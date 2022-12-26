Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Dave’s Services continues annual free furnace installation
TROY — Dave’s Services continued a 12-year tradition on Friday, Dec. 23, donating a furnace and installing it free of charge for someone who needs heat during the holiday season. “Heat’s an important thing,” Dave’s Services Employee Jim Morlan said. “We don’t just need heat in our house;...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Sterling Court Christmas day fire
TIPP CITY — The cause of a Christmas day fire on Sterling Court in Tipp City has been deemed to be undetermined. According to Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES), firefighters responded to 5990 Sterling Court, Sunday, Dec, 25, at 1:22 p.m., on a report of a “family room filling with smoke from fire place.” Medic 31 arrived first, a TCFES press release said, ensuring all occupants were evacuated and assisted to remove multiple feline pets from the home. Medic 31 confirmed smoke in the home and probable fire in the walls of the property owned by Jeffrey L. and Carla J. Ungerecht.
miamivalleytoday.com
Commissioners adjust water and sewer rates
TROY – On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Miami County Commissioners adjusted the water and sewer rates for the Miami County Sanitary District No. 1 which includes the unincorporated areas of the county that utilize these systems. The rate changes will begin in January which will be reflected on the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy road closure set for Jan.
TROY — Part of North Dorset Road in Troy will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 4. North Dorset Road is expected to be closed from West Main Street to Croydon Road on Wednesday, Jan.4, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. due a duct bank installation.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua awards grants to small businesses
PIQUA – Piqua City Commission has approved the award of $500,000 in grants to support local small businesses. The grant dollars combined with matching funds committed by the recipient businesses will result in nearly one million dollars being invested into Piqua’s small businesses community. The city of Piqua...
miamivalleytoday.com
Combined paper set for Dec. 30
TROY — Special holiday publications for Miami Valley Today and Miami Valley Sunday News have been announced. The newspapers will publish a combined newspaper on Friday, Dec. 30, which will include the pages normally found in the Miami Valley Today Sunday News paper such as business and the Channels TV listings section. No newspaper will be published on Sunday, Jan. 1.
miamivalleytoday.com
County Commissioners reject bids
TROY – Miami County Commissioners rejected all proposals, at their Thursday, Dec. 22, meeting, that were submitted for the Miami County Juvenile and Probate Court case management system which was publicly opened and deferred on July 28. According to the resolution, the proposals were rejected because “the (court) has...
miamivalleytoday.com
What made the news in 2022
TROY — In 2022, life began to get back to normal in Miami County after nearly two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The year had plenty of news stories of crime and tragedy, but also memorable, positive moments too. Here are some of the top stories, in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Hit and run suspect causes crash
PIQUA — A report of a “vehicle into a building” ended with a serious three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Miami County Communications Center dispatchers sent Piqua Police to the area of High and Broadway Streets around 9:30 a.m. after a citizen reported seeing a vehicle crash into a nearby building.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East boys stay perfect with win over Troy
CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball team knew they would be challenged to remain unbeaten this week. In the first of back-to-back nights against D-I opponents, the Vikings opened a big lead early and rallied late for a 52-49 win over Troy at Miami East High School Tuesday night.
miamivalleytoday.com
Wednesday Girls Basketball Roundup
COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team opened its own holiday tournament with a 53-7 win over Bradford Wednesday. The Lady Buccs, 8-3, will play Russia in the championship game Thursday. Bradford, 0-10, will play Northwestern in the consolation game. Covington led 14-2, 35-6 and 45-6 at the quarter...
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State men win thriller over Miami University-Middletown
PIQUA — The Edison State men’s basketball team won a thriller over Miami University-Middletown Thursday night. The Chargers improved to 8-6 on the season and will host Ohio University-Lancaster at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. Edison State trailed 45-37 at halftime, before rallying with a 54-point second half...
