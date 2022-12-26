Read full article on original website
OWL Minimum Age Requirement Changed to 17 for 2023 Season
The 2023 Overwatch offseason has already been one of the strangest we’ve seen to date. Teams have dropped iconic players, the free agency window has been delayed twice and now one of the initial rules of the Overwatch League has been changed. Since the start of the Overwatch League, players had to be at least 18 years old to participate in the league. However on December 21, that is no longer the case.
Giannis Fortnite Collaboration Announcement
Coming in hot after the My Hero Academia crossover comes the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here’s everything the collab will be including new skins and a creator map. Giannis Fortnite Skins. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both...
A look at the Fuecoco Final Evolution
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally coming out, and fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the starters will evolve into. This will certainly influence which starter they are going to pick. Here is a look at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fuecoco Final and Middle Evolution. Both are certainly going to have the fans debating for quite some time.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet All Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has leaked online now. The entire game is out there and people have been leaking different aspects of the game from all around the world. While there are still some changes that can be made, at this point, the leaks seem to be very real. With that the Pokedex has leaked and below will be a list of every Pokemon and some images. Here is a leak of the all Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex.
All Diablo 4 Classes Confirmed
Even with a release date of June 6, 2023, Diablo 4 is rewarding players with information about the title. Some of that information being all of the Diablo 4 Classes. At least the ones gamers know are making the final cut. Diablo 4 Classes. Barbarian. – An aggressive playstyle, Warriors...
Aurelion Sol Rework Release Date
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Release Date.
What is the Fire Emblem Engage Release Date?
The Fire Emblem series has been one of the most successful JRPGs to make its way to the west. Between the interesting characters, strategy and incredible stories, Fire Emblem has it all. That is why when Fire Emblem Three Houses came out, fans were pleasantly surprised again. The game was very well reviewed and many fans believe it is one of, if not the, best game in the series. Now they will be looking to see if the next game can live up to the lofty expectations. Here’s when the Fire Emblem Engage Release Date should be.
How to Evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new tumbleweed Pokemon is Bramblin and it has a second evolution that fans may be wanting to get their hands on. Here is how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast.
League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.0
Before the year come to a close, League Of Legends Wild Rift announced its latest update to bring in the new year. League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.0 will be bringing in two new champions, new skins, and much more. Here is what’s included in the newest patch notes when it comes on January 12, 2023.
Is One Piece Odyssey Multiplayer?
One Piece Odyssey will be one of anime fans’ most anticipated titles in the first quarter of 2023. With a release date set for January 12, 2023, can gamers expect to set sail with friends or journey alone? Is One Piece Odyssey Multiplayer?. Is There Multiplayer?. One Piece Odyssey...
Assassins Creed Jade Beta Video Leaks
One of the most popular franchises to ever come out in gaming is Assassins Creed. Starting in the early 2000’s the series focused on a character who could travel back in time as one of their ancestors. While this was an interesting premise by itself, the ancestors were also a part of a long line of assassins. The success of the game from its ability to place itself in historical moments in a fun and interesting way. Well, the series continues on and there are leaks for a new game codenamed Assassins Creed Jade. Here is the latest on the potential new addition to the long-running series.
How To Get a Free Operator In Rainbow Six Siege
The Rainbow Six Siege team is bringing good tidings this holiday season. To celebrate the season Ubisoft is giving away a free operator In Rainbow Six Siege. Every player who can connect to Rainbow Six Siege anytime between December 22nd, 2022, and January 3rd, 2023, will be awarded a free Holiday Pack. The Holiday Pack will be accessible in the Pack section on the home screen. Fun fact, the pack even includes a Naughty List. It’s a cute little easter egg. Once the pack is activated, players will receive one free Operator from Years 1-7. Those Operators are the following:
All Giannis Fortnite Skins And Accessories
Epic Games is powering forward the rest of the year with the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here are all the Giannis Fortnite skins and accessories gamers can expect. Giannis Fortnite Outfits. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both labeled...
Shu, Happy Leave Los Angeles Gladiators, Join Houston Outlaws for 2023 Season
The Houston Outlaws had quite a surprising start to the 2023 offseason. They dropped longtime face of the franchise Dante “Danteh” Cruz, and standout rookie Tae-min “Mer1t” Choi was transferred to the Florida Mayhem. However on December 23, the Houston Outlaws unveiled a few new pieces to their 2023 roster. The Houston Outlaws announced the addition of support Jin-seo “Shu” Kim and Jung-woo “Happy” Lee.
Everything to Know About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Sprigatito
With every new Pokemon title players will have to choose between three starter Pokemon. Among the three in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the Pokemon Sprigatito. Here’s everything trainers should know about the Pokemon before Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases on November 18. Sprigatito Bio. Category. Grass Cat Pokémon...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ruchbah Squad Base Breakdown
Team Star is the newest evil team, introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Well, evil is stretching the English language here. This group of delinquents is holed up in bases all over Paldea to get away from the people that bullied them. They are also hoping their big boss will return. This piece will break down how to take down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ruchbah Squad.
Vancouver Titans Sign DPS Kamden “Sugarfree” Hijada
Don’t look now, but the Vancouver Titans just may have made their biggest signing since the “Runaway” days. On Tuesday December 27, the Vancouver Titans announced their signing of DPS Kamden “Sugarfree” Hijada. Sugarfree has been in the Overwatch scene since 2018, but has finally become eligible to play later this month. .
Genshin Impact 3.4 Character Banner Leaks
Genshin Impact players are currently waiting for the newest 3.4 updates set to launch in mid-January. Before its official launch, there have already been Genshin Impact 3.4 Character Banner leaks. Here are the characters gamers can expect to be showcased in the new update. Character Banners. Notorious Genshin Impact leaker...
Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym Breakdown
Cascarrafa is a city in the mountains. This is the home of the Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym and is one of the Gyms players will need to beat in order to complete the Gym Leader story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is a breakdown of the Alfornada City Pokemon Gym including the Leader, Type of Pokemon, the Leader’s Pokemon and how to complete the Gym Puzzle.
How to Evolve Primape into Anihilape
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Pokemon is Anihilape and it evolves from one of the oldest Pokemon, Primape. Here is how to evolve Primape into Anihilape.
