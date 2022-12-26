Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPFO
Mainers can report uninsured storm damage for potential financial assistance
If your Maine home or small business sustained damaged in the recent rain and windstorm and it is not covered by insurance, there may be relief ahead. The state is requesting those who incurred damages not covered by insurance, including loss due to flood, tree impact, vehicle damage, and refrigeration failure, to file a preliminary damage assessment.
WPFO
Massive Sugarloaf expansion plan approved by Maine DEP
CARRABASSETT VALLEY (WGME) -- The Maine DEP is approving a massive expansion plan for Sugarloaf's West Mountain, according to the Press Herald. The plan, submitted by Boyne Resort, would be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to transform the area by 2030. It includes new condominiums, duplex-style townhomes, new trails for all...
WPFO
Maine public works crews continue cleanup, assess damages from powerful storm
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As crews across the state continue to clean up after Friday’s storm, they're also trying to put a price on the damages. Depending on the overall cost, there could be a major disaster declaration. “In Perkins Cove right here, we had a significant storm surge,” Ogunquit...
WPFO
Power outages persist throughout state as Mainers recover from powerful storm
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mainers are still waking up in the dark, as power outages loom from Friday's storm. Central Maine Power says crews have been working "night and day" to turn the lights back on. CMP says more than 1,000 customers still do not have power. Most of those customers...
WPFO
Volunteers start to replant dunes in South Portland following massive storm
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Volunteers brought their buckets and shovels to Willard Beach in South Portland on Thursday to start replanting the dunes. Most of the dunes were decimated by last week's storm. A South Portland resident posted online, encouraging others to join in picking through sand clumps that were...
WPFO
3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023
(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
WPFO
Extensive damage caused to Portland Head Light during Friday's storm
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- The waves from Friday's storm crashed over Fort Williams Park's rocks and smashed into Portland Head Light, causing extensive damage. The museum's front room has damage to the counter, register, and carpeting from all the water. Windows are boarded up after waves shattered some of the glass....
WPFO
'This shouldn't have happened': Maine's latest child homicide renews calls for action
EDGECOMB, Maine (WGME) -- A toddler taken by homicide on Maine's Midcoast is prompting new calls for added child protections in the state. Police say 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan died Christmas Day after being found unresponsive and not breathing at her home in Edgecomb. An autopsy conducted by the Maine Office...
WPFO
Coast Guard to assess damages at Portland Head Light
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Members of Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth say their insurance company is heading to the park Tuesday to look at the damage from Friday’s storm. Video from Benjamin Williamson Photography showed the up-close aftermath at Portland Head Light, with windows blown out and a...
WPFO
Maine could see deadliest year on highway since 2007
PORTLAND (WGME) -- By the end of 2022, Maine will likely have its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years. Right now, the unofficial number of highway deaths stands at 177, making it the worst year since 2007, when 183 people died. The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety says...
WPFO
Maine lawmakers face deadline to submit bills
Friday is the deadline for Maine lawmakers to submit their bills and already many of them are on housing. Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, both Democrats, are co-sponsoring a bill aimed at housing. It's not clear what's in the bill, and it could change over...
WPFO
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
WPFO
A soggy New Year's Eve is on tap for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our milder stretch of weather begins Thursday, and continues through the New Year’s weekend. Rain will arrive on New Year’s eve and will be with us to ring in the new year, drier as we start next week. Thursday will be a lot milder than the...
WPFO
35th Lobster Dip to benefit Special Olympics Maine
You do not want to miss the 2023 Lobster Dip, this Sunday (New Years Day) in front of the Brunswick Hotel at Old Orchard Beach. Maines’ largest and original ocean plunge should be a record breaker this year with 61 teams and 445 registered dippers. This is also the...
WPFO
'I couldn't stay here:' Outages in Biddeford forced residents out of frigid apartments
BIDDEFORD (WGME) - After hundreds of thousands of Mainers lost power from last Friday's "Grinch" storm, nearly every single home has been restored. On a chilly Christmas weekend, dozens of residents on Saint Marys Street in Biddeford say they were forced to leave their apartments this past weekend just to stay warm.
WPFO
Viewer video: Crews battle vehicle fire on State Street in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video shows crews battling a vehicle fire in Portland Wednesday. Witnesses say the fire was on State Street around 11:30 a.m. The Portland Fire Department says an SUV caught fire while driving on State Street. The driver pulled into a parking spot, where the flames spread...
WPFO
Light snow in parts of Maine Wednesday, mild and wet to ring in the new year
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final chilly day is in store for Wednesday with some light snow before warmer temperatures take hold as we head towards New Year’s weekend. While it will be mild to start 2023, we will be quite wet as we ring in the new year. Wednesday will...
WPFO
Vehicle fire slows traffic on I-295 in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Traffic was slowed on I-295 northbound Wednesday after a vehicle fire in South Portland. Crews put the SUV fire out in the right lane near Exit 4. The driver of the vehicle says she pulled over when she heard a pop and saw smoke in her rear view mirror.
WPFO
'Just an unsettling thing:' Neighbors left with questions after death of Midcoast child
EDGECOMB (WGME)- A toddler’s death is under investigation on the Midcoast. For area residents, there are still a lot of questions. Lincoln County law enforcement initially responded to the call. It has since been turned over to the State Police Major Crimes Unit, which is standard protocol for a child death.
WPFO
Firefighters brave cold to battle Saco fire
SACO (WGME) -- A fire on Storer Steet in Saco broke out early Tuesday morning. The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. A captain with the Saco Fire Department says there was nobody home at the time, but they have been in contact with the homeowner of 48 Storer St.
Comments / 0