Bridgton, ME

WPFO

Mainers can report uninsured storm damage for potential financial assistance

If your Maine home or small business sustained damaged in the recent rain and windstorm and it is not covered by insurance, there may be relief ahead. The state is requesting those who incurred damages not covered by insurance, including loss due to flood, tree impact, vehicle damage, and refrigeration failure, to file a preliminary damage assessment.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Massive Sugarloaf expansion plan approved by Maine DEP

CARRABASSETT VALLEY (WGME) -- The Maine DEP is approving a massive expansion plan for Sugarloaf's West Mountain, according to the Press Herald. The plan, submitted by Boyne Resort, would be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to transform the area by 2030. It includes new condominiums, duplex-style townhomes, new trails for all...
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME
WPFO

3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Extensive damage caused to Portland Head Light during Friday's storm

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- The waves from Friday's storm crashed over Fort Williams Park's rocks and smashed into Portland Head Light, causing extensive damage. The museum's front room has damage to the counter, register, and carpeting from all the water. Windows are boarded up after waves shattered some of the glass....
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Coast Guard to assess damages at Portland Head Light

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Members of Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth say their insurance company is heading to the park Tuesday to look at the damage from Friday’s storm. Video from Benjamin Williamson Photography showed the up-close aftermath at Portland Head Light, with windows blown out and a...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WPFO

Maine could see deadliest year on highway since 2007

PORTLAND (WGME) -- By the end of 2022, Maine will likely have its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years. Right now, the unofficial number of highway deaths stands at 177, making it the worst year since 2007, when 183 people died. The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety says...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine lawmakers face deadline to submit bills

Friday is the deadline for Maine lawmakers to submit their bills and already many of them are on housing. Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, both Democrats, are co-sponsoring a bill aimed at housing. It's not clear what's in the bill, and it could change over...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
BRIDGTON, ME
WPFO

A soggy New Year's Eve is on tap for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our milder stretch of weather begins Thursday, and continues through the New Year’s weekend. Rain will arrive on New Year’s eve and will be with us to ring in the new year, drier as we start next week. Thursday will be a lot milder than the...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

35th Lobster Dip to benefit Special Olympics Maine

You do not want to miss the 2023 Lobster Dip, this Sunday (New Years Day) in front of the Brunswick Hotel at Old Orchard Beach. Maines’ largest and original ocean plunge should be a record breaker this year with 61 teams and 445 registered dippers. This is also the...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
WPFO

Viewer video: Crews battle vehicle fire on State Street in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video shows crews battling a vehicle fire in Portland Wednesday. Witnesses say the fire was on State Street around 11:30 a.m. The Portland Fire Department says an SUV caught fire while driving on State Street. The driver pulled into a parking spot, where the flames spread...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Vehicle fire slows traffic on I-295 in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Traffic was slowed on I-295 northbound Wednesday after a vehicle fire in South Portland. Crews put the SUV fire out in the right lane near Exit 4. The driver of the vehicle says she pulled over when she heard a pop and saw smoke in her rear view mirror.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Firefighters brave cold to battle Saco fire

SACO (WGME) -- A fire on Storer Steet in Saco broke out early Tuesday morning. The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. A captain with the Saco Fire Department says there was nobody home at the time, but they have been in contact with the homeowner of 48 Storer St.
SACO, ME

