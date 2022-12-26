Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Dec. 19-24)?

By Cody Thorn

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 19-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the following week. If you would like to nominate an athlete in the future, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Kate Brownfield, Webb City girls basketball

Scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 77-29 win over Pittsburg, Kansas on Monday.

Jade Brundige, Savannah girls wrestling

Took first place in the 105-pound class at the Benton Scramble, picking up three wins, all by pins.

Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central boys basketball

Scored 26 points on 10 for 18 shooting from the field and added four rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 74-51 win over Valle Catholic.

Kael Combs, Nixa boys basketball

His 25 points led the way for the Eagles, which picked up a 70-59 win over Springfield Central at ‘The Pit’ on Tuesday.

Liam Corley, Tipton boys basketball

Started hot by scoring 10 points in the first quarter and had a string of 10 points in a row in the second quarter in the Cardinals’ 75-56 win against Crest Ridge on Monday.

Brooke Elston, Rosati-Kain girls basketball

Tallied 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Rosati-Kain pick up 48-36 win against Wentzville Liberty on Tuesday.

Symon Ghai, St. John Vianney boys basketball

The 7-foot-3 freshman recorded two double-doubles this week, scoring 21 points and 12 rebounds in a win against Maplewood-Richmond Heights on Monday and then scoring 10 points with 16 rebounds and nine blocks in a win against St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

Olivia Goeke, Orchard Farm girls basketball

Scored a team-high 24 points and hit four 3-pointers in a 66-65 loss to Warrenton on Wednesday.

Isaiah Green, Neosho boys basketball

The Wildcats picked up an 85-57 win over Aurora on Monday behind Green’s 20-point, 12-rebound effort.

Gabby Hampton, Blue Springs South girls wrestling

Went 3-0 with three pins, all in the first period, in the Fort Osage Scramble on Dec. 21 to take 1st at 110 pounds.

Ayne’ Held, Chaffee girls basketball

Scored 31 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead the Red Devils to a 50-36 win against Advance on Monday.

Jace Kesel, St. Elizabeth boys basketball

Scored a career-high 43 points, including 16 in the third quarter, and added 13 rebound. His 11th double-double helped the Hornet beat Russellville, 83-69, on Monday.

Diana Linscott, Brookfield girls wrestling

Recorded three pins, including one in only 9 seconds, to take first place in the 125 pound division at the Benton Scramble on Monday.

Preston Mallatt, Butler boys wrestling

Went 3-0 in a quad vs. Sherwood, Adrian and Nevada on Monday.

Larry Penniston, Richmond boys wrestling

Picked up wins against Marshall and Sedalia Smith-Cotton in a tri-meet on Monday.

Elena Potsou, Parkway West girls basketball

She drained six 3-pointers and scored 24 points in a 70-41 win against Rockwood Summit on Tuesday.

Nathaniel Provost, Ft. Zumwalt North boys wrestling

Went 2-0 with wins against Hazelwood West and Hazelwood Central on Monday.

Derek Quinlin, Maryville boys basketball

Scored a team-high 20 points to help the Class 4 Spoofhounds pick up a 62-60 win against Class 6 Grain Valley in overtime at HyVee Arena.

Jessica Reeter, Chillicothe girls basketball

The Hornets went to Joplin and won 72-32 on Tuesday and Reeter scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half.

Kenzie Redus, Doniphan girls basketball

She scored 19 points in a win against Hayti and then followed with 22 points in a win against Neelyville during the Lady Royals Christmas Classic in Broseley.

Bryce Spiller, Lutheran North boys basketball

Drained four 3-pointers and hit 12 total shots on his way to a 34-point showing in 94-497 win over Metro on Wednesday.

Brandon Wheeler, Cameron boys wrestling

Picked up wins against St. Joseph Central and Lawson in a tri-meet on Wednesday.

Dontrez Williams, Sikeston boys basketball

The 6-5 junior scored 25 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 71-41 win against Kelly on Monday.

Urya Williams, Truman girls basketball

Scored a career-high and school-record 46 points in a 94-54 win against Lincoln College Prep on Wednesday in a game at HyVee Arena.

Zoe Yim, Smithville girls wrestling

Took first place at the Benton Scramble at 115 pounds with three wins, two by fall.

Previous winners: Monett's Blaine Salsman (Dec. 5-10), East Buchanan's Trevor Klein (Nov. 28-Dec. 4), Reeds Spring's James Dowdy (Nov. 21-26), Reeds Spring's Caden Wiest (Nov. 14-19), Pleasant Hill's Dylan Kauffman (Nov. 7-12), Westminster Christian's Emma Fairchild, Seckman's Cole Ruble (Oct. 24-29), Fatima's Taylor Baumhoer (Oct. 17-22), Jasper's Juan Rivera (Oct. 10-15), Kirkwood's Deion Brown (Oct. 3-8), Parkway North's Zyan Royal (Sept. 26-Oct. 1), Liberty North's Ella Hayes (Sept. 19-24), North Platte's Colton Kirkham (Sept. 12-17), Truman's Freddie Sheppard (Sept. 4-10), Hannibal's Aneyas Williams (Aug. 29-Sept. 3) and Truman's Cecilia Mora (Aug. 22-28).

