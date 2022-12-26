ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting

On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
LANSING, NY
localsyr.com

State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle in Town of Homer

The Cortland County Sheriff responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Rd. and Bond Rd. in the Town of Homer for a reported property damage vehicle crash on Monday, December 26th around 11pm. When officers arrived on scene they found 20 year old Lucas D. Walley of Walton, NY, had...
HOMER, NY
informnny.com

Syracuse Police investigate Christmas homicide

SYRCUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to the 2400 Block of Midland Ave. for a shooting with injuries call at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Christmas night. According to Syracuse Police, upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Man with machete in custody following 5-hour standoff in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a distraught man who was walking around the city with a machete late Tuesday morning was finally taken into custody just before 5 p.m. Authorities were outside of the man's home on Cottage Place for more than five hours trying to get...
UTICA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

One suspect arrested during burglary on West Seneca Street

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced the arrest of one person who is alleged to have committed a burglary on the evening of Christmas day. Michael Meskill, of IPD, wrote in a press release that police responded to the 300 block of West Seneca Street around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 25 for a report of a burglary in progress. Meskill said that police established a perimeter and Amanda Linderberry, 32 years old of Ithaca, was taken into custody.
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

Two Syracuse teens arrested on weapons charges after police chase

Two Syracuse teens were arrested on weapons charges after a chase Monday morning, according to New York State Police. At about 9:30 a.m., troopers tried to stop a vehicle on South Salina Street for switched plates. The driver refused to stop and led police north on Interstate 81, then east on Interstate 690. Someone inside the vehicle threw two handguns out the window.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Respond to Stabbing on Sunset Avenue

On Monday, December 26th 2022, at around 2:40 a.m. Syracuse Police Officers responded to the St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency room, for a reported stabbing, that occurred at 212 Sunset Avenue. The victim, a 43-year-old male (who was dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle) was found to have been stabbed in the right forearm. The investigation revealed that the victim’s girlfriend stabbed him with a kitchen knife, which caused a laceration of five inches or more in length. The victim was later transferred from St. Joseph’s Hospital to University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

City of Utica making changes to overnight parking

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will be making changes to its overnight parking policy beginning the first of the New Year. The passes will be changing from yellow to red for 2023, residents will need to bring in the old pass and re-apply, in an attempt to keep passes consistent with needs, addresses and other changes that may impact parking. Passes are limited to those who do not have proper parking at their home.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge

UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica police investigating 5-year-old boy's death

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital following a medical call on Christmas Eve. Because of the boy’s age, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, but haven’t released any details at this time.
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals items from convenience store

A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley sworn into office

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Onondaga County Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley was sworn into office alongside his administration Tuesday night at the Tyrol Club of Solvay. The incoming Sheriff will officially take the position on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Retired Onondaga County Sheriff Lieutenant Ernie Maffei did the honors of swearing Shelley...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy