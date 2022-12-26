ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in overnight crash in Allegheny County

One person was injured in crash overnight in Allegheny County. A 911 dispatcher said first responders were called to the area of East Steuben Street and Noble Avenue in Crafton just before 2:30 a.m. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured extensive damage to the back of an SUV, including...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One dead, another critically injured in Swissvale shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life following a late-night shooting in Swissvale.Allegheny County Police say that 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Hawthorne Avenue just after 11:30 on Wednesday night.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman, both having been shot multiple times inside a car.Both individuals were taken to the hospital.The woman was pronounced dead, while the man was last listed in critical condition.County Police say detectives from the department's Homicide Unit are investigating.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
SWISSVALE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police investigating after woman shot in Beaver County

State police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was shot in Beaver County Tuesday evening. The shooting took place at the Valley Terrace Apartments, 300 Superior Ave., in Aliquippa, around 6:30 p.m. According to a state police report, the woman was struck by an accidental discharge of a gun while...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police investigation underway in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Turtle Creek Monday night. Dispatchers say the call came around 9 p.m. and first responders were headed to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spotted evidence markers on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested in October shooting that led to death of 17-year-old

Police have made an arrest in the October shooting death that led to the death of a 17-year-old. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, Antwuan Berry, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Beechview in the 1700 block of Broadway Ave., the location where Clayton Tierney was found shot in the head on Oct. 26.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One person shot dead in Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — One person has been taken to the hospital after an incident in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland Monday afternoon, according to Allegheny County 911. County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that police units were called to the 3200 block of Brighton Road at 3:29 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

18 Year Old Female Accidentally Shot in Aliquippa

Story by Sandy Giordano and Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published December 28, 2022 6:23 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) State Police say the victim of a Tuesday evening shooting is an 18 year old female who suffered single gunshot wound. After investigating, they determined that the female was struck by an accidental discharge while her 2 year old son and multiple others were nearby at Valley Terrace Apartments. The female was life flighted to a hospital. Charges are pending for an 18 year old male for tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering, and other firearms charges.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

A fire broke out at a home along Beechview Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood. This happened between Hampshire Avenue and Sebring Avenue Tuesday morning. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 two people were taken to the hospital from this scene. Pittsburgh police said one of the people transported was in critical condition, the other in stable.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls 2009 Homicide

The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect in custody after one man shot in East Liberty

EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in East Liberty.The call for help came in around midnight Tuesday along North Negley Avenue.Officers found one person shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police later said via a statement.Angela Vaughn, 42, of East Liberty, was arrested and charged with the shooting, which is believed to be domestic-related, according to police. Vaughn was charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault.Vaughn remains in the Allegheny County Jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle house fire in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Crews responded to a house in McKeesport for reports of a fire Monday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 400 block of 32nd Street at 7:47 p.m. There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze. Download...
MCKEESPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy