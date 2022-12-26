PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life following a late-night shooting in Swissvale.Allegheny County Police say that 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Hawthorne Avenue just after 11:30 on Wednesday night.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman, both having been shot multiple times inside a car.Both individuals were taken to the hospital.The woman was pronounced dead, while the man was last listed in critical condition.County Police say detectives from the department's Homicide Unit are investigating.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

SWISSVALE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO