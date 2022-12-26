Read full article on original website
WPXI Pittsburgh
1 injured in overnight crash in Allegheny County
One person was injured in crash overnight in Allegheny County. A 911 dispatcher said first responders were called to the area of East Steuben Street and Noble Avenue in Crafton just before 2:30 a.m. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured extensive damage to the back of an SUV, including...
One dead, another critically injured in Swissvale shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life following a late-night shooting in Swissvale.Allegheny County Police say that 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Hawthorne Avenue just after 11:30 on Wednesday night.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman, both having been shot multiple times inside a car.Both individuals were taken to the hospital.The woman was pronounced dead, while the man was last listed in critical condition.County Police say detectives from the department's Homicide Unit are investigating.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Swissvale shooting leaves woman dead, man in critical condition
A woman found shot Wednesday night inside a car in Swissvale has died, Allegheny County Police said. Police said a man who was with her also was shot. He has been hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities have not identified the gunshot victims who police said they found at 11:36 p.m....
Ohio police suspect dies after being found unconscious and attacked by BB Gun
An Ohio police suspect died after being found unconscious in an alley in Pittsburgh and allegedly was attacked by teens with a BB gun. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was accused of breaking into a Government building in Cadiz. Gaylor was arrested in Hopedale the following day without incident. Gaylor was released and was awaiting indictment. Gaylor was […]
WPXI Pittsburgh
Police: Chase of vehicle stolen in fraudulent AVIS rental scheme ends when suspect crashes into pole
A high-speed police pursuit in Allegheny County ended with a suspect crashing into a telephone pole Wednesday night. The vehicle that was involved is believed to be one of the vehicles stolen from a local AVIS Rental, where a former employee is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles in exchange for cash and heroin.
WPXI
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County
Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County Crews were called to a fire at a motel in Westmoreland County Thursday morning. (WPXI/WPXI)
1 flown to hospital after shooting at Aliquippa apartment complex
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Aliquippa.Beaver County 911 said Tuesday that police were called to the scene of a shooting at the Valley Terrace Apartments around 6 p.m.The condition of the person flown to the hospital is not known at this time. No further information was released.
WPXI Pittsburgh
State police investigating after woman shot in Beaver County
State police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was shot in Beaver County Tuesday evening. The shooting took place at the Valley Terrace Apartments, 300 Superior Ave., in Aliquippa, around 6:30 p.m. According to a state police report, the woman was struck by an accidental discharge of a gun while...
wtae.com
Police investigation underway in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Turtle Creek Monday night. Dispatchers say the call came around 9 p.m. and first responders were headed to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spotted evidence markers on the...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Man arrested in October shooting that led to death of 17-year-old
Police have made an arrest in the October shooting death that led to the death of a 17-year-old. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, Antwuan Berry, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Beechview in the 1700 block of Broadway Ave., the location where Clayton Tierney was found shot in the head on Oct. 26.
wtae.com
Multiple rooms damaged after fire breaks out at Westmoreland County motel
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motel fire in South Greensburg on Thursday. Firefighters battled the blaze at the Knights Inn on South Main Street just before Noon. Multiple rooms were damaged in the fire. No one was hurt. The fire chief told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reporter...
wtae.com
One person shot dead in Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person has been taken to the hospital after an incident in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland Monday afternoon, according to Allegheny County 911. County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that police units were called to the 3200 block of Brighton Road at 3:29 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
beavercountyradio.com
18 Year Old Female Accidentally Shot in Aliquippa
Story by Sandy Giordano and Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published December 28, 2022 6:23 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) State Police say the victim of a Tuesday evening shooting is an 18 year old female who suffered single gunshot wound. After investigating, they determined that the female was struck by an accidental discharge while her 2 year old son and multiple others were nearby at Valley Terrace Apartments. The female was life flighted to a hospital. Charges are pending for an 18 year old male for tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering, and other firearms charges.
wtae.com
Crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood
A fire broke out at a home along Beechview Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood. This happened between Hampshire Avenue and Sebring Avenue Tuesday morning. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 two people were taken to the hospital from this scene. Pittsburgh police said one of the people transported was in critical condition, the other in stable.
butlerradio.com
Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls 2009 Homicide
The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
wtae.com
$40,000 worth of rescue tools stolen from Hopewell Township Fire Department
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — More than a week later and no arrests have been made after life-saving tools were taken from a Beaver County fire department. Jon Cochran is the Assistant Chief of EMS and Rescue at the Hopewell Township Fire Department, where the equipment was taken. He said the...
Suspect in custody after one man shot in East Liberty
EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in East Liberty.The call for help came in around midnight Tuesday along North Negley Avenue.Officers found one person shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police later said via a statement.Angela Vaughn, 42, of East Liberty, was arrested and charged with the shooting, which is believed to be domestic-related, according to police. Vaughn was charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault.Vaughn remains in the Allegheny County Jail.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Man arrested in Pittsburgh for allegedly threatening people with large knife
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing a list of charges after police say he terrorized people with a large knife Wednesday. Police arrested Daniel Michael Hersey, 24, for allegedly making threats and breaking the window of a bar. According to the complaint, Pittsburgh police responded to a hotel on...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Crews battle house fire in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Crews responded to a house in McKeesport for reports of a fire Monday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 400 block of 32nd Street at 7:47 p.m. There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze. Download...
