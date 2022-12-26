Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next monthKristen WaltersCovington, GA
Related
Which Georgia football signees and targets are playing in all-star games?
With 2023 right around the corner, that means that the two main high school all-star games, the All-American Bowl, the Under Armour All-America Game, and the Polynesian Bowl are coming up as well. The All-American Bowl, which will be played in San Antonio, Texas, will be held on Saturday, Jan....
College Football Playoff: What if Georgia loses?
Three plays. Georgia was just three plays away from ending a four-decade championship drought. Leading Alabama in overtime, with the Tide pinned 41 yards from the end zone on second down, the Bulldogs just had to make three more stops against a true freshman quarterback, and the national championship was theirs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was rattling to its foundations, tension and anticipation ready to blow the roof off the still-new joint.
Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: SVP Explains Bloody Tuesdays, Talks Searels and Much More
Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran didn't take long to impact the Georgia roster. He was as close to a "five star" coming out of high school as a center ever could be. The nation's No. 1 ranked center, but it when you talked to the college coaches recruiting him at the time, it was far more about landing the person that is Sedrick Van Pran than the football player.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford graduate Alejandro Mata follows Deion Sanders to Colorado
Former Buford High School kicker Alejandro Mata announced Tuesday, Dec. 27, via Twitter that he has decided to sign with the University of Colorado football program after recently entering the transfer portal. Mata played a solid freshman year as the kicker for Jackson State University under the guidance of head...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
thecitymenus.com
What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
WRDW-TV
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Restaurant ownership is dream come true for Ron and Chivon Cyrus
If you live in Rockdale or Newton county, you are likely already familiar with The Skrimp Shack. Ron and Chivon Cyrus relocated to the area after retiring from the U.S. Army, serving 21 and 20 years, respectively. Ron is one of 10 children and a twin and was raised by...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia begins repatriation of Native American artifacts from Etowah Indian Mounds
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will soon begin returning artifacts to culturally affiliated tribes from Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site in Cartersville. Repatriation is mandated by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990. Changes to the museum reflect a growing...
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia DOT warns drivers of black ice after Monday night dusting of snow
ATLANTA — Snow flurries moved through parts of north Georgia Monday night as temperatures dipped below freezing once again. By Tuesday morning the snowfall had stopped, leaving just a few icy patches on roads until temperatures began to warm up throughout the day. For now, it looks as though...
WXIA 11 Alive
New millionaire in Georgia after latest Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — There's a new millionaire in the Peach State after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 with a Mega Ball number of 11. To win $1 million, the lucky individual had to match all five of the regular numbers but missed out on the jackpot without the Mega Ball.
supplychainquarterly.com
Ascend acquires seven-acre terminal in McDonough, Ga.
Logistics and transportation provider Ascend LLC is expanding with an acquired facility in McDonough, Ga., the company said today. Ascend is a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, and has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The new Georgia facility will help the company better serve customers and local drivers throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro-area, the company said in a December 28 press release. “The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs,” Brad Heisterkamp, president of asset operations at Ascend, said in the release. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.” The terminal—which is located near Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs—features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location, the company said.
Smyrna band Foxes and Fossils plays first live show since YouTube fame
In 2010, when Foxes and Fossils played their first gig, there were about 50 people in the audience. Most of crowd was there for pizza. A cohort of family members, church colleagues and friends helped swell the cheering section. And yet, said videographer Terry Heinlein, this group of supporters, filling up the seats at Bella’s […] The post Smyrna band Foxes and Fossils plays first live show since YouTube fame appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
wgac.com
State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia
In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
fox5atlanta.com
Covington native celebrates first Grammy nomination
COVINGTON, Ga. - For the rest of his life, Covington native Drew Parker will be known as "Grammy nominee Drew Parker." And it’s an introduction that still hasn’t quite sunk in for the singer-songwriter. "It’s crazy! The only Grammy that I’ve ever thought of in my life is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT: Parts of Georgia could see accumulating snow day after Christmas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While we didn’t get a white Christmas, how about a white day after Christmas for some of us here in North Georgia?. A weather system bringing snow to parts of the great lakes region and Tennessee early Monday will bring the chance for flurries and maybe some light snow accumulation in the north Georgia mountains later this evening.
Why are buildings not using antifreeze in their fire sprinkler systems? | Verify
ATLANTA — As people struggle with water outages and flooding amid persistent pipe problems across metro Atlanta, several residents are wondering what could have prevented the bursts during Georgia's cold spell. For apartment complexes, sprinkler systems have been a common culprit that triggered a series of devastating leaks. One...
Comments / 0