Read full article on original website
Related
Vice
The photobooks to gift this Christmas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Ivanka Trump Smiles With Husband & Kids For Hanukkah After Ditching Daddy Donald As He Declares 'USA Is Dying From Within'
Ivanka Trump celebrated a happy Hannukkah with her husband and children as her famous father declared that the "USA is dying from within," RadarOnline.com can reveal.Donald Trump's oldest daughter, who also served as his senior advisor in his administration, appeared to ignore her daddy's latest rant over the weekend. Instead, Ivanka made sure to bask in the holiday season with her children and hubby, Jared Kuschner, after vowing to step away from politics to focus on her family first despite Donald's pleas. Looking like a tight family unit, Ivanka and Jared appeared like the perfect couple alongside their three kids...
Scoot: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas at Upper Pontalba
Scoot reworks a traditional Christmas classic to reflect the year that was in 2022 in New Orleans government and the trials and tribulations of Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
10 best Hallmark Christmas movies
Our picks for the best Hallmark Christmas movies include three starring Lacey Chabert.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Christmas Carol “Silent Night”
It’s one of the most emotive Christmas carols. It’s one of the deepest and loveliest, too. It’s “Silent Night.”. But what is the history and meaning of the song beyond its tender qualities? That’s what we’re going to dive into here today. The Song’s...
Erin Napier Shares Christmas Photos with Husband Ben and Their Family: 'Best Years of Our Life'
"Another Christmas Eve in the books," the Home Town star wrote of the celebration over the holiday weekend Erin Napier is savoring the holidays with her family. The star of HGTV's Home Town shared photos from Christmas Eve to Instagram on Sunday, including one with her husband Ben Napier and another featuring their 4-year-old daughter Helen. "Another Christmas Eve in the books," Erin wrote in the caption. "My mama keeps reminding me these are the best years of our life. She's right." ...
Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol
Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
The Christmas tree is a tradition older than Christmas
Why, every Christmas, do so many people endure the mess of dried pine needles, the risk of a fire hazard and impossibly tangled strings of lights?
25 Funny Christmas Tweets To Put You In The Holiday Mood
We're broke, so we're giving you the gift of laughter instead.
Children's Christmas play goes hilariously wrong as one kid steals 'baby Jesus': 'Cant stop laughing'
A child playing a sheep in the play decided to go rogue and take the story in a different direction.
What a fake Christmas tree taught me about true holiday spirit
My origin story begins on Christmas Eve. My parents met on Dec. 24 on a southbound train. When they got married a decade later, it was in late January, but neither could remember which day. They always considered Christmas Eve their anniversary. In the lead-up to Christmas Eve every year,...
TMZ.com
Nev Schulman Explains How His Family Celebrates Both Christmas and Hanukkah
Nev Schulman grew up Jewish, but his wife has him all-in on Christmas ... but Hanukkah also has a special place in his heart. We got the "Catfish" host at LAX and he told our photog he celebrates both December holidays with his wife and kids ... the Schulman household seems pretty fun.
What is the Festivus, the holiday ‘for the rest of us’?
Is the aluminum pole up without a single decoration? Has the meatloaf been made?
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
'Do something good' this Christmas, Pope Francis says
Pope Francis asked people this Christmas to "do something good," during his homily at Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Saturday.
The Tradition Of Decorating Christmas Trees Approaches The 200-Year-Mark In America
From the time German immigrants brought the Christmas tree decorating tradition to America in 1825 till the present, decorating Christmas trees has a rich history. According to the White House Historical Association, Franklin Pierce (D) became the first U.S. President to have a Christmas tree in the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. President Pierce served from 1853-1857. Macy’s is credited with having the first department store window Christmas decorations at 14th St. in New York City in 1874. Edward Johnson, friend and business associate of Thomas Edison, is credited for being the first to add electric lights to decorate a Christmas tree...
intheknow.com
Clothespin Hanukkah menorah is a great and easy craft for kids
This easy menorah craft is perfect for Hanukkah this year. Artist and illustrator Timm Sevitz provides tons of simple craft tutorials for people of all ages. Last year, he did a quick DIY on how to make a simple but thoughtful menorah. The word “menorah” is Hebrew for “lamp” but usually refers to the seven- or nine-branched candelabra used in Jewish worship.
The Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Is More Popular Than Ever This Year
Of all the years for a thin little tree, this is the Charlie Brownest. Viewers first saw Snoopy, Charlie, and friends in a holiday adventure with the December 9, 1965, CBS premiere of A Charlie Brown Christmas. This particular Charlie Brown entry famously had a sad little Christmas tree that got a lot of criticism from the rest of the gang but today it’s receiving a lot of love.
Hippies, Me, Dylan and the Sagas of Single Life- Free Verse
The sagas of single life are true occurrences in my life. These metaphors of my existence have been mostly humorous, and rarely painful. I decided to write a few to share when asked by a friend why I choose to remain single. I am a professional with grown children and have the luxury of looking both backward and forward in my life. It has been a wild ride for sure. Much has been learned and I still have a long highway ahead of me. I am consistently amazed at relationships in general. The way people process information astounds me daily. There is a huge line between being alone by choice and alone by design. When reading some of these sagas you may see why I chose to be alone by choice and continue to laugh at my sole (and soul) journey.
linesandcolors.com
A Cavalcade of Santas
Our image of Santa Claus comes primarily from the interpretations of illustrators over time. Here are a few examples. Despite the fact hat Nast had given Santa his physical form and Reginald Marsh dressed him in the red suit with white cuffs, I think it’s J.C. Leyendecker to whom we owe our most complete contemporary image of His Jollyness.
Comments / 0