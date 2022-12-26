Read full article on original website
Related
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'
The model shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with ex Tyga Sibling love! Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova. Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers. In the first picture, King and Dream...
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Nick Cannon’s baby mama LaNisha Cole shades him for posting pics with other kids
One of Nick Cannon’s baby mamas LaNisha Cole appeared to shade the “Wild ‘n Out” host for posting “fake” photo ops with his other kids and their mothers. Cole – who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx with Cannon — seemingly responded to questions about her and her daughter not being included in the recent snaps. “There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Cole, 40, captioned a blank Instagram Story on...
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner
A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family. She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Madonna Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Celebration with Four of Her Kids: 'Santa Baby'
Madonna is mom to six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 Madonna is spending Christmas with those closest to her. On Monday, the "Material Girl" singer, 64, shared scenes from her Christmas celebration with twins Stella and Estere, 10, daughter Mercy James, 16, and son David Banda, 17. The icon shared a short clip on Instagram featuring herself in a festive red and white onesie and a Santa hat before her four kids appeared on either side of...
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Christmas Tree with 33-Year-Old Ornaments: 'Isn't She Lovely'
On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa showed off her sparkly Christmas tree, which includes photos of the three children she shares with husband Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa is ready for the holidays! On social media Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, showed off her showstopper of a Christmas tree, which boasts a "33 year ornament collection" among its branches. As part of her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a video of the tree, which featured an up-close look at the family heirlooms, while "Carol of the Bells" played in...
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Tia Mowry and Kids to Spend Holidays with Ex Cory Hardrict Following Divorce: 'Family Is Family'
The former couple will set aside their differences to celebrate together with their kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4 Tia Mowry and her kids will be joining Cory Hardrict to celebrate the holidays as a family. "Yes, we are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we're really excited about," the Sister, Sister alum, 44, told TMZ. "With the whole family." The former couple, who wed in 2008 and announced their separation in October 2022, are parents to son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. Asked if she thinks...
Cardi B Shares Sweet Instagram Videos of Offset and Kids Opening Presents on Christmas
The rapper duo enjoyed a happy holiday together with family and an abundance of gifts under their trees Cardi B's Christmas looked to be packed with presents. The "I Like It" rapper shared some precious moments from her festive family celebration on her Instagram Stories. She uploaded adorable videos featuring her daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, and son Wave Set, 15 months, both of whom she shares with Migos rapper Offset. In one video from Christmas Eve, Kulture looks overjoyed to unwrap a plush Minnie Mouse...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shares Sweet Family Photos with Santa Ahead of Christmas
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter together Meghan McCain is celebrating her last Christmas before becoming a girl mom of two! The pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared a series of festive family photos from the holiday on Instagram, featuring daughter Liberty, 2, and Santa Claus. In the cute shots, McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, is pictured with Domenech, 40, as they pose with Santa with Liberty on his lap. In a sweet second candid shot, Mom McCain and...
Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Snuggle Up in Matching Plaid PJs on Christmas
The pair wore the same brown plaid pajamas as they celebrated Christmas Day together Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens looked cozy on Christmas. The Instagram-favorite couple posed together in matching plaid pajamas to wish followers a happy holiday. "Merry christmas 🤎🎄💌," wrote the Olympic gymnast. RELATED: Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Bring the Heat with Their Fiery Halloween Couple's Costume In the carousel of photos, Biles, 25, sits on Owens' lap. In the first shot, Biles holds the Houston Texans player's head in her hand as she...
People
372K+
Followers
63K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 9