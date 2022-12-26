ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee

By Nick Beres
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXuMt_0juzM4vK00

Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.

Those rescued included pregnant dogs and many puppies.

ARC team members had to wear respirator masks because ammonia levels from feces in the home were so dangerously high.

The animals will be brought back to the ARC emergency shelter in Gallatin for veterinary care and then eventually will be placed with shelters for adoption.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 14

Jazmine Mendez
2d ago

beautiful dogs 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 I wish with all my heart that they will find a lovely family that Love, Protect and Take Care of him/ her Forever and Never Leaving Behind ❤️ 😘 all animals deserve a second chance to be happy again 🙏🙏🙏🙏😘😘😘😘

Reply(1)
6
Lifesaver
2d ago

Some of these situations happen to older people and gets beyond what they can maintain. Many counties do not have low cost vets therefore causes multiple pups being born into a never ending cycle. This situation probably needs help not law enforcement. Be kind ✨️

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

76 dogs rescued from 'extremely hazardous conditions' on TN property

DYER, TN — The Animal Rescue Corps says ammonia levels from compacted feces and urine at a Tennessee home they removed 76 dogs from were some of the highest they have ever recorded. According to a Monday release from the non-profit, small and medium sized dogs were running loose...
DYER, TN
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Buc-ee’s coming to Murfreesboro and Clarksville. Six months ago, Bucee-s officially arrived in Crossville, Tennessee....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
On Target News

Missing McMinnville Man Found Safe

The TBI and Warren County authorities announced on Tuesday Wayland Cato, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued on December 21, 2022, has been found safe in McMinnville. The 35-year-old Cato has a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return safely without assistance. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Car hits old YMCA sign on Campbell Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crash in north Jackson. A vehicle reportedly ran into the sign in front of the old YMCA building on Campbell Street Monday night. Our crews received a call about the accident just before 7 p.m. Jackson police say there were...
JACKSON, TN
WKRN

Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous

Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $2.759M Beautiful Custom Home in Gallatin, TN Features Elegant Interior and Amazing Amenities

The Estate in Gallatin is a luxurious home offering privacy in a lakefront golf community now available for sale. This home located at 1440 Rozella Way, Gallatin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,692 square feet of living spaces. Call Shannon Draper (615 924-5085) – Reliant Realty ERA Powered (615 859-7150) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Gallatin.
GALLATIN, TN
ucbjournal.com

CRMC outpatient pharmacy has new home

Cookeville – The Cookeville Regional Medical Center outpatient pharmacy has moved. It is now located on Hickory Avenue across from the Frontline Food Park. The pharmacy will be closed until Jan. 2. On Jan. 3, the it will re-open with new hours. Hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon. to Fri. and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat.
COOKEVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy