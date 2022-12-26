ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Three victims of crash in West Hartford identified by police

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
West Hartford police identified the three people killed in a crash on Simsbury Road on Christmas morning. Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

Police have identified the three people killed in a crash on Simsbury Road in West Hartford on Christmas morning.

Novellette Bailey, 55, Faye Dawson-Judkins, 52, and Raheim Dantae Berry Nelson, 17, all of Hartford, were killed in the crash, police said Monday.

Police and fire department personnel responded to a two-car crash on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road in West Hartford before 7 a.m. on Sunday. Responding emergency service workers provided aid to the occupants of the vehicles, but two were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The area was closed to traffic in both directions while police investigated the crash.

The investigation is being conducted by West Hartford police and is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash can contact police at 860-523-5203.

West Hartford officials called for the start of a task force aimed at decreasing the number of road fatalities in the municipality after this crash and other recent fatal crashes in the town.

There were three other crashes in West Hartford in the last two weeks that led to serious or fatal injury, including the death of an 89-year-old pedestrian on Tuesday night, the death of a 60-year-old pedestrian the next day and another pedestrian who was hit and sustained serious injuries on Dec. 17.

