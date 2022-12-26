Read full article on original website
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Oregon spent $75 million on hotels for homeless shelters. How are they doing?
A handful of hotels across Oregon work a lot differently now than they did three years ago. In 2020, state legislators committed nearly $75 million to a novel housing strategy aimed at stemming the worst impacts of both the pandemic’s first year and a destructive fire season. Two years later, recipients of that funding are looking to long-term operations while the statewide outcomes of the new services aren’t exactly clear.
Increasing: Oregon Veterans Home Loan program
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) will increase the maximum loan limit for the Oregon Veteran Home Loan for 2023, conforming to loan limits for mortgages set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). ODVA will now accept loans up to the new maximum loan amount of $726,200, an increase of $79,000 from $647,200 in 2022, for funding on or after January 1, 2023. The Oregon Veteran Home Loan Program offers eligible veterans fixed-rate financing for owner-occupied, single-family residences in Oregon. The veteran home...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek Promises Better Attention to Economic Concerns And Agency Accountability
Tina Kotek Promises: Tina Kotek, in her first major speech as governor-elect, stated the obvious: the people are unhappy. At the Oregon Business Plan’s annual leadership conference on Monday in Portland, Kotek remarked, “Our state confronts several serious difficulties.” Many of the commercial, civic, and government figures who heard Kotek present her economic vision were dubious of Democratic leadership and actively sought to elect her opponents.
kpic
ODHS asks for public's help in finding missing and endangered Portland foster child
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking the public to help find a minor in foster care who was reported missing in Portland. Taylor Halbrook, 16, was reported as missing from SE Portland on December 24. She is believed to be...
WWEEK
Two Oregon Bill Concepts Would Ease Difficulty of Converting Commercial and Industrial Property Into Housing
Two bills drafted for the spring legislative session in Salem would ease the financial and regulatory burden for developers looking to convert commercial and industrial buildings or land to housing for middle-income earners, or what’s often referred to as “workforce housing.”. Such housing is restricted to tenants that...
These are the Oregon counties with the shortest life expectancy: analysis
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Oregon using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Homeless Population Has Increased Dramatically, According to Federal Data
Oregon Homeless: In spite of the pandemic, the number of persons who are homeless across the country has stayed essentially unchanged since 2016, according to a report that was just made public at the national level. The survey also demonstrates something that the majority of people living in Oregon are already aware of: there has been an increase in the number of people sleeping on the streets throughout the state.
These 20 new Oregon laws are going into effect in 2023
As 2022 comes to an end, Oregonians have some new laws to look forward to in 2023.
More than 150,000 without power thanks to wet, windy weather
More than 150,000 of people in the Portand metro area and parts of the Willamette Valley are without power Tuesday thanks to wet and windy weather
‘System is broken’: West Linn neighbors say homeowner painted slur on home
After a racist slur was discovered on a West Linn home on Christmas Day, neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they watched the homeowner spray paint the slur herself.
klcc.org
How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem
The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says
Oregon’s largest private electricity providers are dragging their feet when it comes to transitioning to renewable energy sources, a recent Sierra Club report found. Its latest Dirty Truth report analyzed decarbonization plans and awarded grades to 77 of the country’s biggest electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, or PGE, Idaho Power and PacifiCorp, which owns […] The post Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KVAL
Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops
Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon
If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
focushillsboro.com
The Medical Crisis in Oregon Will Continue Into the Coming Year
Medical Crisis: With the inauguration of Governor-elect Tina Kotek and a new leader at the helm of the Oregon Health Authority, the state of Oregon’s healthcare system will be starting over on January 1, 2023. Effective January 10, the day both Kotek and Gov. Kate Brown took office, James...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon's Unshelted Homeless Population on the Rise, Gov. Abbott Risks Migrants Lives to Make Political Statement (Again), and Winter Storm Sends Chill Across US
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We have officially...
Reported COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Oregon, but hospitalized patients are rising
The Oregon Health Authority reported a 27% decline in the rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 cases reported in the state Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus, however, increased by 10%. This marks the third straight week of declining known infections, though officials say it’s difficult to gain...
Chronicle
Coast Guard Funded for Replacing Motor Lifeboats, New Icebreaker
Washington will see money for a number of Coast Guard items, including a new icebreaker and new lifesaving vessels for Grays Harbor. The funding will help to replace 52-foot Motor Lifeboats that have been in service since the late '50s and early '60s. "Our Coast Guard women and men serving...
4 Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
opb.org
100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge
One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
