ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Oregon spent $75 million on hotels for homeless shelters. How are they doing?

A handful of hotels across Oregon work a lot differently now than they did three years ago. In 2020, state legislators committed nearly $75 million to a novel housing strategy aimed at stemming the worst impacts of both the pandemic’s first year and a destructive fire season. Two years later, recipients of that funding are looking to long-term operations while the statewide outcomes of the new services aren’t exactly clear.
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Increasing: Oregon Veterans Home Loan program

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) will increase the maximum loan limit for the Oregon Veteran Home Loan for 2023, conforming to loan limits for mortgages set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). ODVA will now accept loans up to the new maximum loan amount of $726,200, an increase of $79,000 from $647,200 in 2022, for funding on or after January 1, 2023. The Oregon Veteran Home Loan Program offers eligible veterans fixed-rate financing for owner-occupied, single-family residences in Oregon. The veteran home...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek Promises Better Attention to Economic Concerns And Agency Accountability

Tina Kotek Promises: Tina Kotek, in her first major speech as governor-elect, stated the obvious: the people are unhappy. At the Oregon Business Plan’s annual leadership conference on Monday in Portland, Kotek remarked, “Our state confronts several serious difficulties.” Many of the commercial, civic, and government figures who heard Kotek present her economic vision were dubious of Democratic leadership and actively sought to elect her opponents.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Homeless Population Has Increased Dramatically, According to Federal Data

Oregon Homeless: In spite of the pandemic, the number of persons who are homeless across the country has stayed essentially unchanged since 2016, according to a report that was just made public at the national level. The survey also demonstrates something that the majority of people living in Oregon are already aware of: there has been an increase in the number of people sleeping on the streets throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem

The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
SALEM, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says

Oregon’s largest private electricity providers are dragging their feet when it comes to transitioning to renewable energy sources, a recent Sierra Club report found.  Its latest Dirty Truth report analyzed decarbonization plans and awarded grades to 77 of the country’s biggest electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, or PGE, Idaho Power and PacifiCorp, which owns […] The post Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops

Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon

If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

The Medical Crisis in Oregon Will Continue Into the Coming Year

Medical Crisis: With the inauguration of Governor-elect Tina Kotek and a new leader at the helm of the Oregon Health Authority, the state of Oregon’s healthcare system will be starting over on January 1, 2023. Effective January 10, the day both Kotek and Gov. Kate Brown took office, James...
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Oregon's Unshelted Homeless Population on the Rise, Gov. Abbott Risks Migrants Lives to Make Political Statement (Again), and Winter Storm Sends Chill Across US

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We have officially...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Coast Guard Funded for Replacing Motor Lifeboats, New Icebreaker

Washington will see money for a number of Coast Guard items, including a new icebreaker and new lifesaving vessels for Grays Harbor. The funding will help to replace 52-foot Motor Lifeboats that have been in service since the late '50s and early '60s. "Our Coast Guard women and men serving...
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge

One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
OREGON CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy