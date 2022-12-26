ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Before and After: Two-Ton Clean Up of Illegal Mesa County Camps

There has been a remarkable transformation down by the Colorado River in Mesa County. A few weeks ago we passed along some photos of illegal camps near the Colorado River between 32 ½ Road and C ½ Road. The pictures looked like a homeless camp, though we don't know how many people were camped there.
MESA COUNTY, CO
ALL THAT NEW SNOW MEANS THE SNOWPACK IS EVEN MORE UNSTABLE... YOU'RE LOOKING AT PICTURES OF RECENT SLIDES.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
MOTHER NATURE IS REMINDING US WHAT WINTER IS SUPPOSED TO FEEL LIKE AND THOSE LIVING ON THE STREETS ARE STRUGGLING TO FIND A PLACE TO ESCAPE IT.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Local business hopes to build an improved construction process

Brick and mortar construction, laying materials by hand and using machines to the dirty work has grown for decades, but despite that growth the actual building process remained much the same, until now. Enter John Fay, an entrepreneur who decided he’d be the one to change the game back in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Black Canyon National Park near Montrose Colorado

Located about 20 minutes East of Montrose is Black Canyon National Park. One of the first places I discovered when I moved to Montrose. My Husband and I checked it out for our Anniversary. Every season is a perfect time to visit the Black Canyon. Winter- You can snow shoe...
MONTROSE, CO
Best Family-Friendly Fishing Holes Around Grand Junction

Grand Junction, Colorado is a great place to take the family out for a fun day of fishing. Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, and the Grand Mesa are all home to great fishing spots that are perfect for teaching the craft to the kids. Not only can the kids have fun...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Rain and snow increase tonight, fall through Thursday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Valley rain and mountain snow will increase across Western Colorado this evening. Valley rain may change to snow after midnight then back to rain during the day Wednesday. Rain and snow are likely throughout Wednesday, with the last of the rain changing back to snow after midday. Snow will fall fade to an end from about 11 PM to 3 AM Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Legend of Grand Junction’s Speedo Man

I recently learned of a colorful character that achieved local legend status here in Grand Junction by the name of Nathan Pender, affectionately known as Speedo Man. Speedo Man was a fixture in Grand Junction for years, riding around downtown Grand Junction wearing a Speedo bathing suit. In the summer, that's all he would wear, but in the winter he donned leggings to combat the cold.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction

Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Historic Delta Home and Salon Takes You on a Trip Through Time

A home for sale in Delta, Colorado is not only adorable but is over 100 years old, was once a beauty parlor, and has a unique mix of vintage and modern styles today. The home is located at 164 Meeker Street, Delta, Colorado 81416 in the heart of the town:
DELTA, CO
Multi-day snowfall events this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout our Christmas Day, conditions have stayed dry throughout most of the state. Some areas in the high country and along the Continental Divide had light snow showers, which will continue to become scattered throughout the day. Cloud cover becomes dispersed throughout the Western Slope leading to partly cloudy and sunny skies. We will have a brief clearing during the overnight hours before overcast skies start settling in. Temperatures tonight for Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez will stay settled in the lower 20s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many consider Christmas Day a holiday to spend time with family and friends. However, one neighborhood got more than Christmas joy as many woke up to hate messages on their properties and streets. Residents who reside in the neighborhood, The Ridges, in the Redlands found...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction woman sets up miniature Christmas village in her home. Darlene Brueggeman spends a month setting up a large...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Holiday DUI enforcement in Colorado

Dalene Brueggeman, a Grand Junction resident, has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for over 20 years. Four years ago a woman went missing in Grand Junction, this year we found answers and justice for Sylvia Frenz and her loved ones.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
TONIGHT, POLICE HAVE A MAN IN JAIL ACCUSED OF ROBBING A GAS STATION IN GRAND JUNCTION. MOTHER NATURE IS REMINDING US WHAT WINTER IS SUPPOSED TO FEEL LIKE AND THOSE LIVING ON THE STREETS ARE STRUGGLING TO FIND A PLACE TO ESCAPE IT. KJCT AVALANCHE DANGER. Updated: 8 hours ago.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

