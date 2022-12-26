Positive Vibes * Year End 2022 Special * with DJSmittymon – Its all about the locals – 8-10a Tuesday Dec 27th.. 103.3 AshevilleFM or streaming at www.ashevillefm.org

Read full article on original website
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in Chicken
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal Vouchers
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread Experience
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North Carolina
ashevillefm.org
Forgotten Soul from the 70s & 80s, Vol. 3
Join The UnCola tonight on Asheville FM at 8 PM est live for our final 2022 show. We’ll be serving up two hours of Forgotten Soul from the 70s & 80s – Volume 3 – lots of funk, soul, jazz, disco, fusion, boogie, and rare groove. Thank you for your support and listenership!
WYFF4.com
Extras needed for Hallmark movie being filmed at Biltmore Estate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — If you have ever wanted to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, here is your chance. The Hallmark Channel announced last week that "A Biltmore Christmas" will be shot on location at the historic Biltmore Estate, in Asheville, North Carolina. The movie is set to begin...
asheville.com
Code Purple in Effect in Buncombe County Through Wednesday, Dec. 28th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville's southern water treatment facility went back online at about noon Wednesday, but city water director David Melton said restoring service to the thousands who have been without for several days will be a gradual process. Lines have to be flushed, water quality tested and the lines refilled. It's also possible for people whose water service has been restored to lose it again until everything comes back online.
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
wspa.com
City of Asheville give water outage update in press conference
City of Asheville gives water outage update in press conference. City of Asheville give water outage update in press …. City of Asheville gives water outage update in press conference. Ozempic Medicine for Weight Loss. Thursday Forecast: Dec. 29. Wednesday’s high school basketball. Hillcrest, Landrum among winners in boys...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Lots of Winter Family Fun at Black Bear Snow Tubing in Hendersonville, NC
Are you thinking about snow tubing at Black Bear Snow Tubing in Hendersonville, NC? Western North Carolina has great snow tubing and Black Bear Snow Tubing is a stellar option for families! They have a huge mountain to get your winter in high gear with a fun snow tubing trip for the whole family! We took a trip up to try out that snow-tubing mountain and it was so much fun! Now we have all the details to share so you can plan your trip!
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Ellaberry Llama Farm: Make Your Llama Dreams Come True in Hendersonville, NC
Ellaberry Llama Farm is a completely unique farm in Hendersonville, NC, about an hour north of Greenville, SC, that lets guests interact in ways they likely haven’t experienced with a llama before!. Media tickets were given for this experience. I love llamas and alpacas and big, fluffy animals. I...
ashevillefm.org
Help Us Reach Our Year End Goal!
I’m going to let you in on a secret in community radio. We attract a strange bunch of nerdy, witty, and creative types of folks to come make radio with us. It is what makes 103.3 Ashevlle FM’s programming so eclectic, dynamic, and unique. Over the years, you’ve come to know these voices that brighten your day with just the right music track or deepen your thinking from a discussion on the issues of our day. This amazing mix of people, and the programming they lovingly create each week for you, is just half of what makes Asheville FM so special. This other half is you, our listeners. Together, programmers, volunteers, supporters, and listeners have made Asheville FM a success from day one. Now, as 2022 draws to a close, we are asking you to consider us for your end of year giving plans.
City of Asheville provides update on water outages
UPDATE: (12/27)- The city of Asheville said that the production facility in the southern distribution area will tentatively be producing water at a reduced capacity on Wednesday. According to officials, If water department staff discover leaks on private property, the water will need to be turned off to conserve water and limit property damage. Staff […]
FOX Carolina
Major Water Outages in Asheville
Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
travellemming.com
23 Fun Facts About Asheville (Interesting Trivia & History)
Most people come to Asheville, North Carolina to indulge in its natural beauty, beer scene, and unique attractions. But many people don’t know about the quirky Asheville facts, traditions, and interesting history that have put it on the map. This article will cover facts about major Asheville attractions, but...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places for a Winter Vacation Home
Are you contemplating getting an additional property? Everyone enjoys their vacation homes when they need a break from their day-to-day. From beach houses to the ultimate dream winter wonderland, vacation homes are getting more and more popular. Finding a hotel or Airbnb rental in places you tend to visit often can be a hassle. So, why not just get a vacation home in some of your favorite vacation destinations?
Asheville resumes production at water treatment plant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina mountain city where thousands were facing water outages will resume production Wednesday at a water treatment facility at the heart of the problem, officials said. David Melton, Asheville’s director of water resources, said the production facility in the southern part of the county...
Plumber shares tips for frozen pipes
Some Upstate plumbers said they're swamped with calls, as freezing temperatures over the weekend caused problems for people and businesses.
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List
SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
ashevillefm.org
The Buncombe County COVID-19 Weekly Update & Holiday report: COVID will be around in 2023
ASHEVILLE, NC – December 28, 2022 – The CDC reports that the community level for Buncombe County is low for the week ending December 20th. Most of the counties in North Carolina and the U.S. are at a low level too. However, cases and hospitalizations are rising. There is a surge of respiratory disease as people spend more time indoors during the winter months and due to an increase in indoor gatherings and travel during the holidays.
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials say ‘unprecedented event’ left thousands without water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville officials said a water production facility in the southern part of the city was back online on Wednesday. For days, more than 38,000 customers have experienced disruptions caused by water line breaks and an outage at the facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with...
