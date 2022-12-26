Positive Vibes * Year End 2022 Special * with DJSmittymon – Its all about the locals – 8-10a Tuesday Dec 27th.. 103.3 AshevilleFM or streaming at www.ashevillefm.org

I’m going to let you in on a secret in community radio. We attract a strange bunch of nerdy, witty, and creative types of folks to come make radio with us. It is what makes 103.3 Ashevlle FM’s programming so eclectic, dynamic, and unique. Over the years, you’ve come to know these voices that brighten your day with just the right music track or deepen your thinking from a discussion on the issues of our day. This amazing mix of people, and the programming they lovingly create each week for you, is just half of what makes Asheville FM so special. This other half is you, our listeners. Together, programmers, volunteers, supporters, and listeners have made Asheville FM a success from day one. Now, as 2022 draws to a close, we are asking you to consider us for your end of year giving plans.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO