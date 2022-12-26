Read full article on original website
Alabama pushes past Mississippi State for top-25 win in SEC opener
Alabama beat another top-25 team Wednesday night, but it will hope some of what happened in The Hump will stay in The Hump. The Tide’s 78-67 win over No. 21-ranked Mississippi State was the defensive battle that coach Nate Oats expected, with Alabama shaking off a slow start to pull away in the second half. Eighth-ranked Alabama improved to 11-2 by opening its SEC schedule with a road victory in Starkville’s sold-out Humphrey Coliseum.
A bigger turnout for businesses in Statesboro because of Camellia Bowl
There was a bigger turnout for businesses in Statesboro Tuesday. It’s because of the Camellia Bowl game where the Georgia Southern Eagles faced off against the Buffalo Bulls in Montgomery, Alabama. “I feel like for a Tuesday there’s just been a lot of people here,” Jabari Thomas, front of...
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
Alabama offensive line re-focused after ‘a little checked-out’ players transferred
Alabama’s Iron Bowl win last month was followed by a mostly-expected exodus of several players into the transfer portal, with no position hit harder than the offensive line. Fifth-year right guard Emil Ekiyor is among the 11 offensive linemen who remain for Saturday’s game and indicated there was a solidarity among the group.
Former Auburn assistant lands Power Five job
Former Auburn linebackers coach finds a new home.
Hundreds of fans rally ahead of Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From cheerleaders, children, to even a live eagle, hundreds of Georgia Southern fans packed Montgomery’s Union Station Train Shed the night before the Camellia Bowl. “Got to come support the team. I love it,” said Georgia Southern fan Aisha Cooper. “I love football. We’re so...
What Joe Klanderman is saying ahead of Kansas State vs. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Opening statement…. "I just want to thank everybody, thank the Sugar Bowl Committee for having us. It's an unbelievable event with...
Joel Klatt calls 2022 Alabama’s most disappointing season of Nick Saban era
Joel Klatt described Alabama’s season as the most disappointing one of Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama. Alabama had to settle for a Sugar Bowl appearance after a 10-2 record. Even with 2 losses, Alabama was in contention for a College Football Playoff bid until the conference championship games wrapped up. In his latest podcast episode, Klatt previewed the Sugar Bowl and was critical of Alabama’s season.
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
Think Nick Saban's Value Underrated? You Don't Know the Half of It: All Things CW
Which school has spent more on its head football coach position since 2007, Alabama or Auburn? The answer might surprise you.
WAKA CBS 8 SPECIAL: The Top 8 Stories of 2022
We have combed through a year’s worth of archives to present the Top 8 Stories of 2022 on WAKA CBS 8. This year’s special includes tragedies as well as triumphs in our local area. We said goodbye to some local leaders and hello to other fresh faces, including in college football.
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply
The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
Alabama Women, 85 and 60, Arrested, Sent to Jail for Feeding Stray Cats
A pair of Alabama women, Beverly Roberts, 85, and her friend, Mary Alston, 60, were arrested in Wetumpka, Alabama in June and hauled off to jail when police spotted them sitting inside their cars and suspected they were feeding stray cats. The cat loving seniors were arrested in June after...
Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
Selma talent show winner gives winnings to other contestants
Radio personality Carl “Dr. Feelgood” Moore hosted his first “Showtime at the Apollo” styled talent show on Dec. 10 for all ages. Prize winnings were first place ($500), second place ($300) and third place ($200). Young children, teenagers and the very mature competed onstage in the Selma High School auditorium.
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world. GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place. The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the...
