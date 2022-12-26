ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Morning fire displaces Punxsutawney family of 8; 2 hospitalized

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say a morning fire has displaced a family of eight in Punxsutawney. Crews were dispatched to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say 3 adults, 4 children and one adult...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRE DESTROYS GARAGE IN CORAL

A garage was destroyed by fire last night in Coral. The fire was first reported at 8:41 p.m. at 90 Cedar Street in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Coral-Graceton, Homer City, Blairsville, Black Lick and Aultman fire departments at that time. Coral-Graceton fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the first engine was on the scene within five minutes of the initial dispatch, but even with the quick response and the extra help from the assisting companies, the garage and its contents are complete loss. A nearby home sustained minor damage to the siding.
CORAL, PA
WTAJ

Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas

Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WJAC TV

911: Crews battle early morning blaze at Portage business

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say several crews were dispatched early Tuesday morning to battle a blaze at a Portage-area business. 911 officials say fire crews were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. for a report of a building fire at Caddy's Service Center, located along the 1000 block of Main Street in Portage Borough.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Huntingdon County House Fire

Authorities with the Huntingdon Regional Fire & Rescue department say a Christmas Day fire left a Huntingdon Borough home badly damaged. Officials say crews from six area departments were dispatched to the home, located along the 1400 block of Oneida Street, around 4 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters say the blaze began...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE

More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
DERRY, PA
fox8tv.com

Northern Cambria House Fire

A fire that broke out at 1000 Old Miller Road in Cambria County displaced a family of four Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency officials, the call came in at 6:40 p.m. and the scene was cleared before 9 p.m. Officials say they are unsure if the house is...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Stolen ATV in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of an ATV in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, troopers responded to the theft of an ATV near 3rd Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
FALLS CREEK, PA
WTAJ

Two-vehicle crash on Frankstown Road, injuries reported

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Fire Fighters have reported that a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Frankstown Road and Tennyson Avenue. The two-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:21 p.m. According to the Altoona Fire Fighters, the crash had a reported entrapment and injuries. By the time fire crews arrived on the […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Slams into Front Porch of Big Run Borough Residence

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle slammed into a residence on East Main Street in Big Run Borough last Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on East Main Street (State Route 119), in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
BIG RUN, PA
WTAJ

Demolition of blighted properties begins in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Cambria County will begin the demolition of blighted properties throughout five municipalities. The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County hired Leckey’s Demolition Services for the demolition of five properties through the Cambria County-Wide Act 152 Demolition Program, with the first one being in Franklin Borough. Act 152 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle fire in Westmoreland County

Crews are battling a fire in Westmoreland County this morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. along Beverly Road in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to a 911 dispatcher. Fire, EMS and police are at the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. This is a developing story. Check back...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy