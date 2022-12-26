A garage was destroyed by fire last night in Coral. The fire was first reported at 8:41 p.m. at 90 Cedar Street in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Coral-Graceton, Homer City, Blairsville, Black Lick and Aultman fire departments at that time. Coral-Graceton fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the first engine was on the scene within five minutes of the initial dispatch, but even with the quick response and the extra help from the assisting companies, the garage and its contents are complete loss. A nearby home sustained minor damage to the siding.

