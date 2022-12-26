Read full article on original website
WPXI
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County
Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County Crews were called to a fire at a motel in Westmoreland County Thursday morning. (WPXI/WPXI)
wtae.com
Multiple rooms damaged after fire breaks out at Westmoreland County motel
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motel fire in South Greensburg on Thursday. Firefighters battled the blaze at the Knights Inn on South Main Street just before Noon. Multiple rooms were damaged in the fire. No one was hurt. The fire chief told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reporter...
WJAC TV
Morning fire displaces Punxsutawney family of 8; 2 hospitalized
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say a morning fire has displaced a family of eight in Punxsutawney. Crews were dispatched to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say 3 adults, 4 children and one adult...
wccsradio.com
FIRE DESTROYS GARAGE IN CORAL
A garage was destroyed by fire last night in Coral. The fire was first reported at 8:41 p.m. at 90 Cedar Street in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Coral-Graceton, Homer City, Blairsville, Black Lick and Aultman fire departments at that time. Coral-Graceton fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the first engine was on the scene within five minutes of the initial dispatch, but even with the quick response and the extra help from the assisting companies, the garage and its contents are complete loss. A nearby home sustained minor damage to the siding.
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas
Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
Cambria County commercial building fire started from a heating unit
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several different fire companies worked to put out a fire that engulfed Caddy’s garage building in Portage Borough on Tuesday morning. On Dec. 27 around 3:17 a.m., first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Main Street for a report of a commercial building fire. The Portage fire chief […]
WJAC TV
911: Crews battle early morning blaze at Portage business
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say several crews were dispatched early Tuesday morning to battle a blaze at a Portage-area business. 911 officials say fire crews were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. for a report of a building fire at Caddy's Service Center, located along the 1000 block of Main Street in Portage Borough.
WJAC TV
Dozens of residents displaced after sinkhole appears in State College residential area
State College, PA (WJAC) — Dozens of residents have been displaced, and their townhomes abandoned, since Christmas weekend after a sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The large sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of the Park Forest residential area in Patton Township sometime over the weekend. Residents living...
fox8tv.com
Huntingdon County House Fire
Authorities with the Huntingdon Regional Fire & Rescue department say a Christmas Day fire left a Huntingdon Borough home badly damaged. Officials say crews from six area departments were dispatched to the home, located along the 1400 block of Oneida Street, around 4 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters say the blaze began...
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE
More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
fox8tv.com
Northern Cambria House Fire
A fire that broke out at 1000 Old Miller Road in Cambria County displaced a family of four Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency officials, the call came in at 6:40 p.m. and the scene was cleared before 9 p.m. Officials say they are unsure if the house is...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Stolen ATV in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of an ATV in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, troopers responded to the theft of an ATV near 3rd Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
WJAC TV
PSP: Boalsburg teen charged for fleeing from police on I-99, exceeding speeds of 100 MPH
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Hollidaysburg say a Centre County teen is behind bars, accused of fleeing from police on Interstate 99 while exceeding speeds of 100 MPH. According to the affidavit, a trooper was conducting radar patrol of traffic Wednesday night, along I-99 southbound, when...
Two-vehicle crash on Frankstown Road, injuries reported
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Fire Fighters have reported that a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Frankstown Road and Tennyson Avenue. The two-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:21 p.m. According to the Altoona Fire Fighters, the crash had a reported entrapment and injuries. By the time fire crews arrived on the […]
WJAC TV
Coroner: Richland man dies after suffering cardiac event while clearing snow from vehicle
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News that a 69-year-old Richland Township man died Sunday after suffering a cardiac event while clearing snow from a vehicle. Lees says the weather-related incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Christmas morning. Authorities say the man...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Slams into Front Porch of Big Run Borough Residence
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle slammed into a residence on East Main Street in Big Run Borough last Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on East Main Street (State Route 119), in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
Demolition of blighted properties begins in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Cambria County will begin the demolition of blighted properties throughout five municipalities. The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County hired Leckey’s Demolition Services for the demolition of five properties through the Cambria County-Wide Act 152 Demolition Program, with the first one being in Franklin Borough. Act 152 […]
WPXI Pittsburgh
Crews battle fire in Westmoreland County
Crews are battling a fire in Westmoreland County this morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. along Beverly Road in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to a 911 dispatcher. Fire, EMS and police are at the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. This is a developing story. Check back...
