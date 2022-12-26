Read full article on original website
KHOU
Houston Forecast: Hot & muggy start to 2023, storms expected Monday
Meteorologist Kim Castro says 2023 is starting out warm and muggy on Sunday. We can expect to see some storms come Monday.
Coast Guard: Helicopter leaving oil platform operated by Houston-based company crashes in Gulf
HOUSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching waters off Louisiana for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Just before 9 p.m., the search was suspended. The helicopter crashed as it was departing an oil platform owned by...
Listen: Despite warnings, celebratory gunfire heard in parts of Houston on New Year's Eve
HOUSTON — Despite warnings from local law enforcement, celebratory gunfire could be heard in some areas as people rang in the New Year Saturday night. The sound of celebratory gunfire was caught on camera in Houston’s east end, known as EaDo, near Texas Avenue and Emancipation. Then while...
'Still in grieving' | Southwest Airlines returns bags to widow as they vow to make things right
HOUSTON — The airport chaos was a lot more organized Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, but the rows of luggage are still the topic of conversation. While exhausted passengers sit on the floor near the baggage carousel hoping their bags will be there, one woman's emotional roller coaster has finally come to an end.
New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area
HOUSTON — Some babies wasted no time showing their faces in 2023. Just minutes after the clock struck midnight, several little ones made their grand appearance into the world. The Houston area welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Highway 249 near TC Jester, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 249/Tomball Parkway near TC Jester, according to Harris County Precinct 1 deputies. The pedestrian is a man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said. It's unknown how he got hit but we...
Airlines' responsibilities when it comes to lost, damaged, delayed baggage
HOUSTON — Holiday travel turned into a nightmare for a lot of people in 2022. Flights were canceled and plans were ruined. The United States Department of Transportation has a page dedicated to making sure travelers know what to do if their baggage was lost, delayed or damaged. "While...
Here's what local law enforcement agencies are doing to keep drunk drivers off roads this NYE
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Local law enforcement agencies will be out looking for impaired drivers on New Year's Eve. Sean Teare with Harris County Vehicular Crimes Unit said judges, district attorneys and nurses will be working overnight at multiple locations assisting with DWI enforcement. “That means when these officers...
Baytown motel guests say they were forced to leave due to water leak
BAYTOWN, Texas — Extended stays at a Baytown Extended Stay America Suites were cut short last Friday due to flooding. “Friday morning they had a major water leak and they just kind of booted everybody out,” guest William McGee said. McGee was among several guests who contacted KHOU...
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
Yes, fireworks are illegal in Houston city limits
HOUSTON — It’s that time of the year when fireworks and gunfire could light up the night skies on New Year's Eve, but in the city limits of Houston, both are illegal. “It is illegal, let me underscore illegal and dangerous, let me underscore dangerous to fire a gun into the air,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
Arctic blast causes issues at Houston senior living facility
HOUSTON — An upscale senior living facility in west Houston has been dealing with pipes that burst and power problems over the weekend in the wake of the arctic blast. It was happening at The Tradition-Woodway. We talk to concerned relatives of the residents. They started having issues on...
HPD patrol unit hits, kills pedestrian crossing East Freeway, police say
HOUSTON — The East Freeway reopened heading inbound following two separate deadly auto-pedestrian crashes, including one involving a police patrol unit, according to the Houston Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, the inbound lanes reopened at 5:25 a.m. following a deadly crash involving a police patrol unit. The outbound...
Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year
HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
HPD: 18-wheeler rollover expected to close East Loop southbound ramp to Highway 225 for about 2 hours
HOUSTON — The 610/East Loop southbound ramp to Highway 225 will be closed for about 2 hours due to an 18-wheeler rollover crash, Houston police said. The truck leaked some fuel on the freeway, causing hazmat to respond to the scene for cleanup. No major injuries have been reported.
NW Houston apartment residents have been without water since last week
HOUSTON — Some residents at a northwest Houston apartment complex have been living without water since last Friday. The Altanova Apartments residents said they have been dealing with leaking and busted pipes for days after the arctic blast swept through the Houston area. From the kitchen to the bathroom...
2 construction workers struck by tire along Tomball Parkway, Constable Herman says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two construction workers were struck by a loose tire Tuesday in northwest Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. It happened along the Tomball Parkway near the Grand Parkway. Herman tweeted about the incident just before 4 p.m. According to Herman, a vehicle...
