Houston, TX

KHOU

Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday

HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday. Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What airlines do and don't have to do when they cancel your flight

HOUSTON — The Southwest Airlines holiday travel nightmare continued Tuesday night as travelers were still stranded in cities across the country searching for ways to get home. In the last 24 hours, there have been more than 200 flight cancellations at Hobby Airport and travel experts expect more to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area

HOUSTON — Some babies wasted no time showing their faces in 2023. Just minutes after the clock struck midnight, several little ones made their grand appearance into the world. The Houston area welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Yes, fireworks are illegal in Houston city limits

HOUSTON — It’s that time of the year when fireworks and gunfire could light up the night skies on New Year's Eve, but in the city limits of Houston, both are illegal. “It is illegal, let me underscore illegal and dangerous, let me underscore dangerous to fire a gun into the air,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Arctic blast causes issues at Houston senior living facility

HOUSTON — An upscale senior living facility in west Houston has been dealing with pipes that burst and power problems over the weekend in the wake of the arctic blast. It was happening at The Tradition-Woodway. We talk to concerned relatives of the residents. They started having issues on...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD patrol unit hits, kills pedestrian crossing East Freeway, police say

HOUSTON — The East Freeway reopened heading inbound following two separate deadly auto-pedestrian crashes, including one involving a police patrol unit, according to the Houston Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, the inbound lanes reopened at 5:25 a.m. following a deadly crash involving a police patrol unit. The outbound...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year

HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
Houston local news

