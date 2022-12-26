Read full article on original website
Before and After: Two-Ton Clean Up of Illegal Mesa County Camps
There has been a remarkable transformation down by the Colorado River in Mesa County. A few weeks ago we passed along some photos of illegal camps near the Colorado River between 32 ½ Road and C ½ Road. The pictures looked like a homeless camp, though we don't know how many people were camped there.
Shelters see influx of homeless due to cold weather
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mother nature is reminding Grand Junction what winter is supposed to feel like, and those living on the streets struggle to find a place to escape it. The cold weather is here, and the homeless population has nowhere to turn. Homeless shelters are at capacity....
Grand Junction’s Redlands Parkway Boat Ramp Parking Lot Closed
Construction is underway at Grand Junction, Colorado's Blue Heron boat ramp. Contrary to previous statements from the City of Grand Junction, the parking area will be temporarily closed. Don't let this discourage you from using the trail that passes the parking lot. The bike path will remain open. Original Statement...
Grand Junction leadership decided the future of Orchard Mesa Pool behind closed doors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool has seemingly been decided behind closed doors. Our newsroom submitted an CORA request through email on Dec. 21, 2022. We received emails between city, county, and district officials on Dec. 23, 2022 that tell a different story than what Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is saying.
TONIGHT, POLICE HAVE A MAN IN JAIL ACCUSED OF ROBBING A GAS STATION IN GRAND JUNCTION. Emergency rooms seeing more pediatric mental health visits. Emergency rooms in children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits related to mental health. Erie County, New York paralyzed by storm. Updated: 14 hours ago.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Lowest Temps For The Last 50 Years
Communities across the United States are being hit with record-low temperatures. Today, in Grand Junction, Colorado, we are expecting a low temperature of 24 on December 28, 2022. Looking back over the last 50 years, what have been the lowest temperatures in Grand Junction for each calendar year? Do the...
Local business hopes to build an improved construction process
Brick and mortar construction, laying materials by hand and using machines to the dirty work has grown for decades, but despite that growth the actual building process remained much the same, until now. Enter John Fay, an entrepreneur who decided he’d be the one to change the game back in...
Black Canyon National Park near Montrose Colorado
Located about 20 minutes East of Montrose is Black Canyon National Park. One of the first places I discovered when I moved to Montrose. My Husband and I checked it out for our Anniversary. Every season is a perfect time to visit the Black Canyon. Winter- You can snow shoe...
Rain and snow increase tonight, fall through Thursday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Valley rain and mountain snow will increase across Western Colorado this evening. Valley rain may change to snow after midnight then back to rain during the day Wednesday. Rain and snow are likely throughout Wednesday, with the last of the rain changing back to snow after midday. Snow will fall fade to an end from about 11 PM to 3 AM Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
So much for a white Christmas, but there still might be a white New Year’s Eve
A light rainfall started the snowstorm Tuesday night, but wet and heavy snow is in the forecast for the rest of the week. “It’s just gonna be really an active period over the next week,” Dennis Phillips, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction said. Multiple...
The Legend of Grand Junction’s Speedo Man
I recently learned of a colorful character that achieved local legend status here in Grand Junction by the name of Nathan Pender, affectionately known as Speedo Man. Speedo Man was a fixture in Grand Junction for years, riding around downtown Grand Junction wearing a Speedo bathing suit. In the summer, that's all he would wear, but in the winter he donned leggings to combat the cold.
Delayed food benefits in Mesa County part of a spike in demand across Colorado
Hilltop Family Resource Center in Grand Junction helps people apply for federal food benefits known as SNAP, as well as other public assistance. Recently, Christie Higgins at Hilltop says about half the calls they get are from people who have applied for SNAP, wondering why they haven’t gotten the help they need.
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
Historic Delta Home and Salon Takes You on a Trip Through Time
A home for sale in Delta, Colorado is not only adorable but is over 100 years old, was once a beauty parlor, and has a unique mix of vintage and modern styles today. The home is located at 164 Meeker Street, Delta, Colorado 81416 in the heart of the town:
Multi-day snowfall events this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout our Christmas Day, conditions have stayed dry throughout most of the state. Some areas in the high country and along the Continental Divide had light snow showers, which will continue to become scattered throughout the day. Cloud cover becomes dispersed throughout the Western Slope leading to partly cloudy and sunny skies. We will have a brief clearing during the overnight hours before overcast skies start settling in. Temperatures tonight for Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez will stay settled in the lower 20s.
Monday December 26, 2022 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mild temperatures and increasing clouds the next few days. There is a midweek storm system and another one due for the upcoming weekend!
Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many consider Christmas Day a holiday to spend time with family and friends. However, one neighborhood got more than Christmas joy as many woke up to hate messages on their properties and streets. Residents who reside in the neighborhood, The Ridges, in the Redlands found...
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
Athletes of the Week: Central Warriors Wrestling
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Central High School Warriors Wrestling Team has been on a tear so far this season, but they have hit a bit of an off stretch of their schedule. Students are on winter break, but the Warriors aren’t taking a break from practice. " I...
