TALLAHASSEE - The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club. The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. It also was up from $3.01 a week ago, but far below the $3.38 average a month ago. Florida hit an all-time high of $4.89 on June 13, but prices steadily declined during the rest of the year. The national average Wednesday was $3.13 a gallon, according to AAA.

