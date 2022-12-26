Read full article on original website
Linda McWilliams
3d ago
That is probably an understatement, FL always under counts . That's to make things look better then it is 😂
Robin C. Brown
2d ago
people pay monthly for insurance. I havent had a claim ever. My home is paid for and still have insurance. there are more like me than what damage from this years Hurricanes caused. quite calling wolf when there is none!
Freeze The Border
3d ago
Pocket change for that 1.7 trillion dollar bill. Hopefully you paid your insurance and not your school loan 🤗
Related
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
Florida’s Housing Market: Inventory, Median Prices Higher in Novembers Despite Inflation, Interest Rates
Florida’s housing market reported more inventory (active listings) and higher median prices in November compared to a year ago, though inflation and interest rates above 6 percent continued to influence buyer demand, according to Florida Realtors’ latest housing data. Closed sales of single-family homes statewide last month totaled...
Florida AG wants to shut down ‘deceptive’ Pinellas hot tub and spa companies
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?
This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.
communitynewspapers.com
Theft is too easy in Florida’s Homeowners Associations by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle
The recent arrests of members of the Hammocks Community Association have shed a. long overdue public light on the plight of helpless homeowners when the directors of a. Homeowners Association (HOA) go deliberately wrong. The Florida Legislature specifically designed Florida’s HOA law to limit government’s ability to regulate HOAs, explaining,...
Florida ranked second highest in the nation in the number of school-related book bans
The state of Florida has the second-highest number of school-related book bans. There have been a total of 566 book bans across 21 Florida districts. Florida is led only by Texas which has recorded 801 book bans across 22 districts. The 21 school districts in Florida with banned books include...
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
cw34.com
Property insurance changes coming January 1
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A lot of new changes are coming to Florida law come January 1 – including property insurance laws. In an attempt to keep insurance claims down, lawmakers called a special session earlier this month to discuss ways to get a handle on litigation.
floridapolitics.com
FDOT celebrates strong 2022, eyes projects ‘nearing completion’ next year
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is celebrating an eventful 2022, and already has its sights set on several big projects that will move closer to completion in 2023. “Florida has a diverse transportation system, so it’s important that we continue to balance the needs of our communities with safety...
iheart.com
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
fox13news.com
What happens when you don’t protect plants during a Florida freeze?
David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics shows what happens to plants when Florida drops to freezing temperatures. Let’s just say, an interesting result occurred to the African blue basil in the Good Day Garden.
Florida's finest Pizza Restaurants: A foodie's Guide
Florida is a popular destination for its beautiful beaches and theme parks, as well as its diverse cultural offerings. However, did you know that the state is also home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the United States?
WJHG-TV
Hot jobs in Florida for 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the state, Florida’s unemployment rate has dropped to 2.6 percent which is the lowest among the nation’s top ten largest states. The state’s labor force grew by 7,000 while the national labor force declined by 0.01 percent in November. Alexandra...
wlrn.org
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for driving, a recent report shows
A recently published report from the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety shows Florida has some of fewest roadway safety laws in the country. On a scale of 1 to 10, Florida scored a 2 for optimal roadway safety laws. Only Montana and Wyoming scored lower. Tara Gill is the...
Gasoline prices climb in Florida
TALLAHASSEE - The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club. The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. It also was up from $3.01 a week ago, but far below the $3.38 average a month ago. Florida hit an all-time high of $4.89 on June 13, but prices steadily declined during the rest of the year. The national average Wednesday was $3.13 a gallon, according to AAA.
Florida crops appear to escape damage from unusual cold
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s citrus, fruit and vegetable crops appear to have escaped any widespread damage from some of the coldest weather in years, officials with state growers associations said Tuesday. A cloud cover helped protect citrus trees in areas where the thermometer hovered around or below...
fox35orlando.com
Mega Millions: Winning $1 million ticket from Tuesday's drawing sold in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A lucky lotto player in Florida didn't hit the Mega Millions jackpot, but they did win $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery website. The winning numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were: 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 and 11. MORE HEADLINES:. What's behind Southwest Airlines...
Florida to reopen red grouper, lane snapper on Jan. 1
Species can be caught from a private vessel, anglers must sign up with state. Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said seasons for red grouper and lane snapper, closed earlier this year, will reopen beginning Jan. 1. “The FWC is committed...
Destin Log
Sugar cane burn season still blankets Glades with smoke after study showing it kills people
When the pre-harvest sugar cane burning season began on Oct. 3 with fires across 160 acres of Glades land, the Florida Department of Agriculture, which authorizes the blazes, proclaimed the day the start of “Florida Climate Week.”. It was perhaps an unintentionally ironic start of eight months every year...
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
