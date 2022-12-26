Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Should This Be the Final Season of ‘NCIS’? (POLL)
If you’d asked us two years ago, we would’ve said that there was no way NCIS would continue without Mark Harmon, that his farewell episode as Leroy Jethro Gibbs would have to be either the series finale or at the very least in the last season. But then Harmon exited in Season 19 Episode 4, with Gibbs staying behind in Alaska after wrapping a case. The series has carried on without him and also continued to be a success. (Sure, the ratings aren’t what they used to be, with also a night change, but it’s still a hit.)
ComicBook
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
ComicBook
Star Trek Brings Back Deep Space Nine's Defiant
The USS Defiant from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine just made its first appearance in Star Trek canon since the show went off the air in 1999. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Supernova, Part 1" follow. In "Supernova, Part 1," the first half of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, the Diviner's plan comes to fruition. The USS Protostar has returned to the United Federation of Planets space with the booby trap placed aboard by the Vau N'Akat still intact. A contingent of Starfleet vessels arrives to meet the ship, playing right into the Diviner's hands, as well as the Vindicator's hands.
Biggest New and Returning TV Shows Coming in 2023
From "Succession" to "Yellowjackets" there are many returning shows in 2023, not to mention new series like "The Last of Us" and "Echo" premiering.
Collider
New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Clip Shows Jean Luc Receiving a Secret Message
Ever since it was announced that the final season of Star Trek: Picard would feature the return of the full ensemble cast of The Next Generation, fans have been eagerly anticipating the show's premiere. Now in the latest episode of The Ready Room, an aftershow for the whole Star Trek franchise hosted by Wil Wheaton, Paramount has released a new clip from Season 3.
ComicBook
Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Gets Picked Up by NBC
NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.
The Deleted Scene From Hawaii Five-0 That Would Have Changed Everything
The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot came to a satisfying conclusion with the aptly titled series finale episode, "Aloha." Aloha means hello and goodbye in Hawaiian. While it may mean goodbye for now for the beloved action series, the finale suggested a new beginning for our hero throughout the series, Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin was actually planning on leaving after Season 10, which was the real reason for the show ending.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sighs of relief breathed all-round as one of the worst franchises ever fails the rose-tinted nostalgia test
If you ever need a hint of how steeply Michael Bay’s stint at the helm of the Transformers franchise fell off a cliff, then look no further than what happened to the series once he finally departed two movies later than he said he would. Travis Knight’s Bumbleebee was...
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
IGN
What to Expect From DC in 2023: Movies and TV
The heroes and villains of the DC Universe are making some noise in 2023, both in movies and in television, so we’ve made a list of every live-action DC movie and series coming your way next year. As we all know, there are many, many DC projects in various...
Family Guy Confirms [Spoiler]'s Death Following Midseason Finale
Stewie Griffin will need to find a new arch nemesis in 2023. Family Guy‘s midseason finale, which centered around Stewie and Doug (voiced by Chris Parnell) competing for the coveted title of class snack captain, ended with Stewie casually mentioning to Brian that Doug “died in a commuter plane crash this morning.” As any regular Family Guy viewer can attest, the Fox comedy is loaded with jokes that don’t actually happen — like when Quagmire allegedly impregnated his own father back in 2018, something that was never spoken of again. And even if a character does die, there’s no guarantee that it’ll stick....
digitalspy.com
Spider-Man 4 gets a disappointing update
Spider-Man 4 is happening, it's just a matter of when. No Way Home, Tom Holland's most recent outing as the wall-scaling Avenger, made over $1.9 billion at the global box office, so you'd imagine Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios would be chomping at the bit for more. However, in a...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded historical epic decapitated by critics narrowly avoids the streaming guillotine
Everyone knows the story of the Three Musketeers, which has been done to death a hundred times over across various forms of media, so 1998’s The Man in the Iron Mask opted to cast its eye over Alexandre Dumas’ wider collection of associated stories in order to try and give the story as fresh a coat of paint as it was possible to muster.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna Explains the Importance of Cassian's Role Models
Andor's first season was released this year and it follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show is set to have one more season, and there's still plenty to learn about the character despite the fact that his fate is already sealed. Recently, Luna had an in-depth chat with Collider in honor of his Critics Choice nomination and talked about fleshing out his character for the series and explained why it was important for him to "understand everything" about Cassian. Of course, that includes all of the characters that influenced him before the events of Rogue One.
ComicBook
The Batman Prequel Comic Reveals Key Moment From Riddler's Past
The Batman prequel comic The Riddler: Year One has revealed yet another key moment from the life of Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). That moment was the day that Edward got to meet one of Gotham City's most prominent figures: Thomas Wayne. (WARNING SPOILERS FOLLOW!) The story of...
Gizmodo
Christian Slater's Willow Character Is From an Imaginary Sequel We Never Saw
Christian Slater being part of Disney+’s Willow is easily one of the most exciting things about the series. Slater’s career has spanned decades and includes some of our most beloved films and shows. He’s the kind of actor who, if they’re in a project, instantly makes you more excited about it. However, previous to this week—and with over half the season finished—the actor had yet to make his debut.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
wegotthiscovered.com
A devilishly dated blockbuster horror remains a lot more popular than its reputation suggests
Trying to explain the Y2K panic to the younger generations runs the risk of making you sound like a crazy person, with the dawn of the millennium creating widespread fear that the entire world was going to end. Sensing an opportunity, Hollywood sought to turn the concerns into cash, but End of Days ended up slapping the festivities with a stupendously silly coat of satanic paint.
