Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Serious crash in Cortland County sends four to the hospital
Update: The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. not 11:30 p.m. CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NY-281 is back open after being closed overnight in Cortland County due to a serious crash around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, which provided mutual aid to Homer Fire, the crash happened on 281 […]
wxhc.com
Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle in Town of Homer
The Cortland County Sheriff responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Rd. and Bond Rd. in the Town of Homer for a reported property damage vehicle crash on Monday, December 26th around 11pm. When officers arrived on scene they found 20 year old Lucas D. Walley of Walton, NY, had...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
NYSP and Oneonta Fire Department Investigate Fatal Christmas Fire
Around 12:30 p.m. on December 25th, New York State Police at Oneonta were sent to assist the Oneonta City Fire Department with a fully engulfed single-wide trailer at the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park on Oneida Street in Oneonta. Fire departments from Worcester, Franklin, Otego, West Oneonta, Milford, Laurens and...
ithaca.com
Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting
On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
Attorney General’s office investigating fatal crash involving deputy in Cortland County
Homer, N.Y. — The New York Attorney General’s Office and state police are investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night that involved a Cortland County deputy. The deputy’s vehicle and an SUV that police were chasing crashed after the vehicles attempted to turn onto an on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Homer, troopers said in a news release Thursday.
Christmas Day trailer fire kills Oneonta man
New York State Police and state and Oneonta fire officials are investigating a Christmas Day blaze that killed a man.
WKTV
Man, 3 pets die in Oneonta mobile home fire on Christmas Day
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man and his three pets were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Oneonta on Christmas Day. Fire crews were called to the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames. Oneonta Fire Department immediately called...
informnny.com
Two Syracuse teens arrested following traffic pursuit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On December 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a blue 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV for switched plates on South Salina St. in the City of Syracuse when the operator refused to stop leading to a traffic pursuit, police say. Troopers chased...
WKTV
Man with machete in custody following 5-hour standoff in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a distraught man who was walking around the city with a machete late Tuesday morning was finally taken into custody just before 5 p.m. Authorities were outside of the man's home on Cottage Place for more than five hours trying to get...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police to auction off vehicles
The Cortland Police Department will soon pull a couple of its old patrol vehicles off the road and auction them off, according to city police chief Paul Sandy. Sandy noted at last week’s Police Commission meeting that two of the oldest police vehicles will be replaced by new ones. The vehicles off the fleet will be “stripped” and “parts will be auctioned off,” he added.
Man With Machete Prompts Utica Alert: ‘Stay Inside’
-------- Utica residents received an alert from authorities just after 12-noon on Tuesday telling them to 'Stay Inside...'. WIBX 950 has learned the incident involves a man who is armed with a machete. Video posted on social media from someone in the area of Hobart Street showed a man walking on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a large knife in his hand.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Offices Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed for the New Year holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the entire week. The yard waste drop-off site at the Department of Public Works, located at 1200 Canal...
Utica police warn of man with machete in Cornhill area, issue alert
Utica, N.Y. -- Some residents in Central New York are receiving emergency alerts related to a threat in Utica. “CORNHILL AREA - STAY INSIDE YOUR HOMES AT THIS TIME DUE TO DANGEROUS INCIDENT,” a phone alert said Tuesday. Utica police said they were pursuing a “distraught man” walking around...
One suspect arrested during burglary on West Seneca Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced the arrest of one person who is alleged to have committed a burglary on the evening of Christmas day. Michael Meskill, of IPD, wrote in a press release that police responded to the 300 block of West Seneca Street around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 25 for a report of a burglary in progress. Meskill said that police established a perimeter and Amanda Linderberry, 32 years old of Ithaca, was taken into custody.
Red Cross aids ten people after devastating fire destroys home in Constantina
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross were busy Tuesday morning, December 27 when they received a house fire call out of Constantia in Oswego County. The fire broke out in a single-level home located on Salt Road in the Town of Constantia around […]
informnny.com
Syracuse Police investigate Christmas homicide
SYRCUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to the 2400 Block of Midland Ave. for a shooting with injuries call at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Christmas night. According to Syracuse Police, upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The...
WKTV
12 cats rescued from burning home in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Firefighters were able to rescue 12 cats after a fire broke out at a home on McRae Street in Rome Monday night. Fire crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the side door of the house. The...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 12, 2022 through Dec. 18, 2022 there were 130 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 31 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 94 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Police Respond to Stabbing on Sunset Avenue
On Monday, December 26th 2022, at around 2:40 a.m. Syracuse Police Officers responded to the St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency room, for a reported stabbing, that occurred at 212 Sunset Avenue. The victim, a 43-year-old male (who was dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle) was found to have been stabbed in the right forearm. The investigation revealed that the victim’s girlfriend stabbed him with a kitchen knife, which caused a laceration of five inches or more in length. The victim was later transferred from St. Joseph’s Hospital to University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0