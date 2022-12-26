ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGMD Radio

Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. ejected after dangerous hit vs. Colts

Los Angeles Chargers star safety and defensive captain Derwin James Jr. was ejected after throwing a dangerous hit on Indianapolis Colts defenseless receiver Ashton Dulin. As Dulin caught a pass from Colts quarterback Nick Foles, James was right there to meet him before the first-down marker. However, he led with the crown of his helmet and blasted Dulin in the head/neck area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details

The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
CBS Sports

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction, pick, Gator Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Two ranked opponents face off in a marquee bowl matchup as No. 19 South Carolina plays against No. 21 Notre Dame. The Gamecocks finished the season on a tear with victories over Tennessee and Clemson, both of which are top-10 teams. Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 798 yards and eight touchdowns in those wins as South Carolina went 8-4.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants

The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve

The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

LOOK: Cowboys set to unveil new 'arctic white' alternate helmet for Thursday night game against Titans

By the time the NFL season is over, only one team will have worn TWO different alternate helmets this year and that team is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys wore an alternate helmet for the first time on Thanksgiving, and they'll be wearing another one Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The helmet being worn against the Titans has a white shell and will be worn with the team's white Color Rush jersey as part of an "Arctic Cowboy" look.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

NFL DFS, Cowboys vs. Titans: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys aren't completely out of the running for an NFC East title, but to stay alive in the race, they need a win against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a must-win game against Philadelphia on Christmas Eve and appears to have the edge as the top option for NFL DFS lineups on TNF. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard caught six passes for 61 yards last week against the Eagles and could also be a savvy pick in the NFL DFS player pool since the Titans have allowed the fourth-most receptions to opposing running backs (90). Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Practices fully, set to play Monday

Hurst (calf) was a full practice participant Thursday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The full session to open Week 17 prep sets the stage for Hurst to make his return to the lineup after missing the Bengals' last three games with the calf injury. Assuming he experiences no setbacks as the week rolls along, Hurst should reclaim his role as the Bengals' top tight end, sending Mitchell Wilcox back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in the process. In his 12 appearances on the season, Hurst has put together a 48-400-2 receiving line on 63 targets.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win

Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bills' Stefon Diggs: Missing practice Thursday

Diggs won't practice Thursday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told Getzenberg that he hopes to have the wideout back on the field later this week, but Diggs' status is now worth monitoring as Monday's game against the Bengals approaches. In his last outing in the Bills' Week 16 win over the Bears, Diggs caught both of his targets for a season-low 26 yards.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Not seen at practice Thursday

Hardman (abdomen) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports. After being designated for return from injured reserve Dec. 14, Hardman has been practicing for the past two-plus weeks, with head coach Andy Reid suggesting Wednesday that the receiver would likely be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. Hardman's absence from practice suddenly makes his availability for Sunday less of a sure bet, though he could put to rest some of the concern about his status by getting back on the field Friday in some capacity. Since the Chiefs have a full 21-day window to evaluate Hardman before he would need to be added back to the 53-man roster, the team can wait until next week to activate him if there's any concern he won't be ready to play against Denver.
KANSAS CITY, MO

