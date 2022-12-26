Read full article on original website
Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. ejected after dangerous hit vs. Colts
Los Angeles Chargers star safety and defensive captain Derwin James Jr. was ejected after throwing a dangerous hit on Indianapolis Colts defenseless receiver Ashton Dulin. As Dulin caught a pass from Colts quarterback Nick Foles, James was right there to meet him before the first-down marker. However, he led with the crown of his helmet and blasted Dulin in the head/neck area.
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Hundreds turn out for public viewing for Steelers legend Franco Harris
Hundreds of fans of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris braved the cold Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to the Hall of Famer, who died last week. The Steelers hosted a viewing at Acrisure Stadium, where any member of the public could view Harris’ closed casket. The viewing inside...
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction, pick, Gator Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two ranked opponents face off in a marquee bowl matchup as No. 19 South Carolina plays against No. 21 Notre Dame. The Gamecocks finished the season on a tear with victories over Tennessee and Clemson, both of which are top-10 teams. Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 798 yards and eight touchdowns in those wins as South Carolina went 8-4.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Patrick Mahomes set to join Drew Brees, Tom Brady as only NFL players with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons
Patrick Mahomes seems to add himself into the NFL history books every week at this rate -- and is on the verge of etching his name into another impressive feat. Mahomes has 4,720 passing yards on the season (which leads the league) and is just 280 yards away from his second 5,000-yard passing season -- with two games to play.
Bills' backup QB Case Keenum offered Josh Allen this odd deal to get him to to slide more
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his backup Case Keenum is willing to go to great lengths to protect him. Earlier this season, Keenum made a deal with Allen in hopes of getting the star quarterback to slide more often when running the ball.
Fantasy Football Week 17 RB Preview: Few must-starts, but J.K. Dobbins leads a stable of high-end flexes
Welcome to the week of the high-end flex running back. Looking at the projections at the bottom of this article, you'll see more than a dozen guys I have a really hard time differentiating between J.K. Dobbins at RB20 and Zonovan Knight at RB34. Some of these guys, like D'Onta...
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants
The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
Eagles injury updates: Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts' status; C.J. Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have Jalen Hurts in their Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, failing to clinch home-field advantage and the NFC East in the process. With both still at play heading into Week 17, will that be enough for the Eagles to prompt Hurts back into action?
Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve
The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
LOOK: Cowboys set to unveil new 'arctic white' alternate helmet for Thursday night game against Titans
By the time the NFL season is over, only one team will have worn TWO different alternate helmets this year and that team is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys wore an alternate helmet for the first time on Thanksgiving, and they'll be wearing another one Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The helmet being worn against the Titans has a white shell and will be worn with the team's white Color Rush jersey as part of an "Arctic Cowboy" look.
NFL DFS, Cowboys vs. Titans: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys aren't completely out of the running for an NFC East title, but to stay alive in the race, they need a win against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a must-win game against Philadelphia on Christmas Eve and appears to have the edge as the top option for NFL DFS lineups on TNF. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard caught six passes for 61 yards last week against the Eagles and could also be a savvy pick in the NFL DFS player pool since the Titans have allowed the fourth-most receptions to opposing running backs (90). Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Practices fully, set to play Monday
Hurst (calf) was a full practice participant Thursday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The full session to open Week 17 prep sets the stage for Hurst to make his return to the lineup after missing the Bengals' last three games with the calf injury. Assuming he experiences no setbacks as the week rolls along, Hurst should reclaim his role as the Bengals' top tight end, sending Mitchell Wilcox back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in the process. In his 12 appearances on the season, Hurst has put together a 48-400-2 receiving line on 63 targets.
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
Fantasy Football: Week 17 injury updates from Jalen Hurts to Kenneth Walker and more
It sure seems like the Derek Carr era in Las Vegas is over. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Carr would not start Week 17's game against the 49ers, and Carr is going to "step away" from the team for the final two games, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
Purdue vs. Florida A&M: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The #1 Purdue Boilermakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. Purdue entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully...
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Missing practice Thursday
Diggs won't practice Thursday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told Getzenberg that he hopes to have the wideout back on the field later this week, but Diggs' status is now worth monitoring as Monday's game against the Bengals approaches. In his last outing in the Bills' Week 16 win over the Bears, Diggs caught both of his targets for a season-low 26 yards.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Not seen at practice Thursday
Hardman (abdomen) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports. After being designated for return from injured reserve Dec. 14, Hardman has been practicing for the past two-plus weeks, with head coach Andy Reid suggesting Wednesday that the receiver would likely be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. Hardman's absence from practice suddenly makes his availability for Sunday less of a sure bet, though he could put to rest some of the concern about his status by getting back on the field Friday in some capacity. Since the Chiefs have a full 21-day window to evaluate Hardman before he would need to be added back to the 53-man roster, the team can wait until next week to activate him if there's any concern he won't be ready to play against Denver.
