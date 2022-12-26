The Dallas Cowboys aren't completely out of the running for an NFC East title, but to stay alive in the race, they need a win against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a must-win game against Philadelphia on Christmas Eve and appears to have the edge as the top option for NFL DFS lineups on TNF. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard caught six passes for 61 yards last week against the Eagles and could also be a savvy pick in the NFL DFS player pool since the Titans have allowed the fourth-most receptions to opposing running backs (90). Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO