FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Chiefs Rookie Linebacker Leo Chenal- A Playoff X-Factor?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
New Year’s Eve in Kansas City: 10 events to ring in 2023 this weekend
If you're planning to ring in 2023 on New Year Eve this weekend, there are dozens of events and parties scheduled in the Kansas City area.
KCTV 5
Taylor Swift pop-up bar coming to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Are you ready for it? Vignettes Bar’s latest pop-up bar theme has been released, and fans of one of the most popular singer songwriters in recent history will be the feature. Vignettes announced that its rotating pop up cocktail bar will be Taylor Swift-themed...
KCTV 5
Plaza lights to stay on 6 weeks longer as part of centennial celebration
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Evergy Plaza Lights will be staying on for an additional six weeks as part of the County Club Plaza’s centennial celebration. “It’s our gift to you, Kansas City!” the Plaza posted on Facebook. Now, the lights will shine through Feb 19.
KCTV 5
Red Kettle campaign in Kansas City falls well short of 2021 total
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign has come to a close, and the organization said that number is about 28 percent shy of the total raised last year. The Salvation Army indicated the freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas were likely...
KCTV 5
Man hosts pop up ice rink in Bucyrus, Kansas
Travelers across the nation have been scrambling after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the last couple days. Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping...
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley Post’s most read new restaurant stories of 2022
As in any year, there were plenty of new culinary options to enjoy in Johnson County in 2022. From fried chicken sandwiches to tacos for a good cause to a classic country and western dance club returning to Overland Park, here is a curated list of the most read stories the Blue Valley Post published on new restaurants and eateries this past year.
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
Businesses battle broken pipes across Kansas City
A pipe broke at Soiree on 18th and Vine over the weekend, turning the dining room into a kids water park, according to employees.
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Kansas? This KCK barbecue spot
Guy Fieri is no stranger to the best eats in the country, and a new report has named one of them right here in the Kansas City area.
northeastnews.net
The Top Northeast News stories of 2022
The Northeast News staff is proud of the work we did in 2022. We brought you news on local government, education, crime, social services and nonprofits, history, community building, events, and so much more. We approached these issues with care and understanding, as we too live in the Northeast neighborhoods.
Wyandotte County could expand downtown KCK historical district
Wyandotte County may expand its historical district in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, increasing the number of buildings potentially eligible.
Steamboat Arabia’s future uncertain after St. Charles plan fizzles
The future of Kansas City's Arabia Steamboat Museum is in limbo after a plan to move the collection to St. Charles falls through.
Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend
Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater, died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Tuesday.
KCTV 5
Water restored at apartment building left without service over Christmas weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The faucets are running again at the Mayfair Apartments on Linwood Boulevard, but residents still have questions about why it took so long to restore service. KC Water said they received a request Tuesday morning to turn the water to the building back on and...
KCTV 5
Locals brave the cold in search of deals on day after Christmas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re planning on scoring some holiday sales this week, you’re not alone! Today was one of the busiest shopping days of the season. Whether it was to walk off those Christmas cookies or make some gift returns and exchanges, the Zona Rosa shopping district was bustling for Boxing Day.
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
KCTV 5
KCMO apartment building left without water over holiday weekend
Locals brave the cold in search of deals on day after Christmas. If you’re planning on scoring some holiday sales this week, you’re not alone! Today was one of the busiest shopping days of the season. Many take to slopes as Snow Creek in Weston opens for season.
Pizza Hut offers up free pizza for Olathe grand opening
OLATHE, Kan. —One of the largest pizza chains in the country is celebrating a new location in Olathe. Thursday Overland Park-based franchisee Grand Mere Restaurant Group will open a new Pizza Hut location at the southwest corner of 151st St. and South Black Bob Road. To celebrate the grand opening, Pizza Hut will give away […]
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Route
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It may be past Christmas, but Route likes her holiday garb. She’s about 3 years old, good on a leash and LOVES people. Athletic and curious, she is looking for someone who appreciates the taste of adventure as much as she does. For adoption...
