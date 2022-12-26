ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCTV 5

Taylor Swift pop-up bar coming to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Are you ready for it? Vignettes Bar’s latest pop-up bar theme has been released, and fans of one of the most popular singer songwriters in recent history will be the feature. Vignettes announced that its rotating pop up cocktail bar will be Taylor Swift-themed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Red Kettle campaign in Kansas City falls well short of 2021 total

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign has come to a close, and the organization said that number is about 28 percent shy of the total raised last year. The Salvation Army indicated the freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas were likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man hosts pop up ice rink in Bucyrus, Kansas

Travelers across the nation have been scrambling after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the last couple days. Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping...
BUCYRUS, KS
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Blue Valley Post’s most read new restaurant stories of 2022

As in any year, there were plenty of new culinary options to enjoy in Johnson County in 2022. From fried chicken sandwiches to tacos for a good cause to a classic country and western dance club returning to Overland Park, here is a curated list of the most read stories the Blue Valley Post published on new restaurants and eateries this past year.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
northeastnews.net

The Top Northeast News stories of 2022

The Northeast News staff is proud of the work we did in 2022. We brought you news on local government, education, crime, social services and nonprofits, history, community building, events, and so much more. We approached these issues with care and understanding, as we too live in the Northeast neighborhoods.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Locals brave the cold in search of deals on day after Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re planning on scoring some holiday sales this week, you’re not alone! Today was one of the busiest shopping days of the season. Whether it was to walk off those Christmas cookies or make some gift returns and exchanges, the Zona Rosa shopping district was bustling for Boxing Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pizza Hut offers up free pizza for Olathe grand opening

OLATHE, Kan. —One of the largest pizza chains in the country is celebrating a new location in Olathe.  Thursday Overland Park-based franchisee Grand Mere Restaurant Group will open a new Pizza Hut location at the southwest corner of 151st St. and South Black Bob Road.  To celebrate the grand opening, Pizza Hut will give away […]
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Route

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It may be past Christmas, but Route likes her holiday garb. She’s about 3 years old, good on a leash and LOVES people. Athletic and curious, she is looking for someone who appreciates the taste of adventure as much as she does. For adoption...
