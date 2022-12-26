ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

NRVNews

Whitt, Renee Williams

Helen “Renee” Williams Whitt, 61 of Glen Lyn, Virginia departed this life on December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on February 6, 1961 in Montgomery County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Kenneth Williams and Helen Geraldine Meredith Williams. Renee loved her family. She has...
GLEN LYN, VA
NRVNews

Shupe, Barbara Porter

Barbara Carol Shupe, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away on December 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Tessi Porter; 5 brothers; and 2 sisters. Barbara is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard Leizear; children, Thomas Shupe (Kathryn), David Shupe, Charles Shupe, Marlana Light (Bryan); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Douglas Porter, Tim Porter, Stevie Porter (Robin); as well as a host of other family.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Gates, Savannah Hickman

Savannah Desire Hickman Gates, 32 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life in her home on December 24, 2022, entering the gates of Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in West Virginia on June 22, 1990, she is a daughter of Sandy Singh and the late, Douglas Hickman.
NARROWS, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Hillsville honors Vass

Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
HILLSVILLE, VA
techlunchpail.com

Brent Pry Re-Establishes Virginia Tech as Virginia's Flagship Football Program

One of the biggest downfalls of the Justin Fuente era was the abandonment of the Commonwealth of Virginia as top priority on the recruiting trail for Virginia Tech. Yes, there were some down cycles in VA, but the Commonwealth continued to produce quality talent yet the Hokies looked heavily elsewhere often and when they did look back, they looked at a landscape in-state where lots of bridges were torched.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Bowles, John Robert

It’s with great sorrow, we announce that John R. Bowles of Pulaski, Virginia passed away on Christmas Eve December 24, 2022. Born in Roanoke, Virginia to Agnes and Lewis Bowles, he spent his younger years pestering his older sister Ruth Crockett, taking care of his pet skunk and enjoying the mischievous machinations of his cousins.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Parkes, Alvin Earl

Alvin Earl Parkes, 75, of Draper, VA, formerly of Lewisburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022, after an unexpected and untimely accident. Earl was a loyal friend and many benefitted from his generous and teaching nature. Always quick to lend a hand and offer a smile, Earl will be remembered as a loving father, Pap, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend.
DRAPER, VA
NRVNews

Muncy, Sr., Paul Taylor

Paul Taylor Muncy, Sr., age 76 of Riner passed away Tuesday December 27, 2022 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born November 10, 1946 in Floyd, Virginia he was the son of the late John Asbury Muncy & Edith Virginia Keith Muncy. Paul is survived by his. Wife –...
RINER, VA
cardinalnews.org

Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community

First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
VIRGINIA STATE
techlunchpail.com

Scouting Report on Virginia Tech QB Signee Dylan Wittke

Virginia Tech's 2023 high school class is most likely done as the Hokies signed 25 high school players plus have three-star TE Zeke Wimbush committed in a grayshirt situation where he currently would be on track to enroll in spring 2024. With the class just about done, we will take a look at each of the high school commits in this class.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Youtube Bikers Explore The Dick and Willie Trail In Martinsville, Virginia

The Youtube channel Bent On Bike Trails visited the Dick and Willie Trail in Martinsville, Virginia. Martinsville and Henry County have done a great job developing this paved trail. Currently, it is in two segments but construction is underway to connect them completing the 11 mile Passage! Check out their video here.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation

ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Map of outages also shows warming shelters

See the latest update from AEP Below. This is the final update regarding this storm. Monday, December 26, 2022 – 11:45 a.m. More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

