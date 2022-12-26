One of the biggest downfalls of the Justin Fuente era was the abandonment of the Commonwealth of Virginia as top priority on the recruiting trail for Virginia Tech. Yes, there were some down cycles in VA, but the Commonwealth continued to produce quality talent yet the Hokies looked heavily elsewhere often and when they did look back, they looked at a landscape in-state where lots of bridges were torched.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO