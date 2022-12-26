Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Whitt, Renee Williams
Helen “Renee” Williams Whitt, 61 of Glen Lyn, Virginia departed this life on December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on February 6, 1961 in Montgomery County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Kenneth Williams and Helen Geraldine Meredith Williams. Renee loved her family. She has...
NRVNews
Shupe, Barbara Porter
Barbara Carol Shupe, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away on December 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Tessi Porter; 5 brothers; and 2 sisters. Barbara is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard Leizear; children, Thomas Shupe (Kathryn), David Shupe, Charles Shupe, Marlana Light (Bryan); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Douglas Porter, Tim Porter, Stevie Porter (Robin); as well as a host of other family.
NRVNews
Gates, Savannah Hickman
Savannah Desire Hickman Gates, 32 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life in her home on December 24, 2022, entering the gates of Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in West Virginia on June 22, 1990, she is a daughter of Sandy Singh and the late, Douglas Hickman.
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville honors Vass
Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
techlunchpail.com
Brent Pry Re-Establishes Virginia Tech as Virginia's Flagship Football Program
One of the biggest downfalls of the Justin Fuente era was the abandonment of the Commonwealth of Virginia as top priority on the recruiting trail for Virginia Tech. Yes, there were some down cycles in VA, but the Commonwealth continued to produce quality talent yet the Hokies looked heavily elsewhere often and when they did look back, they looked at a landscape in-state where lots of bridges were torched.
SCOTT DREYER: After Arctic Blast, Do We Still Want To Californicate Our Power Grid?
An old saying goes, “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.” In modern days that might be, “You don’t miss the electricity till you lose the lights. And heat. And hot water. And wifi. And TV. And microwave. And phone charger. And electric blanket, and The Roanoke Star….” Around here, blackouts were […]
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
NRVNews
Bowles, John Robert
It’s with great sorrow, we announce that John R. Bowles of Pulaski, Virginia passed away on Christmas Eve December 24, 2022. Born in Roanoke, Virginia to Agnes and Lewis Bowles, he spent his younger years pestering his older sister Ruth Crockett, taking care of his pet skunk and enjoying the mischievous machinations of his cousins.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Provides Injury Updates on Hunter Cattoor, Rodney Rice Ahead of Wake Forest Game
There are two big injury questions currently surrounding the 11-2 Virginia Tech Hokies in regards to the status of veteran starting guard Hunter Cattoor and promising freshman guard Rodney Rice. Virginia Tech provided an update on the status of Cattoor in a publicly released statement while also providing a further...
NRVNews
Parkes, Alvin Earl
Alvin Earl Parkes, 75, of Draper, VA, formerly of Lewisburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022, after an unexpected and untimely accident. Earl was a loyal friend and many benefitted from his generous and teaching nature. Always quick to lend a hand and offer a smile, Earl will be remembered as a loving father, Pap, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend.
NRVNews
Muncy, Sr., Paul Taylor
Paul Taylor Muncy, Sr., age 76 of Riner passed away Tuesday December 27, 2022 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born November 10, 1946 in Floyd, Virginia he was the son of the late John Asbury Muncy & Edith Virginia Keith Muncy. Paul is survived by his. Wife –...
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
techlunchpail.com
Scouting Report on Virginia Tech QB Signee Dylan Wittke
Virginia Tech's 2023 high school class is most likely done as the Hokies signed 25 high school players plus have three-star TE Zeke Wimbush committed in a grayshirt situation where he currently would be on track to enroll in spring 2024. With the class just about done, we will take a look at each of the high school commits in this class.
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech basketball: Good news regarding senior guard Hunter Cattoor
The Virginia Tech Hokies finally moved into the top 25 last week after starting the season 11-1 and 1-0 in ACC play. However, the Hokies tripped up against the 6-6 Boston College Eagles on the road, losing 70-65 in overtime. After the game, no one wanted to discuss the loss...
wallstreetwindow.com
Youtube Bikers Explore The Dick and Willie Trail In Martinsville, Virginia
The Youtube channel Bent On Bike Trails visited the Dick and Willie Trail in Martinsville, Virginia. Martinsville and Henry County have done a great job developing this paved trail. Currently, it is in two segments but construction is underway to connect them completing the 11 mile Passage! Check out their video here.
WSLS
New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation
ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
wfirnews.com
Map of outages also shows warming shelters
See the latest update from AEP Below. This is the final update regarding this storm. Monday, December 26, 2022 – 11:45 a.m. More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
