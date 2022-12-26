Read full article on original website
Town of Fincastle continues 150 year old New Year's Eve bell ringing tradition
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue Ridge
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipes
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperatures
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia
NRVNews
Whitt, Renee Williams
Helen “Renee” Williams Whitt, 61 of Glen Lyn, Virginia departed this life on December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on February 6, 1961 in Montgomery County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Kenneth Williams and Helen Geraldine Meredith Williams. Renee loved her family. She has...
NRVNews
Shealor, Peggy Vaught
Peggy Vaught Shealor, age 78, of Blacksburg, died, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia on September 10, 1944 to the late Minor A. and Lucille Jarrells Vaught. She was also preceded in death by her husband Marshall L. Shealor, one son, Clinton A. (Petey) Linkous,...
NRVNews
Muncy, Sr., Paul Taylor
Paul Taylor Muncy, Sr., age 76 of Riner passed away Tuesday December 27, 2022 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born November 10, 1946 in Floyd, Virginia he was the son of the late John Asbury Muncy & Edith Virginia Keith Muncy. Paul is survived by his. Wife –...
NRVNews
Covey, Hazel Dalton
Hazel Vernell Dalton Covey, age 94 of Pulaski, died Sunday evening, December 25, 2022 at New River Valley Medical Center. She was born in Draper, VA on September 26, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Minnie Lee Whitt Dalton, and the late Martin Isac Dalton. Hazel retired from...
NRVNews
Parkes, Alvin Earl
Alvin Earl Parkes, 75, of Draper, VA, formerly of Lewisburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022, after an unexpected and untimely accident. Earl was a loyal friend and many benefitted from his generous and teaching nature. Always quick to lend a hand and offer a smile, Earl will be remembered as a loving father, Pap, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend.
NRVNews
Belcher, Dale F.
Dale F. Belcher, age 83, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Peterstown, WV. Born August 7, 1939, in Monroe County, WV, he was the son of the late Dewey F. and Virginia Ellison Belcher. Dale was a member of the Ballard Baptist Church and a...
NRVNews
Gates, Savannah Hickman
Savannah Desire Hickman Gates, 32 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life in her home on December 24, 2022, entering the gates of Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in West Virginia on June 22, 1990, she is a daughter of Sandy Singh and the late, Douglas Hickman.
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville honors Vass
Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
NRVNews
Bowles, John Robert
It’s with great sorrow, we announce that John R. Bowles of Pulaski, Virginia passed away on Christmas Eve December 24, 2022. Born in Roanoke, Virginia to Agnes and Lewis Bowles, he spent his younger years pestering his older sister Ruth Crockett, taking care of his pet skunk and enjoying the mischievous machinations of his cousins.
WSLS
Northside basketball preps for a successful 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s not often after a state semifinal loss, redemption almost immediately follows. “That loss last year, we were thinking about that going into that game, so we had a chip on our shoulder, we came out with energy, we wanted it more than them,” senior Lawrence Cole said. “So we still have to see them again, we will be ready.”
techlunchpail.com
Scouting Report on Virginia Tech QB Signee Dylan Wittke
Virginia Tech's 2023 high school class is most likely done as the Hokies signed 25 high school players plus have three-star TE Zeke Wimbush committed in a grayshirt situation where he currently would be on track to enroll in spring 2024. With the class just about done, we will take a look at each of the high school commits in this class.
WSLS
Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
WDBJ7.com
Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman from southwest Virginia was among the last in the region to be sentenced Friday for her role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. According to court records, Jamie Ferguson was sentenced on the day before Christmas Eve to 24 months on probation. In June, Ferguson pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building,
wfxrtv.com
Fire at Bimbo Bakeries causes $2 million in damages
— ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is reporting they are currently on the scene of a structure fire at a commercial facility. Workers on the scene have confirmed to WFXR the fire is at Bimbo Bakeries. Firefighters say they were dispatched at approximately 8 p.m. to the 1900...
wfxrtv.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department says it along with multiple crews responded to a house fire in the Den Hill area in Montgomery County. Firefighters say the call came in just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday and the following crews were dispatched:. Elliston Volunteer...
WDBJ7.com
Small businesses in Martinsville will donate goods and services to warming shelter
MARTINSVILE, Va. (WDBJ) - Uptown Bella’s and Roosky’s Bar and Grill will donate their goods and services to the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center in an effort to try and provide a little extra warmth to those in need. The Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church...
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
wfxrtv.com
Daleville apartments flooded by burst pipe
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Troutville and Fincastle fire crews found water damage on all three floors of an apartment building Monday night after a pipe in the sprinkler system burst. Troutville Volunteer Fire Chief Zach Beckner says they initially responded for a fire, but received additional calls that...
