FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Related
NRVNews
Whitt, Renee Williams
Helen “Renee” Williams Whitt, 61 of Glen Lyn, Virginia departed this life on December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on February 6, 1961 in Montgomery County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Kenneth Williams and Helen Geraldine Meredith Williams. Renee loved her family. She has...
NRVNews
Shealor, Peggy Vaught
Peggy Vaught Shealor, age 78, of Blacksburg, died, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia on September 10, 1944 to the late Minor A. and Lucille Jarrells Vaught. She was also preceded in death by her husband Marshall L. Shealor, one son, Clinton A. (Petey) Linkous,...
NRVNews
Muncy, Sr., Paul Taylor
Paul Taylor Muncy, Sr., age 76 of Riner passed away Tuesday December 27, 2022 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born November 10, 1946 in Floyd, Virginia he was the son of the late John Asbury Muncy & Edith Virginia Keith Muncy. Paul is survived by his. Wife –...
NRVNews
Covey, Hazel Dalton
Hazel Vernell Dalton Covey, age 94 of Pulaski, died Sunday evening, December 25, 2022 at New River Valley Medical Center. She was born in Draper, VA on September 26, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Minnie Lee Whitt Dalton, and the late Martin Isac Dalton. Hazel retired from...
NRVNews
Belcher, Dale F.
Dale F. Belcher, age 83, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Peterstown, WV. Born August 7, 1939, in Monroe County, WV, he was the son of the late Dewey F. and Virginia Ellison Belcher. Dale was a member of the Ballard Baptist Church and a...
NRVNews
Gates, Savannah Hickman
Savannah Desire Hickman Gates, 32 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life in her home on December 24, 2022, entering the gates of Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in West Virginia on June 22, 1990, she is a daughter of Sandy Singh and the late, Douglas Hickman.
Dramatic Changes In The Alleghany Highlands Mark 2022, As New Year Approaches
Two major changes in the Alleghany Highlands took place on July 1, the official formation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and the name change from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to Mountain Gateway Community College. Consolidation of Covington City Schools with Alleghany County Public Schools brought about a new school board and superintendent on July 1, along with the name change of Alleghany High School Mountaineers to Alleghany High School Cougars. Covington High School has been scheduled to serve as the school district’s middle school (Covington Middle School), and Alleghany High School will serve as the new district’s facility for acquiring a...
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville honors Vass
Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
NRVNews
Bowles, John Robert
It’s with great sorrow, we announce that John R. Bowles of Pulaski, Virginia passed away on Christmas Eve December 24, 2022. Born in Roanoke, Virginia to Agnes and Lewis Bowles, he spent his younger years pestering his older sister Ruth Crockett, taking care of his pet skunk and enjoying the mischievous machinations of his cousins.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power finishes restoring power
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke counties Tuesday. Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm. One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power. Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after...
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
techlunchpail.com
Brent Pry Re-Establishes Virginia Tech as Virginia's Flagship Football Program
One of the biggest downfalls of the Justin Fuente era was the abandonment of the Commonwealth of Virginia as top priority on the recruiting trail for Virginia Tech. Yes, there were some down cycles in VA, but the Commonwealth continued to produce quality talent yet the Hokies looked heavily elsewhere often and when they did look back, they looked at a landscape in-state where lots of bridges were torched.
SCOTT DREYER: After Arctic Blast, Do We Still Want To Californicate Our Power Grid?
An old saying goes, “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.” In modern days that might be, “You don’t miss the electricity till you lose the lights. And heat. And hot water. And wifi. And TV. And microwave. And phone charger. And electric blanket, and The Roanoke Star….” Around here, blackouts were […]
WSLS
New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation
ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
wfirnews.com
Map of outages also shows warming shelters
See the latest update from AEP Below. This is the final update regarding this storm. Monday, December 26, 2022 – 11:45 a.m. More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Provides Injury Updates on Hunter Cattoor, Rodney Rice Ahead of Wake Forest Game
There are two big injury questions currently surrounding the 11-2 Virginia Tech Hokies in regards to the status of veteran starting guard Hunter Cattoor and promising freshman guard Rodney Rice. Virginia Tech provided an update on the status of Cattoor in a publicly released statement while also providing a further...
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
