Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her
Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Reveals Why He Refused to Be Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what was billed as his retirement match on July 31st, 2022. Due to their memorable rivalry, it was initially speculated that Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat would be a part of the match.
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out About Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair during an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He said, “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
Seth Rollins Explains Why He and Becky Lynch Missed Monday’s WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was having trouble getting around prior to the 2022 post-Christmas holiday tour. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss were among the WWE stars who were unable to attend the show on Monday night in Columbus, Ohio. Rollins informed a follower on Twitter...
Matt Hardy Reveals Reason Why Vince McMahon Sometimes Gave Up on Wrestlers
AEW star Matt Hardy reflected on what it was like to work for Vince McMahon, someone who was so unpredictable, during a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Hardy even remembered seeing stars who were “quit on” by McMahon because he didn’t like the way they threw punches in the ring.
Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”. Featured...
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
WWE Celebrating 20 Years of Shelton Benjamin, Shawn Michaels and Benjamin Comment
WWE is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin signed his WWE developmental contract on January 10, 2000. He reported to the OVW developmental territory, where he worked several non-televised main roster live events as well as WWE Sunday Night Heat tapings. On the December 26, 2002 episode of SmackDown, Benjamin made his official main roster debut, forming Team Angle with Charlie Haas and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
Monday’s WWE Live Event Reported to Be a ‘Logistical Mess’
Monday marked the beginning of WWE’s post-Christmas tour, which will run through Thursday and will begin with live events at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio. However, travel problems were faced by WWE talent. Talent traveling to MSG for the SmackDown event had to deal with delayed flights.
Latest on Shawn Michaels’ Working Relationship With Triple H
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed his current working relationship with Triple H on the Culture State podcast. “From a weekly television standpoint, what we do on ‘NXT’ is more or less my ballpark. Hunter always checks in and knows who the people are,” Michaels said. “He obviously watches the show, he sees the people that appear to have promise in his sight and in ours as well. I think he takes a mental note of who he sees and what he sees in them, and I’m sure he makes his crew aware of it as well. And then whenever those times come when they feel like they’re ready for a call-up or they see a need that they might have, that’s when they would give us a call.”
Big Matches and Segment Revealed for First WWE NXT of 2023 (Updated)
Another stacked lineup is set for next week’s episode of NXT on USA. The first WWE NXT show of 2023 will feature the following lineup:. * Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn (Extreme Resolution Match) Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT...
WWE Live Event Results From MSG In New York City 12/26/2022
The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. * Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick on Vinci. This match was a hard-hitter. * In mixed tag team action, Hit Row...
Update on Santos Escobar Following Injury Scare at WWE MSG Live Event
Following an injury scare at Monday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Santos Escobar is reportedly doing fine. In a ladder match against Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston on Monday’s show, GUNTHER successfully defended his title. Escobar was knocked to the ground at one point when Kingston hit a stomp off the ladder. Escobar immediately hit the ground after the two fell awkwardly to the ground. After the referee displayed the dreaded “X” signal, officials at the ringside attended to Escobar right away. Later, with aid from WWE Producer Jamie Noble, the Legado del Fantasma leader left to the back.
Backstage News on Dragon Lee Signing With WWE, His AEW’s Appearance Drawing Interest
Dragon Lee is the most recent major star to sign with WWE, as he announced the news during Wednesday night’s AAA Noche de Campeones. It turns out that prior to AEW featuring him on television without a contract, WWE was not considering signing Dragon Lee. Dave Meltzer discussed the...
Molly Holly In Awe Of Bianca Belair, Names Wrestlers She Wishes She Could Have Worked With
Molly Holly missed the boat on working with a lot of women’s wrestling stars, even though she did share the ring with her share of women’s wrestling legends. During a recent K&S WrestleFest appearance, the former WWE performer named some wrestlers she wishes she would have had the opportunity to have matches with.
DDT Pro-Wrestling Announces D Generations Cup Tournament
DDT Pro-Wrestling announced today that they will be holding a D GENERATIONS CUP tournament that will feature young DDT Pro talent. The announcement came during DDT Pro’s Never Mind event on December 29th. After DDT Pro-Wrestling president Sanshiro Takigi defeated Takeshi Masada, he made the announcement about the D...
Plans for Tonight’s Final Impact Wrestling Episode of 2022
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will be a Best of 2022 special, as well as the announcement of the 2022 Year-End Awards. Tonight’s Impact will also feature a few promos to tease directions for future storylines, but this will mostly be a retrospective episode with some matches that have never aired on TV beyond their original pay-per-view airing, according to PWInsider.
Main Event for DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Sweet Dreams 2023 Revealed
The next major DDT Pro-Wrestling event, Sweet Dreams 2023, will take place on January 29th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The main event for the show has been confirmed as the KO-D Openweight Champion Kazusada Higuchi will defend the title against Yuji Hino. Higuchi defeated Yuki Ueno at Never...
Backstage News on AEW’s Dynamite Diamond Ring, MJF Expected at New Year’s Smash
This year’s AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale was won for the fourth time by AEW World Champion MJF, and there are big plans in the works for next year’s AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. MJF won the first ring in 2019, and then again in 2020....
Josh Alexander Set to Break WWE Superstar’s Major Impact Wrestling Record
On Wednesday, January 4, Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will reach a significant milestone in his title reign. Alexander’s current title reign will reach 257 days on January 4, making him the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history. Alexander recently surpassed AJ Styles’ 211-day reign. Robert Roode currently...
