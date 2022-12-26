Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of Watson Road after a complaint of trespassing. After investigation, an ex-spouse had reportedly left before deputies arrived. Dec. 27. INCIDENTS/ARRESTS. A resident of the 8800 block of U.S. Route 50 reported being...
iheart.com
Londonderry Drivers Injured in Crash with Vinton County Trash Truck
The Highway Patrol reports a three vehicle, serious injury crash with a trash truck in Vinton County from about 4:30 afternoon Wednesday. They say 29-year-old Damian Hunt of Londonderry had stopped a 2021 Freightliner waste collection truck on US50 in the vicinity of Allensville to collect trash. 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry was westbound in a 2007 Ford Five Hundred when he failed to assure clear distance and struck the rear of the trash truck.
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Kyle Allen, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant. 10:37 a.m., an officer with the Hillsboro Police Department responded to a business in the 200 block of North High Street in reference to a male tampering with a coin machine. Upon arrival, the male was observed tampering with the machine attempting to get coins out of it. Allen Fyffe, 30, of Hillsboro, was placed under arrest and drug abuse instruments were discovered on his person. Fyffe was arrested for tampering with a coin machine and possessing drug abuse instruments.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle semi fire at a Fayette Co. truck stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a tractor-trailer fire at the Flying J Travel Center along Route 41 in Fayette County. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and authorities say the driver of the semi could not confirm what he was hauling. The fire started in the engine compartment and quickly spread to the cab of the truck and fuel tanks.
Times Gazette
Storms, gold, exploring DORA
Editor’s note: Following is a month-by-month look back at the top local news stories from 2022 as reported by The Times-Gazette. We wish our readers a Happy New Year. 7 – A summer storm sent a tree through a trailer, putting holes in it, knocked the power out in multiple locations and destroyed several trees and limbs. Lynchburg Joint Fire and Ambulance District Chief Jeff Turner said the district responded to 1715 North Street in Dodsonville because of a report of a tree that fell on a trailer.
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash on I-71 in Greene County identified
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE: 2:10 p.m. A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving two semis in Greene County Thursday morning. Troopers were called to respond to a crash that happened shortly before 9 a.m. on southbound I-71 in Jefferson Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Washington Court House firefighters respond to residential fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Washington Court House were called to a residential structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., and crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Elm Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working structure fire and quickly...
1 dead in I-71 collision; Multiple semi-trucks involved
Crews have currently shut down I-75 south near mile marker 60 and traffic is being rerouted onto Old U.S.-35.
Fox 19
Miami Township fire turns fatal, coroner says
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was killed in a fire in Clermont County Tuesday night. Jeffrey England, 47, died at Bethesda North Hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at a home on Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28. England...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For The Christmas Holiday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the Christmas Holiday includes several incidents. 11:45 AM, Officers arrested a person that came to the Law Enforcement Center on an active Livingston County warrant. That person posted the required bond, and was released. 3:00 PM, Officer took a report of possible child neglect...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery...
Fox 19
State officials take over Miami Township fire investigation
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is in the hospital Tuesday night after a fire in Clermont County. It broke out around 6 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28. Four fire departments responded to the scene. One person was...
WLWT 5
Firefighters in Butler County respond to report of structure fire Tuesday evening
HAMILTON, Ohio — Firefighters in Butler County are responding to a report of a structure fire Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The report of a fire in the 7600 block of Wildbranch Road in Fairfield Township of Hamilton...
Fox 19
3 people hospitalized after crash in Clermont County, troopers say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clermont County early Thursday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol. Troopers say they got the call about a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road around 4:40 a.m. A pickup truck was going eastbound, lost...
WLWT 5
Covington woman warns others after saying strange man followed her for blocks on her way home
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington woman is speaking out after she reported to police that a strange man followed her for blocks and all the way to her home. The Covington Police Department is investigating the case. Questions swirl if there is any connection to encounters other women had...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after pedestrian crash in Dayton
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 9:30 p.m:. Additional details have been released about a crash that killed one person and sent another to the hospital in Dayton Wednesday. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a deadly crash at around 8:45 a.m., according to a crash report by Dayton Police Department.
WKRC
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One-hundred-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 12:30 PM, Officers responded to the 700 block of Washington St in regards to a two-vehicle crash. One vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. 2:42 PM, Officers at the Law...
Fox 19
Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
Comments / 0