ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of Watson Road after a complaint of trespassing. After investigation, an ex-spouse had reportedly left before deputies arrived. Dec. 27. INCIDENTS/ARRESTS. A resident of the 8800 block of U.S. Route 50 reported being...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Londonderry Drivers Injured in Crash with Vinton County Trash Truck

The Highway Patrol reports a three vehicle, serious injury crash with a trash truck in Vinton County from about 4:30 afternoon Wednesday. They say 29-year-old Damian Hunt of Londonderry had stopped a 2021 Freightliner waste collection truck on US50 in the vicinity of Allensville to collect trash. 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry was westbound in a 2007 Ford Five Hundred when he failed to assure clear distance and struck the rear of the trash truck.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Kyle Allen, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant. 10:37 a.m., an officer with the Hillsboro Police Department responded to a business in the 200 block of North High Street in reference to a male tampering with a coin machine. Upon arrival, the male was observed tampering with the machine attempting to get coins out of it. Allen Fyffe, 30, of Hillsboro, was placed under arrest and drug abuse instruments were discovered on his person. Fyffe was arrested for tampering with a coin machine and possessing drug abuse instruments.
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle semi fire at a Fayette Co. truck stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a tractor-trailer fire at the Flying J Travel Center along Route 41 in Fayette County. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and authorities say the driver of the semi could not confirm what he was hauling. The fire started in the engine compartment and quickly spread to the cab of the truck and fuel tanks.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Storms, gold, exploring DORA

Editor’s note: Following is a month-by-month look back at the top local news stories from 2022 as reported by The Times-Gazette. We wish our readers a Happy New Year. 7 – A summer storm sent a tree through a trailer, putting holes in it, knocked the power out in multiple locations and destroyed several trees and limbs. Lynchburg Joint Fire and Ambulance District Chief Jeff Turner said the district responded to 1715 North Street in Dodsonville because of a report of a tree that fell on a trailer.
LYNCHBURG, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Washington Court House firefighters respond to residential fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Washington Court House were called to a residential structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., and crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Elm Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working structure fire and quickly...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Fox 19

Miami Township fire turns fatal, coroner says

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was killed in a fire in Clermont County Tuesday night. Jeffrey England, 47, died at Bethesda North Hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at a home on Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28. England...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For The Christmas Holiday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the Christmas Holiday includes several incidents. 11:45 AM, Officers arrested a person that came to the Law Enforcement Center on an active Livingston County warrant. That person posted the required bond, and was released. 3:00 PM, Officer took a report of possible child neglect...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
Fox 19

Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
FRANKLIN, OH
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One-hundred-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 12:30 PM, Officers responded to the 700 block of Washington St in regards to a two-vehicle crash. One vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. 2:42 PM, Officers at the Law...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Fox 19

Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy