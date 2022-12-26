The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Kyle Allen, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant. 10:37 a.m., an officer with the Hillsboro Police Department responded to a business in the 200 block of North High Street in reference to a male tampering with a coin machine. Upon arrival, the male was observed tampering with the machine attempting to get coins out of it. Allen Fyffe, 30, of Hillsboro, was placed under arrest and drug abuse instruments were discovered on his person. Fyffe was arrested for tampering with a coin machine and possessing drug abuse instruments.

