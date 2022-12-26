Read full article on original website
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her
Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
PWMania
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out About Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair during an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He said, “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Reveals Why He Refused to Be Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what was billed as his retirement match on July 31st, 2022. Due to their memorable rivalry, it was initially speculated that Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat would be a part of the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt
The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.
PWMania
Matt Hardy Reveals Reason Why Vince McMahon Sometimes Gave Up on Wrestlers
AEW star Matt Hardy reflected on what it was like to work for Vince McMahon, someone who was so unpredictable, during a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Hardy even remembered seeing stars who were “quit on” by McMahon because he didn’t like the way they threw punches in the ring.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Explains Why He and Becky Lynch Missed Monday’s WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was having trouble getting around prior to the 2022 post-Christmas holiday tour. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss were among the WWE stars who were unable to attend the show on Monday night in Columbus, Ohio. Rollins informed a follower on Twitter...
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
PWMania
Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”. Featured...
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Reveals WWE Star She Wants To Defend TBS Title Against
Jade Cargill has reigned in AEW as the TBS Champion since winning the title on January 5, becoming the inaugural, and to date only, title holder. During her impressive reign as champion, Cargill has defeated challengers such as Willow Nightingale, Athena, Nyla Rose, and Anna Jay. To date, Cargill has successfully defended her TBS Championship 15 times, all while not being pinned or submitted in her career thus far.
ringsidenews.com
Emma Still Pinching Herself After WWE Paired Her With Her Real-Life Boyfriend Madcap Moss
Emma was first with WWE from 2011, when she was in FCW, until 2017. After her WWE release, as Tenille Dashwood, she competed in IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent circuit. Emma returned to WWE after a five-year absence on the October 28th episode of WWE SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s open challenge.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says She's 'In Awe Of Bianca Belair Every Week'
WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly recently stated that she enjoys watching current "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the ring. During a K&S Wrestlefest autograph session, Holly praised Belair and said that she's in awe of "The EST of WWE." "I'm in awe of Bianca Belair every week. Just in awe of her," Holly said.
PWMania
WWE Celebrating 20 Years of Shelton Benjamin, Shawn Michaels and Benjamin Comment
WWE is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin signed his WWE developmental contract on January 10, 2000. He reported to the OVW developmental territory, where he worked several non-televised main roster live events as well as WWE Sunday Night Heat tapings. On the December 26, 2002 episode of SmackDown, Benjamin made his official main roster debut, forming Team Angle with Charlie Haas and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
PWMania
Latest on Shawn Michaels’ Working Relationship With Triple H
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed his current working relationship with Triple H on the Culture State podcast. “From a weekly television standpoint, what we do on ‘NXT’ is more or less my ballpark. Hunter always checks in and knows who the people are,” Michaels said. “He obviously watches the show, he sees the people that appear to have promise in his sight and in ours as well. I think he takes a mental note of who he sees and what he sees in them, and I’m sure he makes his crew aware of it as well. And then whenever those times come when they feel like they’re ready for a call-up or they see a need that they might have, that’s when they would give us a call.”
PWMania
WWE RAW Results: The Absolute Best of 2022 – December 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results: The Absolute Best of 2022 – December 26, 2022. – WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022 begins in an all-white room with The Street Profits. This isn’t Gorilla Position, according to Montez Ford. According to Angelo Dawkins, this is where all the TV magic happens. Dawkins snaps his fingers, causing a RAW intro with The Profits to play in the background. Ford realizes that if he thinks it, it will happen here, and Dawkins says only if it’s PG. They begin discussing some of the biggest 2022 moments, such as the return of Cody Rhodes, the Royal Rumble victory for current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returning to the ring, Brock Lesnar’s ring re-arranging at SummerSlam, “Ucey” chants for The Bloodline, Logan Paul’s performance at WWE Crown Jewel, Bad Bunny, Jackass, the Fight Pit, War Dawkins tells Ford to stop naming people because we have three hours to get to it. Ford and Dawkins hype tonight’s show, saying they’re ready for the smoke.
PWMania
WWE Live Event Results From MSG In New York City 12/26/2022
The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. * Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick on Vinci. This match was a hard-hitter. * In mixed tag team action, Hit Row...
PWMania
Monday’s WWE Live Event Reported to Be a ‘Logistical Mess’
Monday marked the beginning of WWE’s post-Christmas tour, which will run through Thursday and will begin with live events at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio. However, travel problems were faced by WWE talent. Talent traveling to MSG for the SmackDown event had to deal with delayed flights.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: WWE Releases Paul Heyman Canvas 2 Canvas
The special council is now in art form. Recently, WWE has been releasing more Rob Schamberger Canvas 2 Canvas videos and we have another one. This time, Rob is painting one of the best managers of all time and the special council to the tribal chief, the head of the table, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. You can check out this awesome art piece in the video below.
PWMania
Update on Santos Escobar Following Injury Scare at WWE MSG Live Event
Following an injury scare at Monday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Santos Escobar is reportedly doing fine. In a ladder match against Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston on Monday’s show, GUNTHER successfully defended his title. Escobar was knocked to the ground at one point when Kingston hit a stomp off the ladder. Escobar immediately hit the ground after the two fell awkwardly to the ground. After the referee displayed the dreaded “X” signal, officials at the ringside attended to Escobar right away. Later, with aid from WWE Producer Jamie Noble, the Legado del Fantasma leader left to the back.
PWMania
Backstage News on Dragon Lee Signing With WWE, His AEW’s Appearance Drawing Interest
Dragon Lee is the most recent major star to sign with WWE, as he announced the news during Wednesday night’s AAA Noche de Campeones. It turns out that prior to AEW featuring him on television without a contract, WWE was not considering signing Dragon Lee. Dave Meltzer discussed the...
