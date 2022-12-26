Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition - 3 Pizza PlacesKiki AlbaMiami, FL
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Related
NBC Miami
Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home
It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
margatetalk.com
Margate Man Pulls Pistol on Neighbor in Garbage Dispute
A Margate man was arrested for aiming a pistol at his neighbor after an alleged garbage dispute. On December 5, David McKenna, 66, of the 1100 block of NW 74th Ave, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, the incident occurred after the...
calleochonews.com
Coconut Grove shooting leaves a 30-year-old man dead on Saturday, Christmas Eve
The fatal shooting took place around 11.30 pm on Percival Avenue, and the investigation is ongoing. Christmas Eve Shooting in Coconut Grove leaves one dead. This Christmas Eve saw a gunfire shooting that killed a 30-year-old man in Coconut Grove, according to the authorities. The investigation is still going on....
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
WSVN-TV
Lauderhill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical; gunman at large
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead. The incident happened near Northwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, Monday night. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene while another man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter is still...
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park
FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
Mother accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse after police said she stabbed her 3-year-old daughter to death. In a police report shared by the North Miami Beach Police Department, officers said they were called to a home for a report that a child had been killed by its mother.
Click10.com
‘Kiss my a--’: Man jailed after apparent mooning provokes scuffle, shooting, Miami police say
MIAMI – A woman taunting her ex-boyfriend by dropping trou in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood last New Year’s Eve evoked an angry reaction that eventually led to a shooting, according to a police report. Now, nearly a year to the day of the incident, Miami police arrested...
Click10.com
Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning. Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window...
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
Click10.com
North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
cw34.com
2 men sent to the hospital as trauma alerts following crash in Cooper City, 2 others hurt
COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Cooper City sent two men to the hospital as trauma alerts with two others sustaining minor injuries. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.
Toddler hospitalized after falling from second floor window at beach resort, deputies say
A toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after falling out of a second floor window at a Pompano Beach resort, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea deputies were called to the Surf Rider Resort at 1445 S. Ocean Blvd. shortly before noon and found the child, said Gerdy St. Louis, a Sheriff’s spokesperson. The boy was playing near a window and “pushed ...
WSVN-TV
3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
Click10.com
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Dania Beach neighborhood
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A large police presence was observed in Dania Beach on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a shooting. The scene was at an apartment building along the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street. Authorities said they responded to the scene at approximately 1:45 p.m. in reference...
Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
WESH
Mother accused of stabbing, killing 3-year-old girl at Florida apartment
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Above: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police said a mother was arrested after allegedly killing her child. The homicide was reported at an apartment located on the 1000 block of Northeast 163rd Street, according to North Miami Beach Police. NBC Miami reports...
Click10.com
Police investigating after toddler injured in Deerfield Beach hit-and-run
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that left a toddler injured on Wednesday afternoon in Deerfield Beach. According to BSO Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro, the incident occurred around noon near the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard. Detectives said a preliminary...
Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton
Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
Click10.com
Mother accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old daughter in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A mother is suspected of fatally stabbing her young daughter early Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach, according to police. A spokesperson for the North Miami Beach Police Department said officers arrived to the crime scene, located at an apartment complex at 1051 NE 163rd St., at around 2 a.m., after the woman called police and admitted to stabbing and killing her child.
Comments / 2