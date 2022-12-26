ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

NBC Miami

Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home

It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Man Pulls Pistol on Neighbor in Garbage Dispute

A Margate man was arrested for aiming a pistol at his neighbor after an alleged garbage dispute. On December 5, David McKenna, 66, of the 1100 block of NW 74th Ave, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, the incident occurred after the...
MARGATE, FL
calleochonews.com

Coconut Grove shooting leaves a 30-year-old man dead on Saturday, Christmas Eve

The fatal shooting took place around 11.30 pm on Percival Avenue, and the investigation is ongoing. Christmas Eve Shooting in Coconut Grove leaves one dead. This Christmas Eve saw a gunfire shooting that killed a 30-year-old man in Coconut Grove, according to the authorities. The investigation is still going on....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Lauderhill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical; gunman at large

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead. The incident happened near Northwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, Monday night. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene while another man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter is still...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park

FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning. Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Toddler hospitalized after falling from second floor window at beach resort, deputies say

A toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after falling out of a second floor window at a Pompano Beach resort, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea deputies were called to the Surf Rider Resort at 1445 S. Ocean Blvd. shortly before noon and found the child, said Gerdy St. Louis, a Sheriff’s spokesperson. The boy was playing near a window and “pushed ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Dania Beach neighborhood

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A large police presence was observed in Dania Beach on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a shooting. The scene was at an apartment building along the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street. Authorities said they responded to the scene at approximately 1:45 p.m. in reference...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WFLA

Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after toddler injured in Deerfield Beach hit-and-run

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that left a toddler injured on Wednesday afternoon in Deerfield Beach. According to BSO Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro, the incident occurred around noon near the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard. Detectives said a preliminary...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton

Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Mother accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old daughter in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A mother is suspected of fatally stabbing her young daughter early Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach, according to police. A spokesperson for the North Miami Beach Police Department said officers arrived to the crime scene, located at an apartment complex at 1051 NE 163rd St., at around 2 a.m., after the woman called police and admitted to stabbing and killing her child.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

