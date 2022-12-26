ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Redding man arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole

REDDING, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a power pole off Hartnell Avenue on Thursday, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said Dana Antos, 39, was under the influence of drugs while driving his vehicle. Antos crashed his vehicle into...
Unprovoked stabbing suspect arrested in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police have arrested a man for an unprovoked stabbing at a Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) bus terminal. On Dec. 10, RPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the RABA terminal located at 1530 Yuba Street. RPD said when officers arrived on the scene, they contacted a 66-year-old man with stab wounds in his back.
Two people rescued from swift waters by Redding Fire Department

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped on an island near the Clear Creek Bridge south of Redding Tuesday. At approximately 7:30 a.m., crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to a report of two subjects who were trapped on an island in the area that was surrounded by swift-moving water.
Case for man suspected of multiple burglaries in Redding rescheduled for Jan. 4

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that Roy Moore’s cases on Wednesday were rescheduled, and will be continued on Jan 4. The DA’s office says that the continuance was necessary because they have received news reports from the Redding Police Department that are in need of review for the filing of potential new charges against Moore.
Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
Pair rescued after getting trapped on island near Clear Creek Bridge

REDDING, Calif. — Two people were rescued by Redding Fire Department crews after they became trapped on an island near the Clear Creek Bridge early Tuesday morning. According to firefighters, crews were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. for reports of two people trapped on an island surrounded by swift-moving, thigh-high water that was filled with debris.
Redding Police arrest man who walked into home and threatened residents

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody by Redding Police after threatening residents of an private home on Saturday. At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of an individual who had entered a private home on the 2300 block of Eureka Way and became violent with the residents inside.
Trespassing suspect arrested after reportedly acting violent towards Redding residents

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man who, they say, was trespassing and acting violent towards residents in the home. The incident happened along the 2300 block of Eureka Way, around 2:19 PM today, December 24th. Police received reports of a suspect, later identified as 24-year old Shawn Robbins, trespassing onto a property. Robbins then began to reportedly yell at residents, and got violent when they tried to get him to leave.
Mud Slide on Hwy 299 Forces One-Way Controlled Traffic

Just after noon, a slide came in on Hwy 299 west of Oregon Mountain Summit in Trinity County that is blocking one lane. Caltrans reports there is one-way controlled traffic. District 2 of Caltrans tweeted, “One way traffic control is in place on State Route 299, approximately 1.5 miles west of Oregon Mountain Summit, due to a rock slide.”
20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
Weed man sentenced for parents' deaths

A 29-year-old Weed man accused of shooting his adopted parents six years ago received two 35-year to life prison sentences. Last July 11, Damion Nicoll Doyle plead no contest to two charges of first degree murder using a firearm, according to the Siskiyou County District Attorney's Office. Doyle is accused...
Turtle Bay cancels its New Year’s Eve fundraising event

REDDING, Calif. - The Turtle Bay Exploration Park has canceled its New Year’s Eve fundraising event at the Redding Garden of Lights. The park said the cancellation was due to the weather. It said the event was going to be outside with a DJ. People who have tickets have...
Investigation into narco sales within the City of Redding leads to two arrests

REDDING, Calif. — Two local men were arrested at a home in Redding on Wednesday following an investigation into narcotics trafficking within the city. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Bike Team officers began investigating large amounts of narcotics being distributed throughout the area back in November.
Caltrans warns about storm, burn scars in Northern California this week

REDDING, Cal. -- Caltrans is warning travelers in Northern California about a strong storm. California's transportation department District 2 is telling them to be careful near wildfire burn scars, such as the area of Siskiyou County's McKinney Fire. Caltrans is citing the National Weather Service forecast of a series of...
