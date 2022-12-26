Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole
REDDING, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a power pole off Hartnell Avenue on Thursday, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said Dana Antos, 39, was under the influence of drugs while driving his vehicle. Antos crashed his vehicle into...
actionnewsnow.com
1 person dead in crash on Highway 44 at Silver Bridge Road on Wednesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 4:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP - Redding says that one person has died in a two car crash near Palo Cedro on Highway 44 at Silver Bridge Road on Wednesday. CHP says that the first call came in at around 2:10 p.m. Caltrans says that traffic on...
actionnewsnow.com
Unprovoked stabbing suspect arrested in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police have arrested a man for an unprovoked stabbing at a Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) bus terminal. On Dec. 10, RPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the RABA terminal located at 1530 Yuba Street. RPD said when officers arrived on the scene, they contacted a 66-year-old man with stab wounds in his back.
actionnewsnow.com
TCSO is looking for 2 suspects involved in a shooting in Rancho Tehama Monday morning
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who could be involved with a shooting that happened on Monday at around 11:24 a.m. in Rancho Tehama in the 17000 block of Muledeer Drive. Deputies say that when they arrived on scene and found...
actionnewsnow.com
Two people rescued from swift waters by Redding Fire Department
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department rescued two people who were trapped on an island near the Clear Creek Bridge south of Redding Tuesday. At approximately 7:30 a.m., crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to a report of two subjects who were trapped on an island in the area that was surrounded by swift-moving water.
actionnewsnow.com
Case for man suspected of multiple burglaries in Redding rescheduled for Jan. 4
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that Roy Moore’s cases on Wednesday were rescheduled, and will be continued on Jan 4. The DA’s office says that the continuance was necessary because they have received news reports from the Redding Police Department that are in need of review for the filing of potential new charges against Moore.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
krcrtv.com
krcrtv.com
1 person dead on Christmas Eve after passenger got out of moving hauling truck
CORNING, Calif. — On Christmas Eve, the California Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he got out of a moving Kenworth truck that was preparing to park. CHP said the incident happened within the "Lt. John C. Helmick" Roadside Rest Area in Corning at about 2:11 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest man who walked into home and threatened residents
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody by Redding Police after threatening residents of an private home on Saturday. At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of an individual who had entered a private home on the 2300 block of Eureka Way and became violent with the residents inside.
krcrtv.com
actionnewsnow.com
Mercy Medical Center seeing increase in patients, lack of hospital staff
REDDING, Calif. - Hospitals are seeing a spike in respiratory patients and are overloaded. Mercy Medical Center in Redding is also seeing a surge in patients, but it seems there is a lack of hospital staff to help meet the demand. Action News Now received an email Wednesday morning from...
kymkemp.com
Mud Slide on Hwy 299 Forces One-Way Controlled Traffic
Just after noon, a slide came in on Hwy 299 west of Oregon Mountain Summit in Trinity County that is blocking one lane. Caltrans reports there is one-way controlled traffic. District 2 of Caltrans tweeted, “One way traffic control is in place on State Route 299, approximately 1.5 miles west of Oregon Mountain Summit, due to a rock slide.”
krcrtv.com
Update: 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week has been found
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE: Dec. 27. According to the Red Bluff Police Department, the Juvenile has been located as of Monday at 7:15 p.m. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police...
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
actionnewsnow.com
20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
Mount Shasta Herald
Weed man sentenced for parents' deaths
A 29-year-old Weed man accused of shooting his adopted parents six years ago received two 35-year to life prison sentences. Last July 11, Damion Nicoll Doyle plead no contest to two charges of first degree murder using a firearm, according to the Siskiyou County District Attorney's Office. Doyle is accused...
actionnewsnow.com
Turtle Bay cancels its New Year’s Eve fundraising event
REDDING, Calif. - The Turtle Bay Exploration Park has canceled its New Year’s Eve fundraising event at the Redding Garden of Lights. The park said the cancellation was due to the weather. It said the event was going to be outside with a DJ. People who have tickets have...
krcrtv.com
Investigation into narco sales within the City of Redding leads to two arrests
REDDING, Calif. — Two local men were arrested at a home in Redding on Wednesday following an investigation into narcotics trafficking within the city. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Bike Team officers began investigating large amounts of narcotics being distributed throughout the area back in November.
KDRV
Caltrans warns about storm, burn scars in Northern California this week
REDDING, Cal. -- Caltrans is warning travelers in Northern California about a strong storm. California's transportation department District 2 is telling them to be careful near wildfire burn scars, such as the area of Siskiyou County's McKinney Fire. Caltrans is citing the National Weather Service forecast of a series of...
