Muscogee Roller Girls to hold information session about winter roller derby recruitment

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Love to skate? So do the Muscogee Roller Girls, and they’re recruiting new members. On Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at The Pizza Place, located at 1030 Broadway in Columbus, they will hold a meet and greet information session about their winter roller derby recruitment.

Attendees will be able to sign up to join the team for boot camp. Muscogee Roller Girls will go over how the boot camp works and answer questions attendees may have about joining the team.

Muscogee Roller Girls skaters must be women aged 18 and up. Skating officials and referees must be men or women ages 18 and up, and non-skating officials and volunteers must be men or women aged 18 and up.

Click here to sign up for the boot camp ahead of time. You don’t need experience or your own gear to participate in the boot camp.

A Facebook page for the meet and greet describes Muscogee Roller Girls as “the tri-city area’s only all-female, full-contact, flat-track roller derby league.”

“As a 501c4 non-profit organization, MRG is committed to growing and promoting the sport of Roller Derby by bringing together a diverse group of women to represent the community in regional athletic competition and foster sportsmanship, teamwork and grit,” it says.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.