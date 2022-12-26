ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Muscogee Roller Girls to hold information session about winter roller derby recruitment

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlLga_0juzIKor00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Love to skate? So do the Muscogee Roller Girls, and they’re recruiting new members. On Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at The Pizza Place, located at 1030 Broadway in Columbus, they will hold a meet and greet information session about their winter roller derby recruitment.

Attendees will be able to sign up to join the team for boot camp. Muscogee Roller Girls will go over how the boot camp works and answer questions attendees may have about joining the team.

Muscogee Roller Girls skaters must be women aged 18 and up. Skating officials and referees must be men or women ages 18 and up, and non-skating officials and volunteers must be men or women aged 18 and up.

Click here to sign up for the boot camp ahead of time. You don’t need experience or your own gear to participate in the boot camp.

A Facebook page for the meet and greet describes Muscogee Roller Girls as “the tri-city area’s only all-female, full-contact, flat-track roller derby league.”

“As a 501c4 non-profit organization, MRG is committed to growing and promoting the sport of Roller Derby by bringing together a diverse group of women to represent the community in regional athletic competition and foster sportsmanship, teamwork and grit,” it says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Michael Fluellen Recreation Center to hold Kwanzaa activities, feast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today is the first day of Kwanzaa, an annual holiday centered around African family and social values, according to Britannica. If you would like to celebrate Kwanzaa with your children, you may want to take them to the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center, located at 2824 Eighth Street in Columbus, starting tomorrow. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Freezing temperatures lead to bursting pipes in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Columbus Waterworks had a busy weekend, responding to calls, we had approximately 600 calls this weekend,” says Columbus Water Works Vice President Vic Burchfield. That’s how many calls went to the Columbus Waterworks over the Christmas holiday. The reason for the calls? “Those calls were from customers experiencing no water because of freezing conditions,” says Burchfield.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Health Department closed on Dec. 28 due to maintenance issues

Update 2:40 p.m. – The Columbus Health Department announced that the facility is scheduled to reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. Update 12:36 p.m. – The Columbus Health Department initially reported through a news release that the closure of its facility was due to amineptine issues. CORRECTION: The facility will be closed due to maintenance […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City announces Seale Rd. closure starting Dec. 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces road closure due to repairs. According to Phenix City officials, Seale Road between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed beginning Dec. 29 until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. Anyone will additional questions should contact...
PHENIX CITY, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Freezing temperatures blanket Chambers County

Below freezing temperatures descended on Chambers County along with much of the nation in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 22nd and continued unabated through Tuesday, December 27th. What has been described as a “once in a generation storm” by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

GDOT encourages residents’ opinion on replacing Oglethorpe Bridge in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bridge from Columbus to Phenix City is expected to get an upgrade but not before the Georgia Department of Transportation hears from citizens. Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed project, provide feedback or write in with questions about the Oglethorpe Bridge, located near Golden Park and the Columbus Civic Center.
COLUMBUS, GA
southerntorch.com

BO BIKES BAMA

On his 60th birthday, Bo Jackson released the dates of his 12th annual charity ride for disaster recovery and preparedness. The Bo Bikes Bama annual ride will be held Saturday, April 23,, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. Registration and fundraising will open Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at bobikesbama.com. The cost to participate in 2023 is $90 for a 60-mile ride and $70 for a 20-mile ride. A $60 at-home option will also be available for supporters unable to travel to Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
wrbl.com

Tracking showers and storms for New Years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After almost a two week below average spell, temperatures returned to 60s for this afternoon. The warming trend continues as we close out the last week of 2022. Tonight we will see a few more clouds across the area as temperatures stay above freezing with...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 26-year-old Justice Rogers was last seen in the 5500 block of Saratoga Drive - between 11 - 11:50 p.m. - on December 19. Rogers was wearing a dark hoodie with...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Popular downtown Columbus restaurant reopens after renovations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new look to a popular luxury restaurant located downtown Columbus. Hotel Indigo’s Eighteen85 Rooftop Bar closed down on Sept. 13 for about six weeks to make some improvements as part of their remodeling project. Many of the upgrades paid tribute to the rich history in Columbus. The upgrades– which […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Trending warmer while showers and few storms possible for New Years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warming trend continued this afternoon as we saw the return of 50s across the area under clear blue skies. However, temperatures will again fall just below freezing overnight with readings dropping to 30 degrees under clear skies.  Throughout the day Wednesday you will notice more cloud cover after starting out sunny […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Troy Messenger

Hart adds offer from Point University

Charles Henderson senior linebacker Damien Hart celebrated the Christmas holiday by receiving a scholarship offer from Point University. Point University boasts a NAIA football program located in West Point, Ga., in which the Point Skyhawks won four of their last six games in 2022. Hart also holds college offers from...
WEST POINT, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy