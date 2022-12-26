ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Lost luggage of Southwest passengers piles up at IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines warns that clearing the backlog of stranded people and lost luggage could take days. Southwest has canceled at least 183 flights in and out of Indianapolis since Sunday, with four more flights already canceled for Friday. Southwest said Thursday that it expects to return...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Continuous flight cancellations impact Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Travel plans continue to be disrupted from flight cancellations. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there’s a total of 41 canceled flights at the Indianapolis International Airport. According to Flight Aware, all but one of the canceled flights in Indianapolis are from Southwest Airlines. The flights being affected are part of a national meltdown that’s left people stuck at airports or waiting on hold to try and find new flights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Dozens of Indianapolis flights canceled Tuesday as Southwest woes continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights Tuesday at Indianapolis International Airport as the airline attempts to recover from the recent winter blast. Forty-one Indianapolis flights had been canceled as of 4 p.m., and almost all of them were operated by Southwest, according to flight tracking website...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Hundreds of IND Airport travelers impacted by flight cancelations

INDIANAPOLIS — Travelers at the Indianapolis International Airport are stranded as thousands of flights are canceled across the country. On Tuesday, 41 flights out of Indianapolis were canceled — 75% of those were canceled by Southwest Airlines, according to FlightAware. "I was supposed to go home tonight, but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

Mobile Medical Device Firm Adding 52 Jobs

Modular Devices Acquisition LLC announced that it plans to create 52, high-paying positions in Indianapolis in response to demand for its mobile and modular medical imaging labs and cleanroom solutions. Modular Devices is the leading provider of mobile and modular medical imaging equipment labs and cleanroom solutions throughout the U.S....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

IHA: Slow Licensing Process Exacerbating Indiana’s Nursing Shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver

John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown

INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana adds 16 new flu deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there are 16 new flu deaths in Indiana. The total number of flu deaths this season is 64. There were three flu deaths at this same point last flu season which was 83 total for the full season.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

4 skaters rescue driver who plunges into ice on Indianapolis canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four ice skaters saved the woman who drove her car on the frozen canal Christmas day but they refuse to call themselves heroes. Biankia Gleason crashed through the ice closer to the southern end of the canal after driving her car onto the ice. She was lucky the four bystanders quickly jumped into action and rescued her from the sinking car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

