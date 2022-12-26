Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Lost luggage of Southwest passengers piles up at IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines warns that clearing the backlog of stranded people and lost luggage could take days. Southwest has canceled at least 183 flights in and out of Indianapolis since Sunday, with four more flights already canceled for Friday. Southwest said Thursday that it expects to return...
WISH-TV
Continuous flight cancellations impact Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Travel plans continue to be disrupted from flight cancellations. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there’s a total of 41 canceled flights at the Indianapolis International Airport. According to Flight Aware, all but one of the canceled flights in Indianapolis are from Southwest Airlines. The flights being affected are part of a national meltdown that’s left people stuck at airports or waiting on hold to try and find new flights.
WISH-TV
Dozens of Indianapolis flights canceled Tuesday as Southwest woes continue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights Tuesday at Indianapolis International Airport as the airline attempts to recover from the recent winter blast. Forty-one Indianapolis flights had been canceled as of 4 p.m., and almost all of them were operated by Southwest, according to flight tracking website...
wrtv.com
Hundreds of IND Airport travelers impacted by flight cancelations
INDIANAPOLIS — Travelers at the Indianapolis International Airport are stranded as thousands of flights are canceled across the country. On Tuesday, 41 flights out of Indianapolis were canceled — 75% of those were canceled by Southwest Airlines, according to FlightAware. "I was supposed to go home tonight, but...
buildingindiana.com
Mobile Medical Device Firm Adding 52 Jobs
Modular Devices Acquisition LLC announced that it plans to create 52, high-paying positions in Indianapolis in response to demand for its mobile and modular medical imaging labs and cleanroom solutions. Modular Devices is the leading provider of mobile and modular medical imaging equipment labs and cleanroom solutions throughout the U.S....
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Central Indiana AT&T customers frustrated by extended internet outage following winter storm
CUMBERLAND, Indiana — UPDATE: Urmi Patel told 13News reporter Rich Nye that AT&T's internet service was restored in her Cumberland neighborhood Wednesday morning after a six-day outage. The loss of home internet service is just an inconvenience for some. For those who work from home, it can mean lost...
WIBC.com
IHA: Slow Licensing Process Exacerbating Indiana’s Nursing Shortage
INDIANAPOLIS — There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
COVID hospitalizations in seniors rising, respiratory viruses remain high ahead of NYE
INDIANAPOLIS — "We have a lot of respiratory virus season left, so go out and do those things to prevent it because we don't know which direction these numbers are going to go," said Dr. Christopher Belcher, infection prevention medical director at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis hospital. Christmas holiday...
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
WISH-TV
More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
WISH-TV
Indiana adds 16 new flu deaths
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there are 16 new flu deaths in Indiana. The total number of flu deaths this season is 64. There were three flu deaths at this same point last flu season which was 83 total for the full season.
Children's Museum and dozens across central Indiana deal with burst pipes
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is dealing with burst pipes and so are many people as cold temperatures persist across Central Indiana.
WISH-TV
4 skaters rescue driver who plunges into ice on Indianapolis canal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four ice skaters saved the woman who drove her car on the frozen canal Christmas day but they refuse to call themselves heroes. Biankia Gleason crashed through the ice closer to the southern end of the canal after driving her car onto the ice. She was lucky the four bystanders quickly jumped into action and rescued her from the sinking car.
How 2 Indiana moms capture suspect, rescue missing Ohio baby Kason Thomas
A gut feeling shared by two Indiana mothers helped capture a kidnapping suspect and saved the life of a missing Ohio baby.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Zoo takes extra care of animals during winter months
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Staff at the Indianapolis Zoo gear up to take extra care of the animals in their exhibits. On Christmas weekend, the winter storm caused the zoo to close for a few days. Some of the animals were brought inside to ensure their safety. Others thrive in...
