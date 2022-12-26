ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

Missing teen believed to be endangered: Suffolk police

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department (SPD) is searching for an endangered teen Thursday. Jaquan Wiggins, 14, left his home in the 300 block of Finney Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. He left on foot without his medication, according to SPD. Jaquan was last seen wearing a brown...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

2 detained after shooting on First Colonial Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were detained after a shooting Tuesday night on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach. One victim was found with a non life-threatening wound. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of First Colonial, police say. That’s in the area of Walmart and Target, just north of I-264.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police: Hampton homicide victim’s husband now listed …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. WAVY News 10. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing...
HAMPTON, VA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?

If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

The dangers and punishments of drunk driving

NORFOLK, Va. — The countdown to 2023 is on and if you’re planning on celebrating with some champagne, make a plan to get home safely. There are so many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve around Hampton Roads. From Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach to Big Ugly Brewing's 80’s party in Chesapeake.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

13News Now

