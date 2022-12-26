Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in VirginiaEdy ZooPortsmouth, VA
Related
Police: 33-year-old woman missing from Newport News, considered endangered
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is looking for a 33-year-old woman who went missing Thursday morning. Mickayla Martin, 33, went missing from the area of Mortar Loop, which is close to the city's line with York County. She's considered endangered because of a medical condition.
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Newport News City Center
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died at the hospital after getting into a motorcycle crash in the City Center area of Newport News on Wednesday. Police officers said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and City Center Boulevard. Two vehicles were...
Missing teen believed to be endangered: Suffolk police
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department (SPD) is searching for an endangered teen Thursday. Jaquan Wiggins, 14, left his home in the 300 block of Finney Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. He left on foot without his medication, according to SPD. Jaquan was last seen wearing a brown...
1 hurt in shooting outside Target on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was shot outside the Target store on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the 500 block of First Colonial Road. The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted about it shortly after 8:30 p.m. The department said the victim...
Motorcyclist dies, another man injured in Newport News crash
On Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a traffic crash in the area of Jefferson Avenue and City Center Boulevard. It involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.
WAVY News 10
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
Victim of Christmas Eve homicide on W. Pembroke Ave. identified: Hampton Police
Victim of Christmas Eve homicide on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton identified, according to Hampton Police
WAVY News 10
2 detained after shooting on First Colonial Road in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were detained after a shooting Tuesday night on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach. One victim was found with a non life-threatening wound. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of First Colonial, police say. That’s in the area of Walmart and Target, just north of I-264.
Virginia Beach firefighter program about to start using expanded training facility
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Harry E. Diezel Fire Training Center in Virginia Beach just got a huge upgrade. The facility is located off Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach. The city added on 16,700 square feet of training space, including a workout facility for large incoming classes. It can fit 30-60 recruits simultaneously, now.
WAVY News 10
Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police: Hampton homicide victim’s husband now listed …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. WAVY News 10. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing...
Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 West
Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area. There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound past Norview.
Here are 13News Now's top 10 digital stories of 2022.
NORFOLK, Va. — You've clicked to learn more about what's going on. You've clicked to have a laugh or read a heartwarming story. You've clicked to see people making change in your community. Here at 13News Now, we're grateful that you choose our work. Let's take a look at...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?
If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Police say a motorcyclist died following a multi-vehicle crash in Newport News Wednesday evening.
Man sent to hospital following Wednesday morning shooting in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
The dangers and punishments of drunk driving
NORFOLK, Va. — The countdown to 2023 is on and if you’re planning on celebrating with some champagne, make a plan to get home safely. There are so many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve around Hampton Roads. From Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach to Big Ugly Brewing's 80’s party in Chesapeake.
2 detained after shooting in VB; Police activity at Target parking lot
Police are on scene of a shooting in the 500 block of First Colonial Rd. Officers say they located one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Man found fatally shot on Watts Ave in Portsmouth
Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.
WAVY News 10
Father of Donovon Lynch hasn't yet signed settlement with Virginia Beach
The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0