JOY Soup Kitchen selling T-shirts to support their mission
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Be a lighthouse in someone’s storm.” That’s what people are hoping to do at JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen. To support their mission, they are selling shirts to raise funds so they can continue to be a beacon in Pitt County. The organization has seven different shirt colors. Each is […]
Madelene P. Keech
Madelene P. Keech, 59, of Washington went into eternal rest on December 21, 2022. Funeral Services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Gateway Church of Christ Disciples of Christ. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
Carlton Moseley
Carlton Moseley, 90, of Washington, NC, died on Monday December 19, 2022, at River Trace Nursing, Washington, NC. Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mount Olive Ame Zion Church, 1377 Asbury Church Road, Washington, NC. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Washington, NC. A public viewing will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 4pm to 6pm at L.R. Memorial Chapel, 208 W. MLK Jr. Drive, Washington, NC. Due to COVID-19, please wear masks when attending the service. Please practice social distancing so that we all can stay safe. Please remember the Moseley family in your prayers. Condolences may be directed to leonrandolphfh.com or faxed to 252.946-3115. They may also be emailed to leonrandolphfh1934@aol.com. Professional and caring service has been entrusted to: Leon Randolph Funeral Home of Washington, North Carolina.
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
Deed transfers: December 11-17, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from December 11-17, 2022. Robert M. Phillips to John C. Bland, Lot 4 Muse Landing, Beaufort County. Michael Glenn McKeel to Michael Glenn McKeel, Lot 50 Block 7 Crystal Beach Estates, Richland Township. Phil Roderick Weston Jr to Anthony Thomas Sireci,...
YEAR IN REVIEW: Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet
This story was originally published in November 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since...
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.
Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
Where are they now? Freddie Hyman Jr.
In his line of work, Freddie Hyman Jr., has found that the greatest reward is seeing others living their lives free of the very items he provides to get them back on their feet. The son of Mary Hyman and pastor Freddie Hyman Sr., the younger Hyman makes his living...
Lottery win makes Christmas merrier for Wilson woman
The Triple 777 game debuted this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Two more top prizes are still unclaimed.
Greenville residents spend $370 a month on utilities, $2,000 on all household bills
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The price keeps going up. A recent report from the online site Doxo’s on the US’s Utilities Market Size and Household Spending for 2022 finds out how much Americans spend on bills for utilities like gas and water every month. The report takes a look into Greenville and North Carolina spending […]
Divorces: December 11-17, 2022
The following people were granted divorces in Beaufort County from December 11-17, 2022. Christina Nicole Manning and Steven Eugene Manning.
Beverly A. McNeil
Beverly A. McNeil, 59, of Robersonville went into eternal rest on December 25, 2022. Funeral Services will be held 12 noon Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Robersonville Memorial Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town had a busy Christmas weekend with three different fires. The worst fire happened on Christmas in which a mother and her five sons lost their home. Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks says that fire on Martin Street was caused by...
Eastern Carolina communities’ New Year’s Eve preparations are underway
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - New Year’s Eve is approaching and areas across Eastern North Carolina are preparing for their celebrations. The Shad festival is set to take place in Grifton. Mount Olive will have a pickle drop - instead of a ball drop - for the town’s New...
Shoppers in Greenville share best gift return advice
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The season of giving is coming to a close as is the holiday season for some and that means returns and exchanges are on the rise. As most people know, gift giving can come with hurdles. For example, Blake Bullock’s gift for his wife was not complete. Parts of the actual gift were missing from inside the box.
Elmer Goss Jr.
Elmer Goss Jr., 67, of Williamston NC went into eternal rest on December 17, 2022. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Friday December 30, 2022, at Forever Changing Outreach Ministries. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Hamilton Memorial Site. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
Area Deaths Notices - Dec. 26, 27 & 28
Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her.
Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Aerospace Manufacturing Instructor
The Aerospace Manufacturing Instructor is responsible for instruction activities related to the manufacturing of composite materials for the aviation industry. The Instructor is responsible for providing one-on-one and whole group instruction so that students are able to successfully complete the course in an engaging environment. The duties of the Aerospace...
