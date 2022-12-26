Carlton Moseley, 90, of Washington, NC, died on Monday December 19, 2022, at River Trace Nursing, Washington, NC. Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mount Olive Ame Zion Church, 1377 Asbury Church Road, Washington, NC. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Washington, NC. A public viewing will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 4pm to 6pm at L.R. Memorial Chapel, 208 W. MLK Jr. Drive, Washington, NC. Due to COVID-19, please wear masks when attending the service. Please practice social distancing so that we all can stay safe. Please remember the Moseley family in your prayers. Condolences may be directed to leonrandolphfh.com or faxed to 252.946-3115. They may also be emailed to leonrandolphfh1934@aol.com. Professional and caring service has been entrusted to: Leon Randolph Funeral Home of Washington, North Carolina.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO