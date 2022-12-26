ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Bleacher Report

Killian Hayes, Moritz Wagner, Hamidou Diallo Ejected After Fight in Magic vs. Pistons

The second half of Wednesday's game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons will feature fewer players than the first. Keith Langlois of Pistons.com noted Orlando's Moritz Wagner and Detroit's Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were all ejected from the contest for a scuffle that started when the former "inflamed [the] Pistons bench with a hip check."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Suns' Devin Booker to Miss at Least 4 Weeks with Groin Injury

The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that star shooting guard Devin Booker suffered a left groin strain and will be reevaluated in four weeks. Booker left the team's 128-125 overtime loss against the Denver Nuggets last Sunday after just four minutes with the injury. He missed the Suns' previous three games because of groin soreness.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA's Biggest Winners and Losers from December

In the grand scheme, the 2022-23 NBA season is only nearing the midpoint of this marathon. Yet, December sure felt like an all-out sprint, didn't it?. Fortunes changed over the last month—for better or worse. Championship contenders flexed their muscles. Pretenders, meanwhile, stumbled so hard their tailspins could send them plummeting toward a fire sale between now and the trade deadline. A few elites positioned themselves for potential award-winning runs. Others faltered when their teams needed them most.
UTAH STATE
Bleacher Report

Jeremy Lin Decides to Leave Chinese Basketball Team Early After 7 Games

Jeremy Lin's tenure with the Guangzhou Loong Lions has come to an end after seven games. The former NBA point guard announced on Thursday he is leaving the Chinese Basketball Association club. It's unclear why Lin decided to leave the team during the season. He was fined earlier this month...
Bleacher Report

Ranking Warriors' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2023

The Golden State Warriors have just over a month to decide how active they should be at the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline. Truth be told, though, their decision could come much sooner. They are three games into an eight-game homestand that features plenty of winnable matchups. If they keep rolling—they've...
Bleacher Report

Nick Young Joins Philippines Team; Former Lakers SG Won 2018 NBA Title with Warriors

Nick Young is back playing professional basketball. Per Lance Agcaoili on Inquirer.net, the former NBA champion is going to join Strong Group Realty, who are based in the Philippines, for the Dubai International Basketball Championship next month. Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu told Agcaoili he hopes Young can bring...
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine Has 'Fans' Among Mavs Execs

If the Chicago Bulls decide to tear things down before the trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks could be among the teams that take a long look at Zach LaVine. On The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM.com), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said there are people who "hold prominent positions within" the Mavs organization who are "fans" of LaVine.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: 'Whispers' 76ers' James Harden Only Wants Short-Term Contracts

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden reportedly prefers to continue signing short-term contracts in free agency after doing so this past offseason. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post Show (h/t RealGM), there are "whispers" within the NBA that Harden wants to keep up the trend of signing "one-plus-one kind of deals."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

