Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
Top NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama talks about teams tanking for him
At 19 years old, Victor Wembanyama of France is seen as a generational NBA Draft prospect. He’s drawn rave reviews
Bleacher Report
Rudy Gobert Discusses Race Relations Living in Utah After Donovan Mitchell's Comments
Last month, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell told Marc J. Spears of Andscape that some of the racial issues he experienced while living in Utah as a member of the Jazz were "draining." On Thursday, his former teammate Rudy Gobert—now with the Minnesota Timberwolves—was asked during an interview with Tania...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Says Future 'Up to My Mind;' Playing Without Winning Not in DNA
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James knows his legendary career doesn't have many years left, but he understands that it will take a mental commitment for him to keep going as he gets older. After Wednesday's loss to the Miami Heat, James spoke with reporters about how long he...
Bleacher Report
Killian Hayes, Moritz Wagner, Hamidou Diallo Ejected After Fight in Magic vs. Pistons
The second half of Wednesday's game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons will feature fewer players than the first. Keith Langlois of Pistons.com noted Orlando's Moritz Wagner and Detroit's Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were all ejected from the contest for a scuffle that started when the former "inflamed [the] Pistons bench with a hip check."
Bleacher Report
Suns' Devin Booker to Miss at Least 4 Weeks with Groin Injury
The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that star shooting guard Devin Booker suffered a left groin strain and will be reevaluated in four weeks. Booker left the team's 128-125 overtime loss against the Denver Nuggets last Sunday after just four minutes with the injury. He missed the Suns' previous three games because of groin soreness.
Bleacher Report
NBA's Biggest Winners and Losers from December
In the grand scheme, the 2022-23 NBA season is only nearing the midpoint of this marathon. Yet, December sure felt like an all-out sprint, didn't it?. Fortunes changed over the last month—for better or worse. Championship contenders flexed their muscles. Pretenders, meanwhile, stumbled so hard their tailspins could send them plummeting toward a fire sale between now and the trade deadline. A few elites positioned themselves for potential award-winning runs. Others faltered when their teams needed them most.
Bleacher Report
Jeremy Lin Decides to Leave Chinese Basketball Team Early After 7 Games
Jeremy Lin's tenure with the Guangzhou Loong Lions has come to an end after seven games. The former NBA point guard announced on Thursday he is leaving the Chinese Basketball Association club. It's unclear why Lin decided to leave the team during the season. He was fined earlier this month...
Bleacher Report
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on Reaction to Bucks' Grayson Allen Hit: 'It's His Track Record'
DeMar DeRozan took exception to Grayson Allen appearing to elbow him in the second half of Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. The incident occurred with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter when Allen was attempting to get around Patrick Williams to set a screen for Wesley Matthews.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Roasts Lakers for Turnovers, Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Miami Heat 112-98 in the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday night and fell to 14-21 on the season. LeBron James had to shoulder much of the load on Wednesday in Anthony Davis' continued absence, but it wasn't enough as turnovers proved costly in the team's defeat.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Teams Say 'It's Challenging' to Trade with Suns amid Jae Crowder Rumors
The Phoenix Suns apparently drive a hard bargain at the negotiating table. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported at the 28:17 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast Thursday that it's "challenging to do trade business with the Suns." One example is the ongoing Jae Crowder situation. "On the Jae Crowder front, one...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rockets 'Not 100% Convinced' Kevin Porter Jr. Is a Starting PG
The Houston Rockets may not be sold on Kevin Porter Jr. as their long-term option at point guard. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on The Lowe Post (via Rockets Wire's Ben DuBose) the Rockets are "not 100 percent convinced that Kevin Porter Jr. is a starting point guard in the NBA."
Bleacher Report
Ranking Warriors' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2023
The Golden State Warriors have just over a month to decide how active they should be at the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline. Truth be told, though, their decision could come much sooner. They are three games into an eight-game homestand that features plenty of winnable matchups. If they keep rolling—they've...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Praises Evan Mobley: 'It's a Bright Future for Him' with Cavaliers
Consider Kevin Durant a fan of Evan Mobley. The Brooklyn Nets superstar was asked about the Cleveland Cavaliers big man while speaking with reporters on Monday and had nothing but praise, referencing a pickup game in July that featured the pair and a number of other NBA players:. "Just versatile....
Bleacher Report
Kemba Walker Says He Made 'a Selfish Decision' to Shut Down Knicks Season over Injury
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker said his decision to shut it down last season because of a knee injury during his time with the New York Knicks was the right call for his career. "It wasn't that tough, to be honest. It was a selfish decision, actually," he told...
Bleacher Report
Nick Young Joins Philippines Team; Former Lakers SG Won 2018 NBA Title with Warriors
Nick Young is back playing professional basketball. Per Lance Agcaoili on Inquirer.net, the former NBA champion is going to join Strong Group Realty, who are based in the Philippines, for the Dubai International Basketball Championship next month. Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu told Agcaoili he hopes Young can bring...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine Has 'Fans' Among Mavs Execs
If the Chicago Bulls decide to tear things down before the trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks could be among the teams that take a long look at Zach LaVine. On The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM.com), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said there are people who "hold prominent positions within" the Mavs organization who are "fans" of LaVine.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 'Whispers' 76ers' James Harden Only Wants Short-Term Contracts
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden reportedly prefers to continue signing short-term contracts in free agency after doing so this past offseason. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post Show (h/t RealGM), there are "whispers" within the NBA that Harden wants to keep up the trend of signing "one-plus-one kind of deals."
Comments / 0