Scott Burrs
Scott Burrs, 64, of Britt, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt. Funeral service for Scott Burrs will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor Kevin Boss officiating. Burial will be at Corwith Cemetery in rural Corwith.
Gary D. Malek
Gary D. Malek, 69, of rural Garner passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with a rosary at 9 a.m. and a Scriptural wake service at 11 a.m.
Robert “Bob” L. Johnson
Robert “Bob” L. Johnson, 88, of Forest City died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.
Snowstorm for Christmas - Alexander hosts 80 visitors
A long-predicted winter storm hit northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Dec. 21-23. The snow began to fall on Wednesday, blew around on Thursday, and really blew around on Friday. You could see the sun at times on Friday, but winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour made it very difficult to travel, even in town. The temperature dropped to 15 below zero with windchills of 40 to 50 below.
Cheryl Ann Lura
Cheryl Ann Lura, age 74 of Mason City, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. till time of services at the church on Monday.
Karolyn Jane Flatrud
Karolyn Jane Flatrud, age 82 of Thompson died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa. A funeral service for Karolyn will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson with Elizabeth Carr, intern, officiating.
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
WATCH: Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Viral With Crabby Weather Report
A sportscaster from Waterloo Iowa TV station KWWL quickly learned what it is like to be a team player as he was literally out of his element in more ways than one and his video report has gone viral with more than 6 million views so far. This latest winter...
New Year’s Eve Gala Scheduled in Forest City
The 5th Annual Forest City Education Foundation New Year’s Eve Gala will be held on Saturday evening at the Waldorf University Atrium in Forest City. Foundation Director Liz Thompson says this is their biggest fundraising event of the year. Thompson says the tickets for the event are available. For...
Philip G. Seaberg
Philip G. Seaberg, 78, of Garner, formerly of Klemme, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Westview Care Center in Britt. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Klemme United Methodist Church with Rev. Deb Devine officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Wesley.
Area Slick Roads Lead to Arrests and Accidents
The area is still dealing with the aftereffects of the recent blizzard. Police in Blue Earth tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, but the two occupants sped off when the officer approached. The high-speed chase ended just west of Forest City on the “S” curve near 150th and 360th. The driver rolled the vehicle into a ditch. The suspects were not hurt but were taken to the hospital for observation. Charges are pending in the case. The Iowa State Patrol is currently investigating.
Black Hawk County accident ejects driver from car
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 26th, 2022 at approximately 10:22 pm, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Canfield and Independence for a report of a two-vehicle accident. A preliminary investigation found that an individual driving a Chevy Impala was heading...
Lake Mills Community Blood Drive Scheduled
As area temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible.
Garner Approves Golf Course Budget
The Garner City Council heard from the Garner Golf Course Foundation on their 2023 Fiscal Year budget. Mayor Tim Schmidt stated that the council accepted proposal. The budget reflects the final amounts of past budgets and what Schmidt feels is a responsible management of their funds. The foundation has been...
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Disturbance in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing assault and drug charges after he was arrested by a Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Deputy last week. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy witnessed a disturbance in front of a residence at 1107 Grand Avenue in Emmetsburg just before 10 p.m. last Wednesday. As a result, 25-year-old Alex Clark was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Winnebago Roads Department Reflects on Eventful Blizzard
The recent blizzard created havoc on the roadways, especially among those who defied “Shelter in Place” orders from civil authorities. The Winnebago County Road Department worked diligently to try and clear what they could, but the storm was too powerful. As soon as the conditions would allow, Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders stated his team got what they could cleared away.
Emmetsburg Man Charged on Several Counts
An Emmetsburg man is facing charges following an incident that occurred last Wednesday, December 21st. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, Alex Clark (25-years-old) was charged with domestic abuse assault (1st Offense), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana (2nd Offense), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The authorities confirmed...
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
Hog confinement owners fined for improper manure applications
The state regulates how much manure from animal confinements can be applied to fields. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Two northern Iowa hog confinement owners applied manure from their facilities to fields without proper certifications and potentially applied an incorrect amount of manure, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
