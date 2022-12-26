ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The Repair Shop at Christmas review: The nicest show on television should be renamed ‘There Will Be Tears’

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LnWA_0juzI6Xw00

There aren’t any Bafta awards for “the nicest show on television”, but there jolly well ought to be, so that The Repair Shop receives its proper recognition each and every year. You can keep your moving dramas, searing social documentaries and World Cup finals, because there’s only one TV show guaranteed to get the audience weeping at full capacity, and especially at this emotionally charged time of year. They should probably rename it “There Will Be Tears”.

Ostensibly, the show is about dedicated craftspeople doing up bits of, frankly, tat and junk to no great commercial purpose. In contrast to the rather mercenary undercurrents on the Antiques Roadshow or all those daytime programmes featuring David Dickinson and a wad of tenners, there’s no snidey valuations “for insurance proposes, of course” and no possibility that deeply loved family heirlooms are quietly being prepared for auction to help pay for a new kitchen. Quite the opposite, in fact. This is all about sentimental value, and also about more than the restoration and renovation of material things. The Repair Shop really specialises in mending broken hearts, and melting the ones of those watching at home. Awwww.

Hence the arrival of some of the most pitiful objects you’d ever hope to see outside a charity shop. A bedraggled little artificial Christmas tree, but one that has delighted generations of children and welcomed soldiers back from wars since its acquisition in 1920. One of those kitsch lounge room home bars people used to have in the 1960s, about to be lobbed in the skip. A beat-up 1940s trombone. A cuddly Santa purchased for kids in Christmas 1962. And, most magical of all, a non-functioning film projector with home movies not seen in decades. In each case, the items have a deep, personal meaning for those who bring them in, and it’s an honour both for the artisans to restore them back to their full glory, and for the rest of us to watch them do so and, as I say, to see them fix small but painful gaps in people’s lives.

Every item has extreme poignancy embedded deep in its fabric. The home bar was bought by a Windrush-generation Jamaican woman to entertain friends and family at home – rum punch and blues parties. Who doesn’t like a party? But her granddaughter who takes it in casually remarks how, back in those days, the “colour bar” in the pubs and clubs meant that people like gran had even more cause to centre their social lives at home. The chap with the trombone, meanwhile, never saw his father play it in his Salvation Army band after dad fell ill with Parkinson’s, and it’s now the only tactile link he has with that past. Everyone wells up when he gets a tune out of it. And the home movies are a touching reminder of a much-loved sister, mum and grandma taken by breast cancer.

Once again, we marvel at the ingenuity of the kindly artisans. Kirsten Ramsay remakes the “needles” of the artificial Christmas tree out of a feather split down its middle, painted deep green and twisted around a piece of wire, just as would have been done in the pre-plastic age. Lovely Peter Woods regards soldering and bashing the trombone back into shape as a Christmas gift to himself. It’s also a warm pleasure to watch “teddy bear ladies” Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell put the stuffing back into the aged, knackered Santa toy. While Kirk and Dominic Chinea make an especially impressive job of the water-damaged and neglected home bar: I never realised epoxy resin could bring so much joy to so many.

The images we see are homely and the atmosphere bittersweet and celebratory, and a big part of that is the ever-charming, understated host Jay Blades. Somehow he holds it together for the hour, and the great Bill Patterson’s polished walnut burr of a commentary adds a final touch of class to the production, itself an act of televisual craft.

It’s all a bit much to take, to be honest, and while The Repair Shop is obviously about putting things back together it also tears at the old heart strings of the viewer. It reminds us to treasure the things as well as the people that mean so much to us, because they’re so often intertwined – and to try to look after mementos for future generations. Not unlike the BBC itself, in fact, a century-old global treasure of craft and creativity currently being carelessly trashed by this government. When it’s gone, there’ll be no Repair Shop to try to stick it back together again. So let’s try to take care of it in the meantime.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman pretends to be dead twin every holiday for grandparents unaware of her death

A TikTok user revealed that she has been pretending to be her dead twin sister in front of her grandparents unaware that she passed away three years ago. Annie Niu posted a TikTok video earlier this week that has gone viral and collected more than 8 million views, nearly 2 million likes and thousands of comments.The video showed her calling her grandparents over the holidays and posing as her late sister.“POV: your twin sister passed away three years ago but you still haven’t told your grandparents so now you have to call them every holiday pretending to be her,”...
The Independent

Voices: Why you should think twice before asking if someone has had a good Christmas

Well, Christmas is over for another year – unless you subscribe to the traditional 12 days of Christmas – and before long, we will see abandoned, naked trees cast out on the pavements and people rushing to undo all the festive excess by signing up for Veganuary and Dry Jan. But if there’s one thing that we should probably do away with, it’s the ubiquitous question: how was your Christmas? Why are we so obsessed with asking that? Maybe this is the year that we knock the question firmly on the head, out of respect for the different and...
The Independent

Grandmother praised for ‘genius’ Christmas presents for quadruplets

A grandmother has been named the “coolest grandma” by TikTok for giving her grandchildren a big surprise at Christmas.A video posted by TikTok account @Helloquadruplets, which is managed by parents Dayna and Colby Childress, showed five children opening up their “suspiciously large” Christmas presents.The children – comprising the couple’s eldest son Lincoln and their quadruplets, Simon, Willis, Willow and Otto – are seen tearing the wrapping paper off boxes almost as tall as themselves.Text over the clip read: “When grandma gives suspiciously large gifts.”It is later revealed that the quadruplets received toddler-sized dodgem or bumper cars from their grandmother...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian sparks debate over deleted TikTok showing pet dogs in garage

Kim Kardashian is facing criticism after appearing to delete a TikTok video posted by her daughter North West about the family’s pets.Kardashian, who shares the TikTok account @kimandnorth with her nine-year-old daughter, often appears in videos posted by her and Kanye West’s eldest child. However, as noted in the bio of the TikTok, the joint account is “managed by an adult”.The Skims founder appeared to step in to manage her daughter’s posts to the social media platform last week after North reportedly uploaded a video of the family’s two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, in the garage.In the video, which...
The Independent

Prince Andrew: The Musical review: A darkly fitting conclusion to a year of royals taking over TV

After a year that’s seen TV dominated by royals, from the inescapable coverage of the Queen’s death to the much-debated fifth season of The Crown and Harry and Meghan’s tell-all Netflix documentary, Prince Andrew: The Musical feels like a darkly fitting conclusion. Naturally, there will be people who slam this Christmas special, written by and starring impressionist Kieran Hodgson, for the title alone. Should you make comedy about these serious allegations – sexual abuse, sex trafficking and paedophilia – at all?In the end, PATM doesn’t actually try to. This is not a South Park-esque edgelord musical retelling, with jokes making...
The Independent

Wheelchair skate group which creates ‘community and acceptance’ celebrates anniversary

The president of a wheelchair skating group has spoken fondly about how it helps to create a “sense of community and acceptance” and allows wheelchair users to feel as though they are “on the same playing field” as those with skates, as the group celebrates its 10-year anniversary.Wheels and Wheelchairs, who describe themselves as “a group of wheelchair users and skaters who go out together as a group enjoying the sensory rush of speed and collaboration in accessible sport”, started in 2012 and drew inspiration from a French group called Mobile En Ville.The group meet every Saturday, weather permitting, at London’s...
The Independent

Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81 as tributes pour in for fashion designer – live

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.The British fashion designer died peacefully surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London on Thursday, a statement from her representatives said.Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said, “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”The brand also shared a statement to social media, writing, “ââVivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world...
The Independent

Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87

Bob Penny, an Alabama college professor and actor who performed small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died at age 87.Penny died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville. No cause of death was given.Born in Anniston in 1935, Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry and prose at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL.com reported. During the 1980s, Penny found work on the side by acting in TV commercials for a local department store as well as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Independent

The Independent

999K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy