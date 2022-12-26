ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Fire Department investigates Christmas Day blaze at former Buckhead restaurant

By Dyana Bagby
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473sl6_0juzHsM000
The Wieuca Road building where the former Rosati’s Pizza restaurant was located before closing in February heavily damaged in a Christmas Day fire. (Google Maps)

The Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a Christmas Day fire that broke out at the former Rosati’s Pizza restaurant on Wieuca Road in Buckhead. No injuries were reported.

Atlanta public safety officials said they received a call about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 to a fire at 4629 Wieuca Road, near the Sandy Springs border. The site is the former home of Rosati’s Pizza, which closed in February .

“Firefighters arrived to find the two-story, Rosati’s Pizza, commercial structure fully involved. With heavy fire on the second floor, firefighters conducted an aggressive, defensive operation to extinguish the blaze,” according to an AFRD report.

Authorities said that the Christmas Day fire required crews from Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Sandy Springs Fire Department, according to 11alive.com .

The post Atlanta Fire Department investigates Christmas Day blaze at former Buckhead restaurant appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man hospitalized after fire near Oakland City neighborhood

ATLANTA — A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after a fire near Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood. The man's current condition was not immediately available. Reports from the scene indicated he was pulled from a duplex-like structure by firefighters and taken to Grady. It happened near Oakland Dr. and...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — One person is reportedly dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road, where authorities have arrived, blocking the street. All lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
KENNESAW, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fulton deputy found shot to death identified as 24-year-old ‘life of the party,’ sheriff confirms

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found shot to death in a crashed car in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning when authorities were blocking the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road. A black car with crime scene tape around it had damage to both the front and back ends.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Johns Creek to allow golf carts on neighborhood streets

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The City of Johns Creek has adopted a new ordinance allowing drivers to hit the road in golf cars. The changes to the law will go into effect on New Year's Day. According to the city, drivers will be able to use personal transportation vehicles like...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Child shot on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, 2 people arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old was shot during a dispute in Stone Mountain Wednesday. DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
luxury-houses.net

Luxury Awaits in This $5.85 Beautiful Home in Alpharetta, GA With 250 Feet of Lake Frontage

The Home in Alpharetta features a slate roof, copper gutters, a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites, an outdoor kitchen, pool and so much more, now available for sale. This home located at 1220 Troon Ct, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Qunning Rong – Keller Williams North Atlanta – (Phone: (770) 663-7291) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Alpharetta.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy