Atlanta Fire Department investigates Christmas Day blaze at former Buckhead restaurant

The Wieuca Road building where the former Rosati’s Pizza restaurant was located before closing in February heavily damaged in a Christmas Day fire. (Google Maps)

The Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a Christmas Day fire that broke out at the former Rosati’s Pizza restaurant on Wieuca Road in Buckhead. No injuries were reported.

Atlanta public safety officials said they received a call about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 to a fire at 4629 Wieuca Road, near the Sandy Springs border. The site is the former home of Rosati’s Pizza, which closed in February .

“Firefighters arrived to find the two-story, Rosati’s Pizza, commercial structure fully involved. With heavy fire on the second floor, firefighters conducted an aggressive, defensive operation to extinguish the blaze,” according to an AFRD report.

Authorities said that the Christmas Day fire required crews from Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Sandy Springs Fire Department, according to 11alive.com .

