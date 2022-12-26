ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Most Antarctic species at risk of extinction, experts say

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HiHO9_0juzHqaY00

(WTVO) — Researchers have revealed that two-thirds of Antartica’s native species are under threat of extinction because of current global heating trajectories.

The study in an international collaboration from 28 institutions in 12 countries, according to The Guardian . Researchers have discovered that emperor penguins are at the greatest risk of extinction.

“Up to 80% of emperor penguin colonies are projected to be quasi-extinct by 2100 [population declines of more than 90%] with business-as-usual increases in greenhouse gas emissions,” it found.

Research found that up to 84% of Antarctic organisms would benefit from the implementation of 10 threat management strategies. However, this would cost about $23 million annually.

“There are multiple threats impacting Antarctic species despite the fact that we think of it as this remote and pristine wilderness,” said the study’s lead author, Dr Jasmine Lee, of the British Antarctic Survey. “The greatest threat is not coming from within.”

Human activity has been increasing in Antarctica, both in research and tourism. Lee said that this increases the risk of introducing exotic species to the continent. Dr. Aleks Terauds of the Australian Antarctic Division, as well as co-author of the study, said research showed that “biodiversity is under considerable pressure in Antarctica.”

“Antarctica is very well protected through the Antarctic treaty and through the protocol [on environmental protection],” Terauds said. “But the uniqueness of the continent, its wilderness values and the incredible biodiversity means that we’re still looking for things that we can do to try and ensure that things are impacted as little as possible.”

The most cost-effective management strategy was found to be minimizing the effects of human activity, such as educate tourist companies about areas they should avoid, according to Terauds. Other strategies include reducing the environmental footprint of transport vessels.

“The emperor penguin relies on ice for breeding,” Lee said. “If it loses its suitable breeding habitat … that can lead to [population] collapses over time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing doctor found dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Dr. Bolek Payan, who was last seen on Dec. 22, has been found dead, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety (BLDPS). Dr. Payan worked at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital and was reported missing after not contacting his employer, family, or friends.  On Tuesday, officials said Dr. Payan’s body […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

(WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. The Will County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Smith, 46, died Dec. 25. He was in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Smith was transferred from the Winnebago County Jail to […]
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ minimum wage to increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents might see an increase in their pay next month, as the minimum wage will go up to $13 an hour on January 1 for most workers. It is part of the “$15 Minimum Wage Law” that Governor JB Pritzker signed in 2019, and businesses have been implementing the gradual […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman hit by train in Springfield dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man found dead in crashed car in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Shirland Road around 7 a.m. for reports of a traffic crash, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. They located the Chevy Tahoe when they […]
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy