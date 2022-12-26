ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final special youth, seniors antlerless deer season in West Virginia begins

By Alexandra Weaver
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The last segment of West Virginia’s special antlerless deer hunting season for youth, senior citizens and Class Q/QQ permit holders hunters opened Monday, Dec. 26.

During the two-day season, hunting is permitted on private and public lands in every West Virginia county except for Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties, according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Youth hunters 8-17 may participate in this special season. Senior citizens 65 and older, who have a resident Class XS lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing license, may also participate, the DNR said.

Watch: Babydog snores in West Virginia Gov. Justice’s hunting blind call in deer

The DNR said resident youth hunters 8-14 don’t need a hunting license, stamps or hunter safety education card, but must be accompanied by an unarmed, licensed adult who may not hunt. Resident youth hunters 15-17 must comply with all licensing requirements, but don’t need a Class N Stamp.

Hunters have a bag limit of one antlerless deer per day during this special season, or a total of four antlerless deer may be harvested, according to the DNR. Class N/NN stamps are not required .

There’s still time for hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license to be automatically entered into a drawing for a lifetime license and other prizes. The giveaway will continue through the end of December and is open to residents and non-residents.

Winners will be announced in January 2023. Click here for more information.

The deadline to submit a photo for the Big Buck Photo Contest is Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Five youth participants will win a lifetime hunting and fishing license. Submissions may be uploaded using the Big Buck Photo Contest entry form online . A valid 2022 West Virginia Hunting License is required for entry.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

WOWK 13 News

