Final special youth, seniors antlerless deer season in West Virginia begins

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The last segment of West Virginia’s special antlerless deer hunting season for youth, senior citizens and Class Q/QQ permit holders hunters opened Monday, Dec. 26.

During the two-day season, hunting is permitted on private and public lands in every West Virginia county except for Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties, according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Youth hunters 8-17 may participate in this special season. Senior citizens 65 and older, who have a resident Class XS lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing license, may also participate, the DNR said.

The DNR said resident youth hunters 8-14 don’t need a hunting license, stamps or hunter safety education card, but must be accompanied by an unarmed, licensed adult who may not hunt. Resident youth hunters 15-17 must comply with all licensing requirements, but don’t need a Class N Stamp.

Hunters have a bag limit of one antlerless deer per day during this special season, or a total of four antlerless deer may be harvested, according to the DNR. Class N/NN stamps are not required .

There’s still time for hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license to be automatically entered into a drawing for a lifetime license and other prizes. The giveaway will continue through the end of December and is open to residents and non-residents.

The deadline to submit a photo for the Big Buck Photo Contest is Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Five youth participants will win a lifetime hunting and fishing license. Submissions may be uploaded using the Big Buck Photo Contest entry form online . A valid 2022 West Virginia Hunting License is required for entry.

