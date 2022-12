Effective: 2022-12-29 15:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The surf has fallen to below 8 feet and will continue to lower through tomorrow.

